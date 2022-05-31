Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment

I am bullish on the dating/social networking industry. In a previous article, I analyzed Match Group (MTCH), which is arguably the industry leader in online dating. In this article, I will analyze Match Group's biggest competitor Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL). Although Bumble stock is down less than Match YTD, 17% vs 38%, I don't think BMBL is necessarily the better buy. In fact, I argue Bumble is fairly valued/slightly overvalued and I assign a HOLD rating. My recommendation is supported by a residual earnings valuation framework, which based on analyst EPS consensus returns a fair base-case target price for Bumble stock of $22.45/share.

About Bumble

Bumble is a leading social media company with a focus on online dating and social networking. The company operates Badoo and Bumble, two applications that enable people to meet, date, and build relationships. In addition, the company has recently acquired Fruitz, a dating app with a Gen Z focus. According to the company's 10-K 2021 filing, as of December 31, 2021, Bumble and Badoo apps were ranked among the top five grossing iOS lifestyle apps in 110 countries.

With an MAU of more than 40 million, Bumble is arguably the biggest competitor to Tinder. While Bumble and Tinder are quite similar based on application purpose, design and functionality, Bumble differentiates itself by having a focus on women:

The Bumble brand was built with women at the center - where women make the first move. We are rewriting the script on gender norms by building a platform that is designed to be safe and empowering for women, and, in turn, provides a better environment for everyone.

Bumble offers its solutions and applications globally and monetizes the business via a freemium model paired with paid-subscription services for premium features such as super-swipes, travel mode, rematch, etc. Bumble stock first sold to the public in February 2021.

Financials

From 2018 to 2021, Bumble grew at a 3-year CAGR of >25%, with revenues increasing from $360 million in 2018 to $765 million in 2021. However, EBITDA increased only at a CAGR of approximately 5% from $65.5 million to $86 million over the same time period, indicating that the company lost profitability. Investors should also note that Bumble's $368.3 million net income, or $1.85/share, in 2021 may be misleading as the number was mainly driven by a deferred income tax benefit of $446 million. To judge the company's profitability, I advise to focus on Cash provided from operations which was $104.8 million in 2021, representing an operating cash flow margin of approximately 15%.

As of Q1 2022, Bumble had slightly more than 3 million paying user and recorded annual revenue per user of $22.76. Notably, 75% of the company's revenues were driven by Bumble and only 25% were attributable to Badoo and other. Bumble ended Q1 2022 with $308 million of cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $622 million. For reference, Bumble's market capitalization is $5.2 billion.

Analyst consensus sees the company's growth outlook as follows: Revenues in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 are expected to be $936 million, $1.16 billion and $1.4 billion and $1.65 billion, indicating approximately 16.7% CAGR: EPS are estimated $0.28, $0.52, $0.81 and $1.15 respectively.

Valuation

To aid comparison, I propose to use the same valuation framework for Bumble as for Match Group and anchor on the parallel assumptions. That said, I have constructed a Residual Earnings framework based on the analyst consensus forecast for EPS 'till 2025, cost of capital of 9% and a TV growth rate equal to 4.5%. The cost of capital at 9% is in line with the WACC calculation, and the TV growth was derived by adding one percentage point to expected nominal GDP growth - cautiously reflecting Bumble's above-market growth expectations after 5 years of high growth.

Based on the above assumptions, my valuation estimates a fair share price of $22.45/share, implying that the stock currently trades at a premium of 22%. As I understand that investors might want to apply different assumptions to WACC and TV growth, I have also enclosed a sensitivity analysis.

Analyst Consensus EPS; Author's Calculations Analyst Consensus; Author's Calculation

Alternatively, investors might want to consider valuing BMBL according to the stock's 2-year historical average P/E multiple at x33-and apply a 20% discount to reflect a more cautious risk/growth sentiment. If we apply this multiple to the expected 2025 EPS of $1.15, and discount at the 9% WACC, we can calculate a fair per-share value of $23.12 - which is in line with the residual earnings valuation.

Risks

As for Match Group, similar downside risks apply to Bumble. That said, I would like to highlight the following downside risks that could cause Bumble stock to materially differ from my price target.

First, investors should monitor competition in the dating industry. If competitive pressure increase more than what is modelled by analysts, profitability margins and EPS estimates for BMBL must be adjusted accordingly.

Second, inflation and rising real yields could add significant headwinds to Bumble stock, as the higher discount rates affect the net present value of long-dated cash flows.

Third, much of Bumble's current share price volatility is driven by investor sentiment towards risk and growth assets. Thus, investors should expect price volatility even though Match Group's business outlook remains unchanged.

Conclusion

Is Bumble's competitive positioning - focus on women - sufficient to differentiate itself from the market leader Tinder? Honesty, I doubt it. And thus, I personally feel cautious paying for Bumble's price premium of >20% as compared to fair implied market value based on consensus EPS. That said, I advise investors to stay on the sidelines - for now. HOLD.