John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Background

After the storm, the calm. Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has taken investors on a rollercoaster ride across the past two years, ever since the company - developing a novel drug, Simufilam, to treat Alzheimer's Disease ("AD") - looked doomed after failing a Phase 2b trial in May 2020.

That trial failure can be considered the turning point for Cassava and the beginning of its wild share price fluctuations. In the past year alone, Cassava stock has traded as high as $135 and sunk as low as $18. I summarized the results from that trial in a June 2020 post as follows:

Cassava's subsequent phase 2b trials were conducted over a 28-day period, with 64 patients involved in the study. This time however, the results were inconclusive and the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of reducing levels of tau protein in cerebrospinal samples and other biomarker assessments.

But, as most people know, Cassava - led by CEO Remi Barbier - who had to endure four straight FDA refusals to approve its pain therapeutic Remoxy, a gel formulation of opioid Oxycodone, at former company Pain Therapeutics - was not in the mood to give up.

Cassava sent their Phase 2b study data to be analyzed at a different lab, which was able to discover statistically significant improvements reported across a panel of validated biomarkers.

The lab that conducted these re-tests is run by one of Cassava's long-term collaborators and Advisory Board Members, Dr. Hoau-Yan Wang, which, as a group of short sellers pointed out to when submitting a Citizen's Petition to the FDA, casts the validity of the lab's findings into doubt - surely Dr. Wang had a vested interest in the success of the trial?

The Citizen's Petition - apparently put together by a group of short sellers of Cassava stock, casting doubt over the validity of their concerns - also claimed that Cassava had forged documents in the past, falsifying "Western Blot" data, in order to obtain its Investigational New Drug authorization from the FDA and enter in-human clinical trials with Simufilam.

In the end, the shorts won the battle. Cassava stock had surged to an almost unbelievable high of $135, and a market cap valuation of ~$5.5bn, on the back of an Open Label trial that had recorded a mean change in ADAS-Cog 11 scores (a gold standard measure of cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients) of -3.2 at 12 months - which is unprecedented, since it seemed as though Simufilam not only slowed cognitive decline, it actually reversed it!

When the Citizen's Petition was filed, however, and physicians and scientists began to cast doubts on the validity of the Open Label trial data - i.e. there was no placebo arm to compare results with - Cassava's share price began to sink, and although CEO Barbier and his management issued a statement responding to the accusations leveled at them, they could do nothing to arrest the slide.

The FDA also rejected the Citizen's Petition, whilst allowing Cassava to begin enrolling patients into two pivotal Phase 3 trials - RETHINKALZ, and REFOCUSALZ, enrolling ~750 and ~1,000 patients respectively, using doses of 100mg in the former trial and 50 and 100mg doses in the latter, with co-primary efficacy endpoints of ADAS-Cog12, a cognitive scale, and ADCS-ADL, a functional scale, and numerous secondary endpoints based on Alzheimer's Disease biomarkers.

Surely this will provide a final answer as to whether Cassava's Simufilam is effective against Alzheimer's or not?

Well, it may not be that simple after all, given that much of the Alzheimer's stock market hysteria that began in June last year was triggered by the FDA's approval of Aduhelm, a drug developed by Biogen (BIIB) whose 1,500 Phase 3 trial ended early after failing a futility analysis, before Biogen re-examined the data and managed to find evidence of efficacy in a small subset of patients.

Evaluating the symptoms of Alzheimer's is in many ways a subjective task, and involves careful day-to-day monitoring of patients, which is why debate rages so fiercely about signs of efficacy and approaches to treating the disease - from targeting amyloid beta reduction, as Aduhelm did and therapies in development from Eli Lilly (LLY) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) - respectively Donanemab and Gantenerumab - do, to repairing a misfolded protein known as Filamin-A, as Simufilam supposedly does.

As I said in my intro, the Cassava storm appears to have died down across the past few months - although Cassava stock took a nosedive in early April after CEO Barbier told the market that only 60 patients had been enrolled into the Phase 3 trials - as both bulls and bears take a breather, and prepare to do battle over upcoming catalysts.

In the rest of this post I will outline what I see as the three major price catalysts that are likely to occur across the next 12 months, and try to give my opinion as to whether or not they will generate upside, or downside momentum.

Catalyst 1 - The Open Label Data

The source of Cassava's monumental share price gains - in less than one year, the stock surged in value from $3, to $135 - a 4,400% gain that was the most of any company traded on the stock market - was the data from its Open Label trial.

Cassava Open Label Study Data summarised. (presentation)

Above is the data that stunned the market and persuaded investors to pile into Cassava stock. It was the six-month data - showing a -1.6 improvement on the ADAS-Cog scale - that triggered the initial gains, and when things got even better, after nine months, with the score now -3 points, it seemed that Cassava had developed a drug whose efficacy was scarcely believable.

In fact, the results were perhaps too good, which prompted analysts and scientists to take a closer look at the company, the trial, and the data. Prior to Simufilam, there had been scant evidence produced that targeting Filamin-A was a viable way to treat Alzheimer's - a point raised by the Citizen's Petition - so how were Cassava having so much success with this approach?

In fact, it's not unknown for a drug to be developed demonstrating exceptional efficacy with scientists at a loss to explain how, or why. Equally, many drugs fail despite scientists being convinced they would succeed.

Does Cassava have a wonder drug on its hands? Or is there something about the way the trial has been designed, and patients evaluated, that has led to uncommonly strong results?

In truth, by the time the 12-month data Open Label trial data arrived, showing a -3.2 point improvement, Cassava stock had already begun to sell off, but there will be more data arriving, probably before the end of the year from the Open Label trial. The study is fully enrolled, with 200 patients undergoing treatment, and Cassava has promised to complete the study by "the second half of 2022," and publish the results by the end of the year.

In some ways, this is a no-win scenario for Cassava and bullish investors. If the data is not at least as good as the 12-months' data, there will doubts voiced about duration of effect, genuine efficacy, etc., while if results are as good, or better, bears will argue, as before, that the trial has been set up to succeed, with no placebo arm, only 200 patients, questionable trial endpoints, etc.

As such, although the final data is guaranteed to be a flashpoint for investors - and a negative outcome could severely dent what credibility is still maintained by Cassava, both bulls and bears may be able to shrug off a result that they didn't wish to see.

It also will be worth paying attention to a randomized, placebo-controlled Cognition Maintenance Study ("CMS"), which is already over 75% enrolled (according to a recent Cassava Presentation - slide 7) and is likely to post data in 2023. That study would certainly be likely to push the bull case for Cassava, if positive, since it answers many of the concerns expressed about the Open Label trial, being long-term, and with a placebo arm.

Catalyst 2 - The Pivotal Phase Studies

These 2 trials ought to determine once and for all whether the bears or the bulls will take home the Cassava spoils, since it's a huge trial relative to Cassava's previous studies, and indeed most Alzheimer's study - it's perhaps the most significant trial since Biogen's 2 pivotal trials of Aduhelm, if you do not include Lilly's ongoing study of Donanemab - the latter drug has already been awarded Fast Track approval status by the FDA.

Concerns about enrolment in RETHINKALZ, and REFOCUSALZ may (or may not) be slightly overblown - CEO Barbier commented in Cassava's Q122 earnings press release that:

We’re seeing an uptick in the rate of patient enrollment. In part, the pandemic challenged some clinical sites, from staffing shortages to operational gaps. We hope these challenges are in the rearview mirror as we continue to move forward

There are 155 clinical sites open, with not much more than 120 patients enrolled, however, which arguably goes to show just how much the public has been switched off by potential Alzheimer's therapies in the wake of the Aduhelm debacle (for those that didn't follow the story, Biogen has all but abandoned marketing the drug after being refused reimbursement by the CMS).

Cassava has also stated that:

Our Phase 3 studies have a relatively long and rigorous screening process to ensure only qualified patients who meet all inclusion and exclusion criteria are successfully enrolled.

That statement (and the slow enrolment) may lead to accusations that Cassava is cherry-picking patients that it believes offer Simufilam the greatest chance of success, or playing for time, but it is hard to look past the fact that the data from the trials will make or break the Simufilam thesis.

Only a clear win on efficacy is likely to drive Simufilam toward commercialization - there will be no re-examining the data this time. At least, in this case it's a plus point for Cassava that its drug is not associated with safety issues, as Aduhelm was.

There's no date yet for interim data from RETHINKALZ, and REFOCUSALZ - in truth, it may not arrive until 2024, at the current enrollment rate, or later, but I suspect it may arrive late in 2023, which will also be around the same time Cassava - who reported $210m of cash as of Q122 - may require fresh funding via investor dilutive at-the-market ("ATM") share offerings.

Catalyst 3 - The Progress of Other Alzheimer Therapies

The share price performance of other Biotechs developing Alzheimer's therapies has been almost, if not more shocking than Cassava's 77% decline from its August 2021 peak.

Annovis (ANVS) stock has dropped from a high of $119, to a low of $10, Cortexyme (CRTX) stock from a high of ~$120, to $2.7, and even Anavex (AVXL) considered by many to have the most promising drug of all, in Blacarmesine - has seen its stock decline from $23, in November, to $9.6 at the time of writing.

As is so often the case in the world of drug development, however, it's usually the big pharma concerns that get to market first when there are major markets in play, and Alzheimer's is certainly one of those - ~6 million Americans are living with the disease, and this number may rise to ~13 million by 2050, the Alzheimer’s Association has forecast.

Some analyst expectations of potential Aduhelm sales when the drug was first approved exceeded $20bn, which would have likely made it the world's best selling drug, outside of COVID vaccines. It's therefore easy to see why it has become a strong focus for the likes of Lilly and Roche, who believe they have superior drugs to Aduhelm - a similar mechanism of action ("MoA"), targeting Tau, but better efficacy and safety profiles, the pharmas believe.

Cassava CEO Barbier has spoken in the past about how Simufilam could potentially be used in combo with other drugs, such as Lilly's Donanemab, but while bulls view this as evidence of versatility, bears will doubtless claim it's Cassava hedging its bets, and demand to see the scientific rationale behind this claim.

Nevertheless, the third major catalysts investors will want to look out for in relation to Cassava and Simufilam, is the progress of other therapies.

Because Simufilam has a differentiated mechanism of action, it's not wrong to claim it may be effective in combo with other therapies, but with that said, if Donanemab or Gantenerumab make it to market - the resources of these companies may completely overpower Cassava, and its drug could be kicked into the long grass by physicians, the public, and investors.

Conclusion - Cassava Needs Positive Pivotal Trial Data and Only The Best Will Do

As I have argued in previous notes Cassava's current share price of $28, and market cap valuation of $1.3bn, does not reflect the true value of the company - it's either worth infinitely more than that, or much less.

If Simufilam fails in its two pivotal trials, with the eyes of the world watching, then Cassava, like CEO Barbier's Pain Therapeutics before it, will become almost untenable as a company - it will be deemed to have no value, despite a parallel Alzheimer's detecting blood test, Sava DX, also under development.

If data from RETHINKALZ, and REFOCUSALZ matches data obtained from the Open label trial, however then Cassava's gains will be even more sensational than they were in 2021, and a $5.5bn market will look far too low for the company.

As such, there is a "phony war," if you like, being raged around the Open Label trial, with both bears and bulls knowing that Phase 3 trial data ought to reveal all.

There's an old expression in investing that "if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is," and although I have a very small holding in Cassava stock, I would have to say that the chances of Phase 3 Simufilam data meeting endpoints is probably low.

Balanced against that is the fact that you or I, and even the world's foremost scientists, do now know which way the coin will fall. That's why the clinical trial process exists, and even if Cassava used nefarious tactics to make it to the Phase 3 trials stage, there is now no ignoring the results.

If later stage Open Label trial data stirs some upside in Cassava stock, it would probably be a good time for Cassava bulls to contemplate selling, but this being Cassava, they will likely wait for the main event to come in late 2023, or sometime in 2024.