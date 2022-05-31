SergeYatunin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA's (OTCPK:CFRHF) (OTCPK:CFRUY) share price pullback post-earnings was partially justified, given the group was one of the few leading luxury names to miss Street expectations this earnings season. That said, the company continues to deliver steady revenue growth and favorable gross margin dynamics, helped by the key Jewellery Maisons division. While the increased opex contributed to the earnings disappointment, the headline numbers were also clouded by several one-offs (mainly Russia and inventory-related).

Looking past the P&L, cash flow generation remained very solid, with nearly all the leading luxury brands under the Richemont portfolio posting strong segment-level margins on a full-year basis. A potential YNAP deconsolidation would also be accretive to EPS, and while the process is taking longer than expected, we could see a conclusion sooner rather than later. With the stock derating to ~17x fwd P/E despite secular tailwinds remaining intact, I think Richemont is worth a look.

MarketScreener

Puts and Takes From the Earnings Disappointment

Richemont's H2 2022 report may have missed expectations, but there were sizeable one-offs that need to be taken into consideration. For instance, the ~ EUR168m of non-recurring EBIT impact from its Russia operations, comprising ~ EUR70m of inventory write-downs and ~ EUR98m of operational write-downs. On the other hand, marketing spend for the year was in line with guidance at 9.7% (vs. the 9.5%-10.0% of sales guidance range) - an impressive result, in my view, given the marginal COVID disruption in H2 2022 likely allowed for more in-person events (and thus, higher spending). While headline EBIT margins for the full year fell short of consensus at 17.7%, if we were to exclude ~€254m of one-offs for the full year, the consolidated EBIT margin would have been a solid ~19%.

Richemont

The debate post-result revolves around whether the earnings miss was driven by cyclical or structural factors, reflecting a permanently higher cost of doing business going forward. I suspect any structural concerns are unfounded - Chairman Rupert's commentary on the earnings call was particularly telling, as he highlighted the lack of operating leverage as largely down to investment in brand equity for the long-term. This strikes me as a prudent decision - Richemont's brands are showing signs of regaining market share, and thus, management's decision to continue reinvesting through the cycles makes sense, in my view. In the interim, management's improved messaging over the past year is a welcome change, while recent cost management initiatives such as monthly rolling budgeting (vs. quarterly budgeting before) indicate better expense discipline.

Secular Tailwinds Support the Long-Term Growth Potential

Cartier continues to be the star performer within Richemont's hard luxury portfolio (i.e., jewelry and watches), along with Van Cleef and the watch brands. In particular, there have been emerging signs of pricing power at both Cartier and Van Cleef, with mid to high-single-digit % price increases successfully implemented. Assuming the limited demand elasticity to price sustains, Richemont should benefit from the margin protection in the current inflationary backdrop.

Richemont

Given management has been clear that it is not pursuing price increases as a pure profit generator, pricing is unlikely to be a long-term margin driver. Macro dynamics will also be key for the sustainability of pricing and growth - in particular, the resilience of demand in China (where Richemont is one of the most exposed names in the luxury goods industry) and the pace of a potential deceleration in Europe and North America over the coming months. That said, Richemont's Jewellery Maisons division is positioned to capitalize on the premiumization trend within a structurally attractive jewelry category, and thus, I expect an extensive growth runway ahead.

Potential YNAP Catalyst in the Pipeline

Discussions on a YOOX Net-a-Porter Group S.p.A. ("YNAP") deal remain in the works, with management calling it "inevitably protracted" due to "complexities." The entire YNAP saga has been value destructive for Richemont shareholders, and given its lackluster financial performance and lagging market position (by some distance), it is still unclear why YNAP was acquired and delisted in the first place. While the timing of a deconsolidation remains unclear, particularly given Farfetch's (FTCH) recent stock performance, a deal involving multiple partners, including Alibaba (BABA) and Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF), looks increasingly likely. Supporting this view is FTCH's recent investment in Neiman Marcus as part of a long-term strategic technology partnership, highlighting its openness to collaboration.

For Richemont, a spin-off event should be massively accretive to earnings, given that YNAP operating losses amounted to ~ EUR210m in 2022. Assuming this trend continues, a deconsolidation of YNAP would thus remove ~€150m of operating losses in 2023 (after adjusting for the ~€40m of one-off Brexit-related costs incurred in 2022) and allow for improved cash returns going forward. With Richemont's net cash position already at a historical high of ~EUR5.3bn (net cash/EBITDA of ~1.3x), a deconsolidation scenario should support a significant step up in the dividend payout (ordinary and specials) going forward.

Richemont (FY2022 Investor Presentation)

Still a Fundamentally Compelling Story

Net, I think Richemont is worth a revisit following the recent earnings miss and the subsequent stock price drop. While earnings were clouded by several one-offs and the step-up in marketing spend raises valid concerns on the margin trajectory at Jewellery Maisons, I would note that underlying margins remain at healthy levels, supporting strong free cash flow generation and improving cash returns. With a potential YNAP deconsolidation also on the horizon, I am fundamentally positive on the stock at ~17x fwd P/E and continue to see ample upside for patient investors.