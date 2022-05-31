utah778/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

We wrote an article in February where we outlined why we were assigning the iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) a Sell rating. The fund is down more than -4% since our rating, versus our -6% expectations:

We anticipate a further price loss of -6% this year from rates and spread widening, which will be partially mitigated by the fund's dividend yield. We have a Sell rating on MBB. A retail investor would be best suited to divest all MBB holdings and revisit at the end of the year for a better entry point.

MBB tracks the Bloomberg US MBS Index Total Return Value Unhedged USD index. It tracks fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed pass-through securities guaranteed by Ginnie Mae (GNMA), Fannie Mae (FNMA), and Freddie Mac (FHLMC). The construction of the index involves grouping individual TBA-deliverable MBS pools into aggregates or generics based on program, coupon and vintage. Agency MBS are mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises in order to keep mortgage rates low and homeownership accessible. Ultimately they have an implicit guarantee from the US government in addition to the collateral that backs the transaction, hence they are rated AAA and their main risk resides with interest rate movements.

With a steep rise in mortgage rates and in the 5-year treasury yield, we are of the opinion that most of the negative move in MBB is now behind us, with further weakness from price movements to be offset by the vehicle's dividend yield. We are therefore moving from Sell to Hold on the vehicle.

Performance and Risk Factors

MBB is down more than -4% since we assigned the vehicle a Sell rating:

Performance since Rating (Seeking Alpha)

MBB is down more than -7% on a year to date basis:

YTD Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The fund has lost value in 2022 on the back of higher risk-free rates and a widening in spreads versus treasuries from historic low levels. MBB is a fixed income fund ultimately, and from a cyclical standpoint, it will always lose value in a monetary tightening environment. Given its low duration, the fund has not experienced a 10%+ drawdown but is nonetheless negative on the year. It is important to understand as a retail investor that even credit risk-free instruments such as MBB which long term are viable buy-to-hold vehicles should be traded during monetary cycles. A retail investor would realize a much higher rate of return just by following a simple rule of thumb: sell fixed income during a monetary tightening environment when the duration profile exceeds 2-years.

The main driver for the negative performance has been the rise in 5-year treasury rates:

5-Year Treasury Rates (The Fed)

Earlier in the decade, 5-year rates topped out at 3.05%, a level which has now been revisited. With leading indicators stagnating and an escalation of recessionary discussions for 2023, the Fed does not have a lot of maneuvering space. The move higher in rates in our opinion is closer to being over than the market anticipates. A higher number of market analysts now believe the bulk of the rates moves higher is now behind us:

Rates Move (BlackRock)

Spreads to treasuries have also risen since their 2021 lows:

MBS Spread (piOnline)

We can see from the graph that MBS spreads to treasuries were close to their 20-year lows back in 2021, but have now risen to over 40 bps. The massive contraction in spreads was the result of the Fed purchasing MBSs in the open market as part of their quantitative easing program. With the balance sheet set to roll, the market has anticipated that the lack of bids from the Fed will result in wider yields, hence the increase in risk premia over treasuries.

Holdings

The fund holds MBS securities either outright or via TBAs:

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

To be announced, or TBA in bond trading, serves as a contract to purchase or sell an MBS on a specific date, but it does not include information regarding the pool number, number of pools, or the exact amount that will be included in the transaction. In effect, TBAs are a cash-efficient way of gaining access to the MBS market.

All securities are rated AAA given their collateral and implicit government guarantee:

Credit Rating (Fund Fact Sheet) The fund generally purchases shorter-maturity securities: Maturity Profile (Fund Fact Sheet)

Conclusion

MBB is an ETF which counts mortgage back securities as its main holdings. The fund has virtually no credit risk components based on the implicit government guarantee for MBS bonds, but has rates and spreads to treasuries as its main risk factors. We assigned the vehicle a Sell rating earlier in the year based on our view on higher rates and wider spreads. That view has come to fruition, with both risk factors performing as expected and MBB being down since our rating. With the bulk of the rates move behind us, we are moving from Sell to Hold on the vehicle.