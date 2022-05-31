Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Take a huge secular trend, add a rapidly growing, founder-led, industry-leading company, and combine that with a market that doesn't like anything technology related right now - the result? Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU).

This is a company that has seen its share price fall dramatically over the past year, and in a world where streaming services such as Netflix (NFLX) are losing millions of subscribers, you might understand why. Yet Roku is not Netflix; it isn't losing subscribers, and it expects annual revenue growth of 35% in 2022 off the back of +50% revenue growth in both 2020 and 2021. Despite near-term headwinds, the company continues to execute and capitalize on the growing shift from linear TV to streaming, and I think this latest share price collapse represents an incredible opportunity for long-term investors.

Roku Business Overview

Roku is the leading TV streaming platform in the United States, Mexico, and Canada (by hours streamed) and has been driving a shift from linear TV to streaming over the past decade. On the Roku platform, customers can access all the major streaming services through their TV, including the likes of Netflix, Disney+ (DIS), Apple TV, (AAPL) and even Roku's very own free to view Roku Channel.

There are two ways that TV viewers can gain access to the Roku platform. The first is by purchasing a Roku streaming dongle which can be easily plugged in to any HDMI port on a TV, transforming it from a linear TV to a connected TV. The second way is through TV manufacturers integrating Roku's operating system into their connected TVs. Manufacturers such as TCL, Hisense, Hitachi, Philips, and many more offer TVs with Roku's operating system already integrated, giving Roku access to millions more households across the globe

TCL Roku TV - Currys UK

There are two different revenue streams for Roku: platform revenue and player revenue. Player revenue relates to hardware and is generated primarily through the sale of its streaming devices, although Roku does also sell wireless speakers, smart soundbars, and wireless subwoofers. This revenue stream is important for customer acquisition, but the margins are very low - the real money-maker for Roku is its platform revenue.

A common misconception is that Roku is a hardware company selling streaming devices and that's how it makes money, but the main investment thesis for Roku lies within its platform revenue. There are several ways that Roku generates revenue here. Firstly, through digital advertising & its OneView advertising platform that brands can use to place adverts on the Roku platform - for example, The Roku Channel is the largest free ad-supported linear streaming channel (FAST) in America, and brands would use Roku's advertising platform to place targeted advertisements on this channel.

Roku also generates platform revenue through revenue-sharing agreements with content streaming services. So, for example, if I decided to sign up for Netflix and watch it on my Roku TV, then Roku would receive a small percentage of the subscription that I pay to Netflix on a monthly basis.

Economic Moats

As with any business, I look to see if there are any durable competitive advantages (aka economic moats) that will help the company continue to thrive whilst protecting itself from competition - and let me tell you, I see a lot to like when it comes to Roku.

The first competitive advantage I see relates to switching costs. If someone purchases a TV embedded with a Roku operating system, then they will be using Roku for as long as they own that TV; it's not like they can easily switch operating systems, unlike a streaming service such as Netflix which can be cancelled at the push of a button. Even with the streaming devices, it is unlikely that customers will be opting to switch unless they are unsatisfied with the performance of the product, and from what I've seen that's unlikely as Roku often gets great reviews. The other switching costs come from the advertising side, as once advertisers get set up on Roku's advertising platform there would be little incentive to leave. Personally, I think this is a weaker switching cost, but it's still there.

Following on from the fact that Roku gets great reviews, I believe that its brand is slowly but surely becoming a competitive advantage. Though often overlooked, brand strength can be a core driver of success in many businesses, and I think Roku is on the verge of achieving this. It is already the leading streaming platform in North America, and when spending a substantial amount of money on a new TV, customers will want confidence that they are getting their money's worth - given this, the Roku brand recognition and association with a quality operating system is likely to drive sales over the long-term as the brand continues to strengthen.

Roku

Roku also benefits from scale, given that it is the leading streaming platform in North America. In particular, the amount of data that Roku obtains through its platform is invaluable to companies wishing to optimize the return-on-investment for their advertisements. In Q1'22, Roku's streaming hours increased to 20.9 Billion hours streamed; that's a lot of data. Connected TV already provides an opportunity for more targeted adverts, and the fact that Roku has this data ready can help advertisers further increase the effectiveness of their ads. In its Q1'22 Shareholder Letter Roku highlighted a case study with Neutrogena:

Neutrogena, a Johnson & Johnson skincare brand, leveraged our shopper data program to reach consumers that are no longer on legacy pay TV and to measure the impact on sales. The advanced targeting and measurement that only Roku can provide in TV streaming resulted in Roku users who saw the ad campaigns spending 4.2x more on Neutrogena towelettes than the average Kroger household.

Roku Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

Arguably, Roku's scale also gives them the advantage of a network effect, although I'm not fully convinced by this. In theory, as the industry leader, it means that any streaming service (e.g., Netflix) would want to place their service on Roku's platform to access more customers, and therefore more customers will join as there will be a wider variety of services since most streaming providers will want to use Roku's platform. This can also result in a level of pricing power for Roku (who are known to be tough negotiators) when taking their revenue share fees from these streaming providers. As I mentioned, I'm not fully convinced by this competitive advantage yet, but if Roku continues to scale and become more dominant then these competitive advantages will become stronger.

Outlook

Roku is riding the tailwinds of a trend that very recently reached an inflection point; the shift from legacy TV to streaming. For the first time ever, the number of TV streaming devices surpassed legacy pay TV devices in the United States, with 65% of adults aged 18-49 streaming TV vs 63% watching legacy pay TV in March.

Roku Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

Furthermore, it's also riding the wave of a shift to digital advertising - and connected TV is one of the fastest growing segments within this trend. According to an eMarketer report from October 2021, US connected TV ad spending is expected to reach $29.5 billion by 2024, up from $19.1 billion in 2022. It's also worth highlighting that this report came out before Netflix's recent announcement that it was considering an ad-supported model, which would further boost this opportunity.

eMarketer / InsiderIntelligence.com

Roku has continually developed and expanded its advertising solution in order to capture as much of this market as possible. It's important that companies chasing a huge, disruptive trend continuing to innovate and roll out new products and solutions - they won't all be successful, but those that do succeed can be transformational to the business.

Roku Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

Management

When it comes to fast-paced, disruptive companies, I always aim to find founder-led businesses where insider ownership is high, and Roku certainly ticks this box. Anthony Wood is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Roku, having founded the company back in 2002. Wood also beneficially owns more than 13% of Roku shares, which would currently be worth ~$1.7 billion - although his shareholding was worth $8.3 billion roughly one year ago before the shares plunged, so rest assured that he will be particularly determined to ensure Roku's share price recovers.

One of the reasons I look for high insider ownership and founder-led companies is because they will often run the business with a long-term vision, and this can result in significant returns for long-term shareholders.

Excel / Roku 2022 Proxy Statement

I also like to have a quick look on Glassdoor to get an idea about the culture of a company, and Roku gets some very impressive scores from its 485 reviews. Any score over 4.0 is impressive, and Roku achieves this on pretty much everything - I'm always particularly interested in the Culture & Values score, and Roku does very well here with a score of 4.2. Across the board, these scores seem to indicate that employees are very happy working at Roku.

Glassdoor

Financials

Roku is a financially sound company, with all financial metrics heading in the right direction. The key area to highlight is the gross profit margin, and how I believe it will keep expanding as the platform revenues take up an ever-increasing share of total revenue. As you can see below, the gross profit margin is pretty much nothing for the player side - in fact, it turned negative in 2021. This isn't really an issue, because it's a shrinking share of the total revenue and for Roku, it's almost worth selling at a loss so the company can acquire more customers for the higher-margin platform side, which has seen gross margins consistently above 60%.

Excel / Roku 2021 Annual report

Roku also has a stellar balance sheet with over $2 billion in net cash, and it is both operating and free cash flow positive. Furthermore, the company swung to profitability in 2021, which is impressive considering this is a business that's reinvesting for growth and has plenty of operating leverage ahead.

Valuation

As with all high growth, innovative companies, valuation is tough. I believe that my approach will give me an idea about whether Roku is insanely overvalued or undervalued, but valuation is the last thing I look at - the quality of the business itself is far more important.

Excel / Roku Quarterly and Annual Reports

My model assumes a revenue growth rate of 32.5% for 2022 (management recently guided for 35% in their Q1'22 results, but I've decided to be slightly more cautious), which gradually falls down to 20% in 2026. As I've mentioned multiple times, Roku operates in a rapidly growing industry with multiple tailwinds, and as such, I do believe this assumption to be conservative.

I've also forecasted a dip in the 2022 free cash flow margin, as supply chain problems persist and inflation increases the price of its hardware, plus any impact to Roku's top line from a recession could reduce margins. Yet I am expecting this trajectory to reverse in 2023, with Roku eventually obtaining 10% FCF margins by 2026 - again, I believe this to be conservative.

I believe that my mid-range multiple EV/FCF multiple assumption of 40x in 2026 is prudent and reasonable, however, I have forecasted multiple CAGR for a lower and a higher range scenario (so take your pick). I've also assumed continued dilution of shareholders (as has been the case with Roku since it came public), allowing for shares outstanding to increase by 22% over the forecasted time period.

Put all that together, and I believe Roku's shares are capable of achieving a 20% CAGR from now through to 2026 in my mid-range scenario. I do also think this is a fairly prudent forecast, and I could easily see Roku exceeding my expectations for both revenue growth and FCF margins.

Risks

One of the main risks for Roku is competition, since it is going up against some of the biggest names in the industry such as Apple, Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN), all of which have their own plug & play streaming device. Yet Roku has successfully fended off this competition so far, in part because Roku focuses purely on CTV operating systems, giving Roku an edge over these larger rivals who see their CTV offering as more of an 'add-on'. Roku is also likely to be more appealing to both advertisers and CTV manufacturers, as they don't have the same 'walled-garden' approach and are more independent and agnostic than the aforementioned companies.

There are short-term risks, which include a temporary slowdown in customer acquisition as supply chain issues hinder the production of connected TVs and streaming devices, as well as the difficult comparisons against a strong 2020 and 2021 driven by lockdowns and a general trend to increased streaming. The risk of a recession is also likely to hurt the advertising side of Roku. I think Roku, along with many companies, may be in for some short-term pain, but don't let that distract you from the long-term potential that this company has.

Roku Q1 2022 Shareholder Letter

Conclusion

Roku is the leader in this rapidly growing industry, and I believe it has the power to become the global default CTV operating system. Given the promising outlook, the strong business model, and a history of strong execution, I see the current share price as a very attractive opportunity for long-term investors.