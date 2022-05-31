Snowflake Stock: Broke New Lows, But Its Valuation Is Still Baffling
Summary
- Snowflake reported a robust FQ1 earnings card. But, the company didn't raise its full-year guidance. Therefore, its revenue growth is estimated to slow markedly through FY23.
- Consequently, the market sold off SNOW stock post-earnings. However, it's at a near-term bottom. But, we have not noticed a bear trap that could mark a significant reversal in trend.
- Furthermore, Snowflake stock remains aggressively valued. As a result, the stock's low FCF yields are hardly defensible in today's market.
- We revise our rating for SNOW stock from Buy to Hold. We will reassess our ratings, if we observed a significant bear trap reversal.
Investment Thesis
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is a high-performance cloud computing company that released its FQ1 earnings card last week. Despite what we thought was a well-executed quarter amid macro headwinds, the market crushed its stock post-earnings. However, the company has continued to grow its revenue rapidly, despite noteworthy weaknesses in some consumer-facing verticals. Furthermore, the growth in its remaining purchase obligations (RPO) remains robust, even though it fell QoQ. In truth, we couldn't be more amazed at the recent results of the leading data cloud stock.
However, we have constantly reminded ourselves that the market is always right. So don't argue with the market, but try to understand why the market has decided to digest SNOW stock growth premium, despite a solid earnings release.
We have disappointed our readers and ourselves with our calls on SNOW stock in 2022. However, we have gotten our calls on point in 2021, even though SNOW stock reached its bull trap top in November 2021. As a result, we reflected and asked what made us decide to change our "too expensive" thesis to "something worth considering" in 2022. That's where we realized we had not paid sufficient attention to its price action analysis and valuation in 2022 as we did in 2021. We are fortunate that we don't have a position in SNOW stock and have not felt the pain.
Given the stock has reached its new lows after its FQ1 earnings release, we have been given another opportunity to reassess our rating on SNOW stock.
Therefore, we have decided to revise our rating on SNOW stock from Buy to Hold. Our price action analysis suggests that the stock is at a near-term bottom. However, its valuation remains highly aggressive, and there are no signs of a bear-trap reversal yet. Coupled with a worrying slowdown in revenue and RPO growth, Snowflake needs much more than it projected to justify its valuation. The company is executing very well. But, the investment bankers helped launch the company at a valuation that is exceptionally challenging to justify.
Snowflake's Growth Could Slow Significantly
Snowflake reported revenue of $422.37M, up 84.5% in FQ1. It beat the consensus estimates, which expected revenue growth of 80.4%. However, Snowflake didn't use the opportunity to raise its FY23 full-year revenue guidance, keeping it at $1.893B (midpoint), up 55.3%. However, the Street consensus is more sanguine, as it estimates Snowflake to post FY23 revenue growth of 66.1%. Notably, it still represents a marked deceleration from FQ1's blockbuster performance and points to much slower growth throughout FY23-24.
However, the company's net revenue retention (NRR) of 174% is still best-in-class. Therefore, it's clear that the company is still executing exceptionally well, and its platform is inherently sticky. Consequently, we believe the company hasn't faced any significant issues in getting customers to ramp up consumption when on board. Furthermore, management also emphasized that it has not faced competitive pressures that required it to change its pricing strategy. CFO Michael Scarpelli articulated (edited): "I'm not aware of a single customer, a significant customer opportunity we're going after where we lost it over pricing. Not a single one."
However, the marked deceleration in its remaining purchase obligations trend could portend slower revenue growth ahead. Of course, Snowflake's consumption-based revenue model is best reflected in its revenue analysis, not its RPO trend. Still, the RPO growth metrics look highly impressive, despite trending down. But, given SNOW stock's highly aggressive valuation, such a notable slowdown is not constructive on investors' sentiments.
Valuation Is Still Aggressive - No Room For Error
Despite SNOW stock reaching its new lows recently, it's still priced at an aggressive growth premium. SNOW stock last traded at an NTM FCF yield of 0.71%. In today's market, its highly aggressive FCF yield is hardly defensible.
Furthermore, it's still unprofitable on a GAAP EPS basis. As a result, investors are justifiably concerned about its growth premium. We think Snowflake has no margin for error in its execution. The market expects a perfect performance from the company every quarter. Therefore, the market is rightly concerned over its relatively weak guidance.
Price Action Suggests A Near-Term Bottom With Significant Caution
Those two bull traps were highly significant. We thought the digestion was complete from its November 2021 bull trap when we revised our ratings. But, we realized that the market has continued to "destroy" its growth premium, as Snowflake has demonstrated weakness over the last two quarters. Investors need to credit the market's prescience in expecting Snowflake's slower growth to hit in 2022. We learned never to argue with the market.
The stock sold off steeply post-earnings but has formed a near-term bottom. However, there are no signs of a bear trap, and it's still priced at a steep premium, as seen above.
Our base case indicates that SNOW stock could rally into its near-term resistance level at $165 (implied upside of 26.9%). However, we expect the stock to re-test its near-term bottom subsequently before falling further. With such an aggressive growth premium, it's tough to envisage a bottom in SNOW stock unless we see a potential bear trap.
As such, we revise our rating on SNOW stock from Buy to Hold. We will closely watch the re-test of its critical levels before reassessing our ratings.
This article was written by
