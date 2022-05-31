SergeyZavalnyuk/iStock via Getty Images

The background here

Ferrexpo plc (OTCPK:FEEXF) (OTC:FEEXY) is a perfectly sensible iron-ore producing organization in the Ukraine. They can and do ship by train into Europe and also by sea to the world. They make significant profit doing this, seem well managed, and have decades of reserves left available to them.

They're also trading at a 25% yield and a P/E of 1.5. So, clearly, they're a screaming buy. Except not so much, for they're in Ukraine. Where, as we might have noted, there's a certain amount of bother going on.

One thing we should note is that this is not Azovstal, the place we've just seen the Russians bombing to smithereens. Ferrexpo is well away from the front line, at least at present it is. It's also still operating, as the Ukrainian government has asked - it's necessary to keep the economy going after all.

But there are limitations, obviously

Given the port blockades (and the Russians controlling at least one of them), seagoing exports of iron ore are not possible at present. The railway (railroad to Yanks) lines are still operative going into Europe, and those exports continue. On the last update, Ferrexpo said that they were continuing to produce and stockpiling. The cashflow issues this produced were not a problem.

But my big worry

As I explained last time we looked at Ferrexpo, my big worry was expropriation. If the Russians had actually taken the place, I would have expected pretty wholesale reorganization of who owned what. At the back of my mind is what happened to Yukos. If there had been not so much a conquering but a regime change all the same, then I would have expected much the same reorganization of who owned what. I would not expect foreign ownership to survive unscathed the return of the Yanukovych crew, as an example.

Of course, there's a palette of how bad a loss could have - still could - been. But I think it's clear now that Russia is not going to end this in control of Ukraine. The Donbas might still be up for grabs, perhaps "independent" little client states like Abkhazia and so on, but the great portion of Ukraine is still going to be Ukraine when all this is over.

No, I'm not a military strategist and don't pretend to be one. But given that we're talking about money here, it's necessary to at least take a guess at how events are going to alter that distribution of money.

So, my big worry isn't about to come to pass.

The numbers aren't right tho'

The standard (as well as here at Seeking Alpha) calculations show a 25% and change dividend yield. That's historical, of course, and is buoyed by the large interim last time. We're unlikely to see that again. Partly because of events, of course. But also partly because the iron ore price isn't as extreme as it was. So, we have to take a guess at what the next interim will be in order to try to calculate the forward yield.

The dividend history is here. And, well, your guess is as good as mine as to what it's going to be. I would be astonished if that yield, in a year's time, were less than 6 or 7%, which is pretty good on its own. Even more so when we look at the other relevant number, which is the P/E ratio, at 1.5.

Note that I'm not saying that I know what future dividends are going to be. I'm just making an assumption that future interims are going to be less than they have been - a fair and safe assumption I think - and having a guess at what I think they might be.

It's that P/E that makes Ferrexpo a buy. Look at these results. The reason that's selling for 1.5 times earnings is the risk that Russia wins and the ownership of the group becomes - umm, how to put this - contentious.

It's exactly that which I think is not going to happen. We've now an up-to-date, properly run, even leading edge (what with the concentration upon pellets and thus ready for DRI) iron ore producer on 1.5 earnings.

My view

I was hesitant before - who knows how a war is going to go? Now we know more. Ukraine simply isn't about to become a Russian satrapy, whatever happens to Donetsk and Lugansk.

This means that the catastrophic (and to emphasize, this is talking about the effect on Ferrexpo shareholders, not the wider issues) effects of expropriation are not about to happen. Yet Ferrexpo is still trading as if they might.

Buy.

The argument against

Sure, armchair generals and all that. War can go many ways. My specific insistence is that this asset is grossly cheap because of the way that the war is turning out. It might turn out differently - and therefore, my analysis is wrong. Therefore, this is not a "fill yer boots" insistence. Given what's going on it still has to be speculation money, not the pension fund.

The investor view

There's very little difference between the three available stocks, FEEFX, FEEXY, and the London stock, FXPO. Go for whatever suits you given specific details (trading costs, etc.).

A P/E of 1.5 of something that might be confiscated as the invaders take the country is reasonable and justified. Once that might recedes that becomes a bargain to my mind.

There's still a war on, modest positions only, but I rate Ferrexpo a buy.