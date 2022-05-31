JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Company description

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is a global professional services and technology firm, specializing in IT and consulting services. Accenture was born as a spin-off from Arthur Andersen, the former 'Big 5' Audit firm. Since then, Accenture has grown exponentially, becoming a behemoth of a firm, with over 695k employees.

Accenture is a truly global business, categorizing its services into 3 geographical areas: North America, Europe and Growth Markets (Asia, Latam, Africa and ME).

In order to sustain growth, Accenture has sought regular acquisitions. They have notched 110 deals since 2019. Therefore, when assessing this business, we must remember that it is ever-changing and accelerating its strategy through inorganic growth.

Accenture's share price, like the rest of the market, has struggled in recent months. The shares are down 26% YTD, relative to the S&P 500, which is only down 12.57%.

Many suggested Accenture was overvalued in late-2021, with the market pricing in further aggressive growth and margin expansion. With a re-rating of the stock, we believe it is a good time to reassess Accenture and its business landscape, in order to assess its attractiveness.

Sector analysis

Accenture operates across several different industries and offerings but is a specialist in IT and technology consulting. When we look at the market, moderate growth is expected. Gartner is forecasting 7.9% and 8.8% growth in IT services spending during 2022 and 2023 respectively. Importantly, Gartner sees this trending upwards over time. They believe the rate of technological change, relative to internal business resources, will mean consultants are more heavily relied upon.

More broadly, when we look at technology consulting, we see a similar trend. Grand View Research is forecasting growth at a CAGR of 12%. This will be driven by management's desire to further digitize their business.

US Software Consulting Market (Grand View Research)

Although these numbers are incredibly hard to predict, what is crucial is the varying number of services which are expected to grow. Businesses are investing in: Cloud computing, Enterprise software, Data analytics, Intelligent automation, Advanced software services, among others. All of these are services that Accenture offers. With the implementation of such services, cyber security becomes more important than ever, a service Accenture also happens to offer.

What we are attempting to illustrate is that Accenture is a one-stop-shop for IT/technology consulting services. These services are only going to grow further in global importance and many are arguably in their infancy.

Accenture has stiff competition, however. Anyone who has worked in a consulting/high finance role knows the quantum of firms is large. I am not a fan of website rankings but Consultancy.uk generally has a good approach to collating data. The following is quite remarkable and very telling.

So yes, Accenture does have competition but they are the leader of the pack. This is their forte and there is no firm which does a better job. This will mean Accenture has no issues growing within this space.

Macro analysis

Everyone is well aware now of economic conditions. We have rampant inflation in much of the western world, slowing growth and high wage inflation (alongside low unemployment). This has led to questions of if we will see stagflation.

The impact of this is twofold for Accenture we believe. Firstly, wage inflation will likely be a real issue for Accenture. They have a mammoth 699k workforce, which is double that of PwC, an equally large professional services firm (by revenue). Professional services firms have been forced to offer pay rises, as employees have been able to jump ship for bumper salaries, shaking up the industry with the ICAEW suggesting as much as 25% hikes. If inflation persists, it is unlikely employees will absorb this without looking elsewhere. This will have a noticeable adverse impact on financials, given that the greatest cost to Accenture is wages.

Secondly, Accenture is likely to suffer from the fall in growth. Additional IT spending could be argued as a premium which firms may cut back on in order to maintain margins/profitability. If we look back historically, Accenture saw low/negative growth in 2009, 2010, 2013 and 2020, the years in which GDP growth fell. This said, looking at Accenture's Q1 & Q2 2022 numbers, we believe they will achieve $55-$60BN in revenue. This represents 10-20% top-line growth, which is incredibly impressive and suggests the economic slowdown has yet to impact them.

Therefore, we believe Accenture will be negatively impacted by economic conditions and will likely see growth slow and costs increase, only if growth continues to deteriorate. This said, currently, performance is extremely resilient and is evidence of health within the economy. If things remain the same, Accenture will likely continue its growth trajectory.

Financials

Accenture's acquisitive nature is encapsulated in its top-line growth this last decade. They have grown revenue at a CAGR of 8% since 2011, with greater growth in the last few years. The reason for this is the greater spending on IT implementation by businesses.

Whether this can continue into the next decade is difficult to predict, our belief is that the medium term will likely see further low double-digit growth as firms continue their cloud/cyber-security/data analytics implementation, before beginning to taper off. This does assume Accenture does not identify a new area to diversify into, which is certainly likely, but not quantifiable. It should be noted that we are more bullish than analysts here, whose consensus numbers see a CAGR of 9% into 2026.

Accenture's margins are fairly strong, with 32% GPM, 15% OPM and 11.69% NIM.

Accenture's Margin development over time (TIKR Terminal)

Accenture has suggested they could transition towards being a more software-heavy business. We are unsure about the prospects of this and the margins currently do not reflect it. That said, for a services business, these margins are strong. They translate into an FCF margin of 9.7%, which gives the business a war chest from which they can fund growth or buy back shares.

Due to this strong cash flow, Accenture's balance sheet is very good. With total debt of $3.55BN and cash of $5.47BN, Accenture currently has a negative net debt balance. There are no liquidity or funding risks, especially as interest rates increase. Negative net debt is trending downwards due to growing deal sizes, however, it is currently not a concern.

Therefore, it is fair to say Accenture is a financial powerhouse. It has the cash flow generation of a value stock while growing at an above-average rate. Looking forward, we believe this can continue, although will certainly be dependent on management's execution of M&A deals.

M&A activity

Accenture's growth is driven predominately by M&A deals. Their inorganic growth is around c.2%, or targeted inflation, over the medium term. This means c.6% of growth is attributed to their deals.

Although this has been fairly successful so far, it adds a greater level of complexity and risk. 75% of growth y-o-y is dependent on management's ability to successfully target businesses and incorporate them into the wider group. Their track record is very good so far, with mainly small deals which are easier to incorporate.

An added complexity is also the price paid. Achieving growth is great but must be given in the context of the price paid to acquire it. Accenture rarely discloses deal sizes but we can make an educated calculation. Accenture is targeting revenue of $62.6BN in 2022 and M&A spending of $4BN.

Accenture Q2 22 Conference Call (Accenture)

Assuming 5% of this growth is inorganic, that gives us $606M. That would suggest a price of 6.6x revenue ($4BN/$606M). This is certainly not cheap, especially if this growth cannot be sustained, which analysts are predicting. At these multiples, it would take a long time before Accenture yields a return on its investment.

Peer comparison

Accenture's competition is made up of predominantly non-listed firms, including the Big 4 accounting firms, Big 3 consulting firms and a host of other well-regarded firms.

We have only included listed competitors below, as they are structured to benefit their shareholders.

Accenture's KPIs relative to peers (TIKR Terminal/Author's own calculations)

What we observe may be surprising to some but Accenture looks average. The business is somewhat efficient, generating greater revenue per employee and a better RoE. However, the peers have greater operating margins, translating to better FCF margins and are estimated to grow at a faster rate. This is partially due to the low-cost model some of these businesses employ, especially those based in India.

The greater multiple Accenture demands is due to the superior growth in recent years, relative to its size, and its innovative model. Investors are banking on their acquisitions generating greater growth in the future than today.

Therefore, the big question is how quickly can Accenture realistically grow in the coming years to offset the inefficiency in margins. Our belief is low double-digits, which does not seem high enough to justify a 3x premium.

Valuation

So what multiple would be fair for Accenture? In the current economic conditions, we believe a range of 18x-19x would be appropriate. This is the average multiple Accenture traded at between 2017-2022, which is the period of time growth picked up to high-single-digits.

Accenture's average LTM EV/EBITDA multiple (2017-2022) (TIKR Terminal)

Based on this, we come to a fair value of $280 p/s.

Market-Based Valuation for Accenture (TIKR Terminal/Author's own calculation)

This suggests Accenture is overvalued by c.8%. Further, the move required for an adequate upside would be a large multiple expansion, as the following sensitivity shows.

Sensitivity analysis of Accenture's valuation (TIKR Terminal/Author's own calculations)

For context, Accenture has only traded at >20x its LTM EBITDA for one and a half years of its history.

Furthermore, in order to cross-check our valuation, we have also calculated a DCF valuation. We have assumed high single-digit, low double-digit growth in FCFs, in line with our assessment of the business above.

Accenture DCF valuation (Author's own calculation)

This gives us a valuation of $290.81 p/s, slightly higher than our market-based valuation, but again below the current share price.

Given the uncertainty around growing at such a rate and the current market conditions meaning a noticeable multiple expansion is unlikely, we believe Accenture to be slightly overvalued at its current $304 share price.

Final thoughts

Accenture has shown that growth via M&A can be beneficial for shareholders. Both the EPS and share price has grown handsomely in the last decade and is attributable to management's strategy. Accenture's future looks good but economic headwinds could delay the realization of this and lead to a period of low growth. The current share price suggests little upside for prospective investors, even after the sharp correction in the share price. Our suggestion would be to monitor this business over the coming year, if the share price falls further or evidence suggests growth will remain, Accenture may become an attractive investment. We currently rate Accenture a hold, believing the shares will trade sideways until economic conditions improve.