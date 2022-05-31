georgeclerk/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Previously, we analyzed Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) e-commerce business as its growth normalized in 2021 but believed it to continue benefiting with the forecasted rise in e-commerce sales as a % of total retail sales with a forecasted revenue growth of 15.2% in 2022. Additionally, we expected its third-party seller services business to grow robustly as it shifts towards a 3P model. Aside from e-commerce, we believe its cloud business to be its key growth driver with the rise in data volumes, with a revenue forecast of 22.4% in 2022.

In this analysis, we looked into its physical stores business segment and determined its advantage with its focus on technology implementation across its stores and forecasted its margins growth through 2025. Moreover, we also examined its digital advertising business and its market share growth. To compare its competitiveness against other competitors, we compared its conversion rate and forecasted its market share and revenues. Lastly, we analyzed its sales growth and compared it with the total e-commerce sales as a % of retail sales in the US.

Higher Profitability from Physical Stores due to Technological Implementations

Since 2017, Amazon had started to diversify its revenue streams to provide a physical shopping experience for its consumers. In the same year, Amazon acquired the supermarket chain Whole Foods for $13 bln. According to RBC Capital Markets estimates, shoppers typically spend 50% at Amazon Go compared to regular convenience stores. To verify this, we divided Amazon's and Walmart's (WMT) physical store revenue by their total physical store square foot. We derived Amazon's physical store revenue per square foot of store space at a 3-year average of $764.52 compared to $499 for Walmart which is a difference of 53.2%.

Physical Stores Revenue per Square Foot ($) 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Amazon Physical Store Revenue ($ mln) (a) 5,798 17,224 17,192 16,227 17,075 Growth (%) 197.07% -0.19% -5.61% 8.43% Amazon Store Square Foot (mln sq ft) (b) 21.29 20.07 20.90 21.99 23.29 Growth (%) -5.70% 4.13% 5.19% 1.21% Amazon Revenue Earned per Square Foot Store Space ($) (c) 272.39 858.07 822.47 737.99 733.05 Growth (%) 215% -4% -10% 8% Walmart Revenue ($ mln) (d) 495,761 510,329 519,926 555,233 572,754 Growth (%) 2.94% 1.88% 6.79% 6.79% Walmart Square Foot (mln sq ft) (e) 1,158 1,129 1,128 1,120 1,060 Growth (%) -2.50% -0.09% -0.71% -0.71% Walmart Revenue Earned per Square Foot Store Space ($) (f) 428.12 452.02 460.93 495.74 540.33 Growth (%) 5.58% 1.97% 7.55% 7.55%

Amazon is also adopting its "Just Walk Out" technology, which enables customers to check out faster by scanning QR codes, their palm, or inserting their debit or credit cards for payments from Amazon Go stores to Amazon Fresh stores. With more technology enablement in Amazon's physical stores, we expect customers could have more flexibility and convenience. Additionally, according to Business Insider, Amazon's technology could help to reduce manpower costs using technology thus decreasing the number of remote employees monitoring the transactions in stores, further reducing its operating costs over time.

For Amazon, we estimated its gross profits based on the retail industry gross margins from 2018 to 2021 and estimated its operating costs based on the 3-year average Whole Foods' operating cost of $4,667 mln from 2015 to 2017 assuming the costs remained constant from 2018 to 2021. All in all, we expect Amazon's operating margin to increase through 2025 to 14.38%.

Physical Store Operating Costs 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Physical Stores Revenue ($ mln) 17,220 17,190 16,230 17,075 18,202 19,021 19,877 20,771 Growth % 0% -6% 5% 7% 4% 4% 5% Expected Gross Margin % 33.57% 32.80% 33.28% 36.85% 36.85% 36.85% 36.85% 36.85% Expected Gross Profit 5,781 5,638 5,401 6,292 6,707 7,009 7,325 7,654 Operating Costs 4,667 4,667 4,667 4,667 4,667 4,667 4,667 4,667 Amazon Physical Stores Operating Margin % 6.47% 5.65% 4.52% 9.52% 11.21% 12.31% 13.37% 14.38%

Given the higher level of revenue generated per square foot and the potential for higher operating profits by Amazon, we believe that this segment is expected to generate a positive return for the company as the company leverages technology in its physical stores to enhance customer experiences and convenience.

Digital Ad Market Share Growth Supported by Higher Conversion Rate

In our previous analysis of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), we observed the growing market share of Amazon within the digital advertisement market. We expected the digital market to reach over $700 bln by 2025 based on our previous analysis, with Amazon having a significant advantage in terms of attracting advertisers to the platform.

A study conducted by Jungle Scout on Amazon's advertisement business shows that 74% of consumers look at Amazon first when searching to buy products online before exploring other platforms. We believe this provides advertisers with an incentive to advertise their products on Amazon as most consumers who are actively looking to buy products look at Amazon. When consumers look for a specific product, Amazon shows advertisements for similar products that consumers might consider as an alternative. The marketplace platform of Amazon has helped advertisers realize a higher ad conversion rate when compared to other major online platforms at 14%. This is significantly higher than Meta/Facebook (FB), which is second with a conversion rate of 9.2%. Its e-commerce competitors, Walmart and eBay only have conversion rates of 6.58% and 2.5%, respectively.

Online Platform Advertisement Conversion Rate (%) Amazon 14.02% Walmart 6.58% eBay (EBAY) 2.50% Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) (Search) 4.40% Google (Display) 0.57% Facebook (FB) 9.21%

Based on the higher conversion rate, we expect Amazon's market share in the digital ad market to grow. We updated our forecast of the global digital ad market and market share projections for the companies from our previous analysis on Alphabet to reflect the revised revenue projections of the company's digital advertising segment based on the calculation discussed below. Our revised projections also project a slightly higher expected market share for Amazon by 2025.

Overall, we projected Amazon's digital ad revenue based on forecasts by Jungle Scout show that Amazon is expected to generate $85 bln in advertising revenue by 2026. Our forecasts show that Amazon's ad business is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22% which is faster than the market forecast CAGR of 14.3%.

Amazon Ad Revenue Forecast 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F 2026F Ad Revenue ($ bln) 12.625 19.773 31.16 41.93 52.70 63.46 74.23 85 Growth % 56.62% 57.59% 34.56% 25.68% 20.43% 16.97% 14.51%

Revenue Growth Slowdown Expected to be Temporary

According to the US Census Bureau, e-commerce sales as a share of the total retail market in the US have been on a decline since the beginning of 2021. The share of e-commerce sales in the US had declined by 5.1% in 2021 to 12.9%. Although the e-commerce market has been on a decline in terms of the percentage of sales of the total retail market, the overall retail market has been growing over the past year. This suggests that people have returned to shopping at physical stores as opposed to shopping online, which would explain Amazon's revenue growth slowdown in 2021 of 22% compared to 38% in 2020.

However, since this is a macro trend seen in the broader market where e-commerce as a share of total retail sales has been low, we believe it is not a company-related issue with Amazon in specific. Forecasts by eMarketer show that global e-commerce sales as a percentage of the total retail market are expected to grow to 23.6% by 2025, up from 19% in 2021. Overall, we believe the slowdown is a short-term situation for the broader market which has affected Amazon as well, but we are not expecting any long-term repercussions for the company.

The Amazon online stores revenue forecast was obtained based on the average market share of the e-commerce retail market multiplied by the forecasted size of the e-commerce retail market. Similarly, the retail third-party seller services were also calculated as a market share of the total retail e-commerce market. We have updated our revenue forecast with full-year 2021 revenues from our previous report on Amazon.

Amazon E-commerce Revenue ($ bln) 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Online stores ($ bln) 141.3 197.4 222.1 243.60 269.61 294.84 323.17 Growth (%) 14.85% 39.72% 12.53% 9.69% 10.68% 9.36% 9.61% Retail third-party seller services ($ bln) 53.8 80.5 103.4 129.2 157.0 188.5 226.8 Growth (%) 25.75% 49.67% 28.47% 25.03% 21.49% 20.05% 20.32%

Risk: Higher Shipping Costs

Amazon's shipping costs have rapidly increased since 2020 according to S&P Global. As highlighted in its Q1 2022 earnings briefing, management stated that shipment costs have more than doubled.

For example, the cost to ship in overseas containers more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic rates. And the cost of fuel is approximately 1.5 times higher than it was even a year ago. - Brian Olsavsky, CFO

Forecasts by Drewry and MSI (maritime research companies) show that supply chain issues are expected to last until the end of 2022. Based on this, we forecasted the shipping costs using an ETS model. We chose an ETS model as it is a time series univariate model that accounts for both trend and seasonality. We also plotted the 95% confidence interval to better understand the expected variability in costs incurred.

We expect rising costs of shipping to be a concern for the company as in our base case with total shipping costs accounting for 17.1% of revenue in 2022. Beyond that, we reverted our forecasts for its cost of shipping to its 3-year average of 15.23% in 2023 based on the Drewry and MSI forecast mentioned above. Based on our calculations and expectations by Drewry and MSI, we believe this may not be a long-term issue that Amazon may face. Furthermore, this may not majorly affect the operations of the company given the increase in shipping as a percentage of revenue is below 20%.

Valuation

Amazon had average 5-year revenue growth of 28.3% with an average gross and net margin of 40% and 4.56% respectively. Based on our forecast, we expect its gross and net margins to reach 44.5% and 8.2% by 2026.

Its average FCF margin in the past 5 years was only 1.37%. Though, aside from the negative free cash flow in 2017 (due to the acquisition of Whole Foods for $13 bln), and in 2021 (lower operating cash flows due to higher change in the net working capital reduction of $21 bln), the company had positive free cash flows in the past 10 years.

We have continued using DCF valuation, as Amazon has positive free cash flows. Based on selected companies, we have an industry average EV/EBITDA of 17.88x.

We summarized our revenue projections of the company with updated full-year revenues based on its breakdown by its product segments, including online and physical stores, retail third-party seller services subscription services, AWS, and others.

Revenue Projections ($ bln) 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Online stores 197.4 222.1 243.60 269.61 294.84 323.17 Growth % 39.72% 12.53% 9.69% 10.68% 9.36% 9.61% Physical stores 16.23 17.08 18.20 19.02 19.88 20.77 Growth % -5.58% 5.21% 6.60% 4.50% 4.50% 4.50% Retail third-party seller services 80.5 103.4 129.2 157.0 188.5 226.8 Growth % 49.67% 28.47% 25.03% 21.49% 20.05% 20.32% Subscription services 25.21 31.768 39.49 48.47 58.77 70.44 Growth % 31.23% 26.01% 24.32% 22.73% 21.25% 19.86% AWS 45.37 62.202 75.9 93.0 113.1 137.5 Growth % 29.52% 37.10% 22.00% 22.51% 21.70% 21.51% Advertising services 19.773 31.16 41.93 52.70 63.46 74.23 Growth % 56.62% 57.59% 34.56% 25.68% 20.43% 16.97% Other 1.68 2.18 2.7 3.3 4.0 4.9 Growth % 15.07% 29.52% 22.30% 22.30% 22.30% 22.30% Total 386.07 469.82 551.00 643.03 742.57 857.77 Total Growth % 37.63% 21.69% 17.28% 16.70% 15.48% 15.51%

Based on a discount rate of 9% (Company's WACC), our DCF model shows its shares are undervalued by 72%. Compared to our previous analysis, our revenue projections for Amazon in 2022 is lower at 17.3% vs 22.1% (previously forecasted). This is mainly due to a lower forecast for its e-commerce business (Online Stores and Third-Party Seller Services combined) which accounts for 69% of total revenue, with Online Stores growth projected at 9.7% compared to 15.2% previously, as we revised lower our projection for the e-commerce market as well as a lower market share expectation for this segment at 4.4% vs 4.5% previously.

Also, for its other segments such as Subscription services, our revenue forecast is lower at 24% in 2022 compared to 37.5% previously as we tapered down its growth rate for a conservative estimate. Furthermore, our revenue projection this time has its digital ad revenue separated from its other revenue segment and projected lower based on our analysis of the digital ad market with a revenue forecast of 34.5% vs 45.8% used previously. All in all, our price target is lower with the lower revenue projections as well as lower EV/EBITDA from 24.52x to 17.88x as the stock has dropped by 32% YTD but resulting in a higher upside following its stock price decline.

Verdict

To conclude, we analyzed its physical stores business segment and determined that it has an advantage over competitors with its focus on technology implementation across its stores with a higher revenue per square foot by 53.2% on average compared to Walmart, which we believe that it is positive for its segment revenue. Moreover, by comparing its digital ad business with competitors, we see its higher conversion rate as a strength in leveraging its marketplace and forecasted its digital ad market share to increase to 10.4% by 2025. Lastly, we forecasted its total revenue growth at 17.3% for 2022 which is lower compared to our previous, incorporating the growth slowdown in line with the normalization of the share of e-commerce sales to total retail sales which surged in 2020. However, we view this slowdown as a temporary situation and believe the long-term structural growth drivers for e-commerce are still firmly in place.

Following the decline of Amazon's stock price by 32% YTD, we see a higher upside for the company, despite a lower price target than before. We upgrade our rating on the company to a Strong Buy with a target price of $3,551.82.