Harborside Inc.'s (HBORF) CEO Edward Schmults on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Edward Schmults - Chief Executive Officer

Tom DiGiovanni - Chief Financial Officer

Russell Stanley - Beacon Securities

Kenric Tyghe - ATB Capital Markets

Conference Call to discuss Harborside's First Quarter and Process of its business integration with Sublime, Urbn Leaf and Loudpack.

Edward Schmults

Thank you, Dennis! Good morning, everyone! I’m pleased you have joined us today. Tom DiGiovanni, our Chief Financial Officer is also on the call with me. I'll provide a brief overview of the integration measures we've implemented to-date and how these efforts will enhance our margins. Then we'll be pleased to answer your questions.

As you know, Harborside completed the acquisition of Sublime last summer in July 2021, followed by Urbn Leaf in March of this year and Loudpack in April. It took a tremendous amount of work to finalize these transactions, which have created a true leader in California's cannabis industry. We are very excited about the potential for our company which will soon be renamed StateHouse Holdings.

But for StateHouse to be successful and realize on this potential, our first job is to take advantage of our newfound scale to reduce costs and enhance operations. In that regard, we have not been standing still since we completed the acquisitions. We've been working hard to identify synergies that will significantly lower our cost base, and we've been working to improve our operations at each stage of the value chain by implementing best-in-class processes and procedures from all four companies to further strengthen margins.

I'm pleased to announce that we're making tremendous progress with the integration. As we said in our news release this morning, we're currently finalizing the first phase of integration measures, which should be completed by the end of June 2022. We expect these measures will generate approximately $10.3 million of annualized cost savings. This will result in significantly stronger financial performance for Harborside.

Let me take you through the integration measures that are either completed or currently in progress. January we transitioned Urbn Leaf’s manufacturing and distribution operations to Loudpack facility in Greenfield, California, which is truly state-of-the-art. We did this through a white label agreement. This transition was completed smoothly and rapidly and we were thus able to discontinue Urbn Leaf’s manufacturing and distribution operations in February. This generated more than $800,000 of annualized cost savings.

Following that move we consolidated the management and cultivation operations at Greenfield with Harborside’s facility in Salinas, California in April. As a result we were able to eliminate redundancies and generate approximately $600,000 of annualized cost savings. We also achieved an additional reduction of approximately $260,000 by incorporating Salinas' nutrient formula at the Greenfield facility.

Moving on to the Sublime operations, we expect to complete the closure of the Sublime production facility in Oakland this week. We will save approximately $2.4 million per year from headcount reductions and we expect to generate additional annual savings from rent reduction and licensing elimination. We expect to sell the Oakland facility by the end of the month, which should result in proceeds of approximately $200,000.

Next, we have made significant reductions to our senior management ranks as we now operate our assets as a single entity. A number of executive level managers have left the company so far this year, resulting in a reduction of annual payroll costs of approximately $1.2 million.

Finally, I want to note that we're in the final stages of implementing significant changes to our corporate manufacturing wholesale and retail store operations in order to generate additional operational efficiencies and process improvement. These efforts have been extremely successful and we expect to achieve approximately $5 million of annualized cost reductions by the end of June. We do expect these to incur one-time costs of approximately $500,000 related to these changes.

All of those numbers – sorry, add all those numbers up and you can see that we're creating a much more streamlined efficient company as capable of generating much stronger profitability than any of the four companies could have achieved on their own. I also want to stress that by – that we’re seeing great benefits to this combination that go beyond simple cost reductions. By studying the operations of each of the four companies carefully, we have been able to pick and choose best-in-class processes and procedures from each entity and implement them companywide; it’s already paying off.

For example, cultivation yields in April of this year were 2.5x higher than Harborside achieved in the same month last year, reflecting improvements in all areas of cultivation over the past year. Yields for May are tracking at similar levels to April and we expect these levels to be sustainable going forward. We're also seeing improvements at the retail level as we benefit from cross company knowledge and enhanced market information. We now anticipate the retail gross margins will increase to more than 60% by the end of 2022.

By year end 2022, we anticipate that gross margins will expand to a level approximately 500 basis points higher than historical Harborside margins, in both retail and wholesale businesses. This assumption is based on the cost savings and operational enhancements adapted to date and further such reductions over the balance of the year. Based on our strong progress to-date, I'm highly confident that this is achievable.

I want to stress, this is only the first stage of the integration. There’ll be more to come in the second phase, which will continue to focus on cost reductions and gross margin enhancement. We will provide updates on these efforts in the coming months. But I'm very proud of what we've achieved to-date, which has taken a great deal of effort from the entire team. These results confirm the going in hypothesis that these companies truly complement each other and are positioned for great success together as one entity.

So my message this morning is that we are doing exactly what we said we would when we announce these transformative acquisitions last year. We're making excellent progress in our integration efforts and we expect to achieve significant margin enhancement as we upgrade our operations at each stage of the cannabis value chain. There is still plenty of work to be done, but I'm confident that we have put measures in place that will deliver sustainable profitability for our shareholders and position our company to be the flagship California cannabis firm.

Thank you very much for listening to my brief remarks this morning. Tom and I would now be pleased to answer any questions you may have. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Russell Stanley with Beacon Securities. Please go ahead.

Russell Stanley

Good morning, and thank you for taking my question. Just first on the cost savings. First of all, thanks for the granularity provided. I think that's very helpful. The fifth item you talked about, I think achieving $5 million in savings from operational efficiencies and process improvements, just wondering if you can break that down a little further in terms of where those – where the biggest wins have been in terms of realizing that $5 million.

Edward Schmults

Thanks Russell. At this point because some of them involve headcount reductions, I don't want to give that granularity. We will be able to provide that shortly, but not just yet, because some of those headcount reductions have not been communicated. So just out of respect for the employees, I'd like to hold off on that. But it is a mix of headcount reductions, of operational improvements, just changing how processes are done. We’ve changed the layout of the manufacturing facility to maximize efficiency.

Things like that are – they seem small, but they are cutting [ph] up and across the whole supply chain within Harborside, soon to be StateHouse, we are getting a lot of singles and doubles that are adding up to significant cost savings and it’s going to transform this company.

Russell Stanley

Got it! That’s really helpful. Maybe just moving on, you mentioned Phase 2 and congrats obviously on the first $10 million. So wondering if you’d answer the preliminary guess as to what Phase 2 might realize in terms of savings, and as a follow-up where do you think blended EBITDA margins might land once Phase 2 is implemented.

Edward Schmults

Yep, we're not quite ready to do that Russell. I suspect by the next time we talk, we will be - have provided that color for you. June is a really important month to really put down on paper the operational gains we've achieved to-date and get that granularity you're seeking for the second phase. So I'm going to – unfortunately I'm going to punt [ph] on that, on you, and we’ll have to wait till next time.

Russell Stanley

No problem, there. I’ll stay tuned. And maybe just one last question for me and I'll get back in the queue. California's operating environment or challenges there are well documented, but there are some legislative efforts underway around cultivation tax, I guess the Senate Bill around insuring medical cannabis access at the municipal level. Just wondering which, which developments you think have the best odds and which would be most impactful to Harborside?

Edward Schmults

Yeah, one the cultivation tax, you know they are giving with one hand and taking away with the other right by shifting the responsibility in the supply chain here. So that turns out to be not such a significant operational benefit for the cannabis operator.

California has had its challenges. I think we had a COVID boom lift. People were home, government assistance, people were stressed out about COVID, was sort of a very good environment for cannabis sales, and I think we're coming out of that as COVID – I guess the way to say, this reduces in severity. People are now out traveling, restaurants, experiences and so I think that the boom lift is over and the market is catching up to where it kind of was back in March of 2020.

But there are a lot of challenges, right. Lower income families are really getting hammered by inflation. We saw the Walmart, Target and Cole’s numbers and that affects certainly us as well in terms of where they spend their money; is it cannabis or is it gas or food or other items that have seen a lot of inflation.

So you know California has been tough. I like our – I like the mix of brands that we have. You know we've got bottom shelf and mid-shelves. I think that provides some insulation from particularly economics segment of the U.S. economy getting hit. And then of course our retail stores give us that crystal clear visibility of what that cannabis customer is buying today. What he or she comes in the store and walks out with and that lets our wholesale brands respond to accordingly.

So I think we're well positioned from an operational, from a brand perspective, and as well from a capital perspective, right. It’s very hard for small cannabis companies to raise capital today, and I think we are fortunate to raise as much capital as we did at the close of this deal. It puts us in a good position to be successful going forward.

Russell Stanley

That's great. Thanks for the color. I'll get back in the queue.

Edward Schmults

Sure.

Thank you. Your next question comes from Kenric Tyghe with ATB Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Kenric Tyghe

Thank you and good morning! I wonder if we could just drill down a little more on the retail performance. Could you provide any insight there? I mean we had a – call it a month from Urbn Leaf and obviously the Harborside stores are for the Full quarter. How challenged was the performance in the core Harborside stores, just given that backdrop in California, and can you also provide some insight not only on how Urbn Leaf performed in March, given that March was obviously better than the January, February drag that we saw at Harborside, but also sort of any indication you can give on how hose stores have been tracking quarter to-date as well. Just trying to tie open, separate out Harborside versus Urbn Leaf in that retail performance in the first quarter, and then also get some sort of indication or thought as to where Urbn Leaf is tracking against your expectations quarter-to-date?

Edward Schmults

Sure. Tom do you want to answer that Harborside questions from Kenric?

Tom DiGiovanni

Sure. Yeah, [Audio Gap] standalone basis, it was a tough quarter. If you look at it on a year-over-year versus Q1 of the prior year, the Harborside stores were down about 23% on a year-over-year basis and we continued in Q1 to see the market headwinds that we've all talked about. We saw less foot traffic and our average basket size was down slightly during the quarter.

And you know Ed mentioned this earlier, but all of the economists are sort of saying the same thing now, that as we’re coming out of the pandemic you know spending is shifting from what they were calling stay-at-home spending toward let's-go-out spending that’s now focused on services and travel and you know things like that. So we're seeing the same trends in cannabis retail that you're seeing in grocery stores and sort of some of the department store retailers with consumer spending patterns shifting.

And I can tell you going forward, you know we are working on things to make the stores A) more experiential, right, because that'll draw consumers back to the stores, and then B) we're taking a strategic look at how we discount, and this is something that Harborside had started on a standalone basis, a little bit over a year ago.

The learnings that we've gained at Harborside we’re starting to apply towards the Urbn Leaf stores as well, and you know the goal is to bring consumers back more frequently and then have them spend more every time they come back. And I know every retailer says the same things, but we've got quite a bit of customer data now. You know over hundreds and hundreds of thousands of transactions and we’re mining that data to try to make our product selections and our in-store experience basically top level and bring consumers back as much as possible.

Kenric Tyghe

Thank you, that’s helpful. And Ed, before you provide any insight on the Urbn Leaf, but some – could you just – you gave us some mentioned data, financing data point, 23% year-on-year, do you have that, what that was quarter-on-quarter, and does the – let's call it the quantum of that decline reflect the reality that you know we're dealing with big destination type dispensaries, so you sort of wear more of the market hit perhaps than you would in a smaller footprint or a smaller format stores that are less destination centric. How do we think about the impact or the drag of potentially of the big destination stores? And could also share with us just the quarter-on-quarter, which perhaps is a little – of greater reference to our discussions given the market backlog.

Edward Schmults

Yeah, and so I’ll answer the second question first, and this is my personal view, but I think the market data is bearing this out as well. As more retail stores are coming online in California and you know there's been lots and lots of articles written about how California is under represented in retail when you look at some of the surrounding states and cannabis markets. But as more retailers come online, I think the era of the megastore is coming to an end and you'll see more retail stores that are smaller sort of in format and footprint you know.

So you know the average store I think is going to trying to maybe between $3 million and $5 million and the era of these kind of $10 million, $15 million, $20 million stores, those are going to be increasingly unicorns, just because there's just a lot more competition from other retailers and delivery services. I think that's the trend that's happening in California and that will continue as more licenses are issued and more jurisdictions open as well. So you know that's again, that's my personal view, but the market data I think is bearing that out.

With regards to retail, so in Q1 of 2021 Harborside on a standalone basis did just about $10 million in revenue and I’m rounding these numbers, and in Q1 of 2022 the Harborside stores on a standalone basis did about $7.7 million. So that gives you sort of an additional reference point and that is what I was referring to when I said the revenue was down about 23%.

Kenric Tyghe

Sure, and then just sequential income, just the Q4, 2021 on Q1, 2022, do you happen to have that handy?

A - Edward Schmults



You know I don't have the Q4 number in front of me, but I can get back to you on that Kenric.

Kenric Tyghe

Sure. I appreciate that. I don’t want to push it too hard. And then maybe just if you could add too – so in just with respect to Urbn Leaf’s figure?

A - Edward Schmults



Sure. So the Urbn Leaf stores, you know like the Harborside stores we've seen – it's been a rocky 2022, right. You’ve had some up-weeks and some down-weeks. We're comforted by the fact that our gross margin has stayed strong. I think – well, I think this is due to the 40% of our sales coming from the Urbn Leaf private label brand. That's not available anywhere else, so you don't have to fight discounting of that, and also I think to the strong relationships we have with our customers that has benefited us.

But we have seen an impact on ADT, on Average Daily Transaction, and no doubt due to the substitutes and the economic performance that we hinted out. But I'm encouraged by that gross margin number, because we're rolling out more and more of the Urbn Leaf and other private label brands across all of our stores, and so that's a significant driver of our expectations for strong gross margins going forward. It is our ability to head brands that aren't available anywhere else and we don't have to fight the discounting that can go on in the time of difficult sales from other retailers.

And I’d also like to echo what Tom said about big destination stores. They are kind of being chipped away at by competitions. More and more municipalities open up as additional licenses are issued. You know towns that said they are going to stop at four are going to eight or 10 licenses as they seem to really enjoy the tax revenue. And you know as a retailer I don't like that, but having nine brands, that's a lot of shelf space that needs our brand.

So I see opportunities throughout the California cannabis economy for bringing in, that has the asset base that we do and we're going to take advantage of all those opportunities as they come and then work hard to reduce our costs, so that we can perform well through what I think is a temporary downturn and really thrive as the cannabis economy reinvigorates in the near future.

Kenric Tyghe

Thank you for that and if I could just pivot to the wholesale discussion, how much of the performance in wholesale this quarter was a reflection of that, the macro backdrop that we sort of all discussed [inaudible] and how much of that was a little bit of being caught between two still sort of mid transition against the tough, you know a tough backdrop here with a lot of moving parts. I’m just trying to get a handle around you know essentially how much of the performance at Salinas was on Salinas versus on the broader macro backdrop and what Salinas you know potentially would have looked like in let’s call it a steady estate without so many moving parts in the quarter.

A - Edward Schmults



Sure. So Salinas, it just continues to improve right, which isn't to say we don't have work to do, but just the organization, the yields, the science that we’re applying there, it just continues to improve in that April data that we gave out. You know I do want to caution that may as much be as the strength of the current team as challenges that we had over a year ago, but that's a significant increase and you know we’re working to reduce expenses there, that's important.

PG&E doesn't do us any favors with flower cost there, so it's a real challenge, and we're also working to absorb as much of that cultivation and harvest as we can into our brands for which it makes sense. That product may not make sense for a bottom shelf brand, because we can buy more cheaply in the bulk market. But I really like for our mid-shelf brands, being able to tell the story that we control the whole supply chain and talk about the care that we take in that cultivation and the quality of the cannabis, the terpene profile, the potency of the product, the freshness. Recall that we’re on a perpetual harvest there, so we get every week there's fresh product come into our facility there.

So that's what we're working through right now, is how much of that product is going to go to which brands and how do we make that segmentation crystal clear, and it's an exciting opportunity for us, because we can leverage that vertical nature, not just for the economics, but also for the brand story, which at the end of the day frankly maybe the most powerful thing that we can do. And so we're – we’ve just brought out a new VP of Marketing. We’ll announce that shortly and I think we're – we have a lot to talk about and it's going to be exciting.

Kenric Tyghe

Thanks. And just a quick final one for me before I get back in queue. I just want to make sure I'm correctly understanding the press release this morning, just with respect to the 500 bips of margin benefit, etc. You know an interesting way to have provided that disclosure, but what I'm trying to handicap and get to is, when all is said and done, how do you think about as a team, a target range of gross margin – of consolidated gross margin on the and/or sort of a target range of SG&A EBITDA margin have you, to whatever extent your willingly or able to break it down, because I'm really just trying to get that mix impact correct, because you’ve sort of been broken out in a way where we can see in bucket A and bucket B these are the expected margins that I'm really wanting to try and see if we can better triangulate around on a consolidated basis, you know what this -- what the team thinks this can and should look like and I realize that’s sort of a stretch ask, but I thought I’d try anyway.

Edward Schmults

No, it’s a great question. On the SG&A piece, not quite ready yet to provide that. But obviously that 10.3 number would – takes a big whack at that.

The gross margin piece, we are looking at our retail gross margins above 60 as we say and wholesale margins were deep and then now we are looking at every single skew Kenric and understanding cost and sales volume, and really understanding at a very granular level what products drive profitability for the company, what products drive efficiency, what products are more operationally challenged, but still profitable and how do we maximize those potential.

And then we have some products that are likely low margin and low volume. You know why are we making those? Let's cut those and really focus. And we’ll do this in conjunction with the sales team, because they are the ones on the ground who understand what the retailer now response to. We deal with our retail procurement team, because they understand about the customer coming in, as well as our operational teams as well.

We are really trying to make sure every single product has a significant profit contribution or a path to profit contribution or it perhaps doesn't belong in our proposal and we need to move on. I think cannabis as an industry has responded to every kind of newly developing industry. People threw a lot of stuff at the wall just to see what stuck over the years. And so I think like every company out there, we probably have a number of products that we just need to move on from and that's going to help our underlying cost structure and our underlying gross margin structure, because those products aren’t going to be a negative drag on the combined product portfolio.

So I'm not giving you the granularity you need. I think we need one full quarter, operating as Statehouse before we are comfortable providing additional granularity.

Kenric Tyghe

Thanks. I appreciate the color. I'll get back in queue.

Edward Schmults

Alright, there is no further questions. Then I would like to conclude the call today. Thank you all for joining us and please reach out to us directly if you want any additional information. We’ll be happy to provide.

