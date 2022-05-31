Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

We review our investment case on Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comcast stock has now risen more than 11% since the end of April, just after Q1 2022 results (on April 28), but they remain 23% lower than a year ago.

We initiated our Buy rating on CMCSA shares in January 2020. After first rising 38% to $61.80 by September 2021, shares have now fallen back to slightly below the price at our initiation (though with a 4% gain after dividends):

Librarian Capital's Comcast Rating vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year)

Comcast's operational performance has remained stable since our last update in March. The Cable business again delivered positive broadband net adds and EBITDA growth in Q1, and Comcast executives continued to make positive comments at investor conferences in late May. Theme Parks and Sky are recovering strongly from the pandemic. Peacock losses are rising but represent a small part of the group. Our forecasts indicate a total return of 74% (17.3% annualized) by 2025 year-end, and the Dividend Yield is 2.4%. We reiterate our Buy rating.

Comcast Buy Case Recap

We believe Comcast to be a multi-year compounder with defensive qualities, driven mainly by its U.S. Cable Communications ("Cable Comms") business, but with good growth in NBC Universal ("NBCU") and Sky as well.

Cable Comms is the core driver for Comcast, with an EBITDA CAGR of 7.5% in 2017-21 and contributing two-thirds of segment EBITDA in pre-COVID 2019; NBCU and Sky contributed 25% and 9% respectively in 2019:

Comcast EBITDA by Segment (2012-21) Source: Comcast company filings.

Cable Comms growth was boosted by home connectivity demand during the pandemic but has decelerated since late 2021, due to pull-forward demand and lower market activity. Parts of NBCU and Sky were significantly disrupted by COVID-19 but are now recovering strongly. The Media business faces headwinds from "streaming wars", and Comcast's own Peacock service is not yet a proven success, but this is a relatively small part of the group.

In our most recent update in March, we assume the following:

Cable Comms EBITDA to grow by 6.5% annually

Media EBITDA to fall by $1bn in 2022 and $750m in 2023, then stay flat

Studios EBITDA to be $1bn in 2022 and then grow at 6.0% annually

Theme Parks EBITDA to be $2.5bn by 2023, then grow at 10% annually

Cash interest expense to be $4.48bn in 2022 then grow at 7% annually

CapEx to grow at 7% annually

Q1 2022 results and recent management comments support our investment case.

Comcast Q1 2022 Headlines

Comcast earnings growth continued in Q1 2022, helped by the post-COVD reopening. Group EBITDA rose 8.8% year-on-year, Adjusted Net Income rose 10.5%, and Adjusted EPS rose 13.1% (after buybacks reduced the share count by 2.3%). Free Cash Flow ("FCF") was lower year-on-year primarily due to working capital; CapEx was flattish:

Comcast Financial Headlines (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Years) Source: Comcast results releases.

Compared to pre-COVID Q1 2019, EBITDA was 7.0% higher, Adjusted Net Income was 12.2% higher, Adjusted EPS was 14.8% higher and FCF was 3.7% higher.

The strong comparison with 2019 was mainly driven by Cable Comms, where EBITDA was 27.0% higher after three years; NBCU EBITDA was still 31.4% lower, and Sky EBITDA was still 6.2% lower.

Comcast Revenue & EBITDA by Segment (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Years) Source: Comcast results releases.

Year-on-Year, Cable Comms EBITDA continued their solid growth with a 6.5% year-on-year increase, NBCU EBITDA was 7.4% higher in aggregate (but with mixed results in different businesses) while Sky EBITDA rebounded by 70.9%.

Cable Comms: Solid EBITDA Growth

Cable Comms is continuing its solid growth, driven by the Broadband business. Broadband customers rose 3.6% year-on-year and 0.8% sequentially, with the latter representing a net add of 262k:

Comcast Cable Customer Numbers (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Comcast results schedule (Q1 2022).

About one-third of Q1 Broadband net adds were the result of Comcast ending its COVID-related free connectivity programs, but the remaining approx. 175k still represented a solid performance.

Wireless lines grew 38.4% year-on-year and 7.9% (316k) sequentially, to a total of 4.30m (across approx. 2m accounts), though this implies a penetration of just over 0.13x line per Broadband customer.

Video and Voice customers fell by high-single-digits year-on-year, but these are low-margin businesses, and the decline in Voice was also partly driven by strong uptake in Comcast's Wireless offers.

Positive Broadband net adds drove good growth in Broadband revenues, which rose 8.0% year-on-year and 3.2% sequentially, which in turn drove total Cable Comms revenue growth of 4.7% year-on-year:

Comcast Revenues and EBITDA (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Comcast results schedule (Q1 2022).

Year-on-year Broadband revenue growth implied a healthy increase in Average Revenue Per User of 4.2%.

In Cable Comms' other revenue lines, Video revenues fell 1.5% year-on-year, much less than the decline in subscribers, due to price increases. Voice revenues, however, fell more than subscriber numbers. Wireless revenues grew 32.0% year-on-year, driven by strong subscriber growth. Business Services and Advertising both grew by close to 10%.

Sequential comparisons are less meaningful for non-Broadband businesses due to Q4 being a holiday season. Wireless revenues fell sequentially despite positive subscriber growth, likely due to lower device sales.

Cable Comms EBITDA rose 6.5% year-on-year with EBITDA margin expanding 75 bps to 44.0%. Total Costs and Expenses grew only 3.3%, less than revenues. Programming costs fell due to fewer subscribers. Non-programming expenses rose 6.3%, due to investments, the Masergy acquisition, and bad debts returning to pre-COVID levels, offset by lower customer service expenses due to lower activity levels and efficiency initiatives.

Cable Deceleration Only Due to Macro

Cable Comms' Q1 2022 Broadband net add is lower than prior quarters and lower than pre-COVID levels, but we believe this is due to lower overall market activity, not share losses to competitors.

On the earnings call, executives acknowledged there was more competition, but also highlighted how Cable Comms' churn was at a record low and that the "primary" headwind was from macro issues like lower move activity.

As we described in our Charter (CHTR) Q1 2022 review, we believe the threat from Telco fiber overbuild and Fixed Wireless has been overstated. Total Wireline broadband (including Fixed Wireless) net adds have been trending down since late Q3 2020 for all key players, with no material acceleration for Telcos wireline net adds:

Wireline & Fixed Wireless Broadband Net Adds - Key Players (Since 2019) Source: Company filings.

While Fixed Wireless net adds have risen (especially in Q1), we believe these represent subscribers who would not have signed up to wireline broadband in any case. Evidence for this includes Cable's record low churn, how Charter has observed no difference in local markets with fiber and/or Fixed Wireless competition, and how Verizon's (VZ) Fixed Wireless net adds included far more business customers than in regular broadband services.

The head of Cable Comms made similar points at an investor conference in May:

Macro being, really, probably the majority of the issue, just the number of moves that have slowed down quite a bit, household formation, a little bit of pulling back" "There's some competitive activity, but we've been in a competitive environment for a very long time … every single geographic area, every place that we serve, our penetrations are going up. And so even in very competitive environments, we're holding our own, growing the business" "Fixed wireless … is not showing up in any material way in regards to churn" - Dave Watson, Head of Comcast Cable (MoffettNathanson Conference, May 18, 2022)

CFO Michael Cavanagh similarly said on May 24 that they "are not seeing our customers turning over in any appreciable way" and they "expect seasonal patterning to begin to normalize" (though Q2 will likely be seasonally weak).

NBC Universal: Mixed Recovery

NBCU EBITDA grew 7.4% in Q1 2022 but remained 31.4% below its 2019 level. Theme Parks is obviously rebounding strongly, Studio results are volatile each quarter, while Media (including Peacock) is not yet a success:

NBCU Revenues & EBITDA by Segment (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Years) Source: Comcast company filings. NB. Q1 2022 Media revenues included contribution from Olympics ($963m) & Superbowl ($519m).

Theme Parks EBITDA was $451m in Q1, compared to a loss of $61m last year, but was still 12.3% lower than in 2019. Demand was "exceptional" and attendance was back at pre-COVID levels at U.S parks, but Osaka (in Japan) operated under capacity restrictions until the end of March, and Beijing was still relatively new (having opened in September 2021) and was impacted by travel restrictions. We expect the strong EBITDA rebound to continue over time (with some volatility in Q2 due to Beijing having been closed by COVID restrictions since May).

Studios EBITDA fell 50.7% year-on-year, "primarily" due to one-off revenues in the prior-year quarter from a licensing deal with Peacock, and also due to higher marketing costs ahead of expected film releases in Q2. EBITDA was 41.5% below Q1 2019, suggesting the potential for further recovery. (Studios EBITDA was $1.06bn in 2019, $1.04bn in 2020 and $883m in 2021; COVID-19 initially meant a higher EBITDA, as fewer film releases meant lower marketing costs.)

Media EBITDA was 21.3% ($314m) lower year-on-year and 27.7% ($445m) lower than in Q1 2019, despite the $1.48bn revenue boost from the Winter Olympics and Super Bowl during the quarter. Excluding Peacock, Media EBITDA fell 7.7%, due to higher programming costs from the aforementioned sports events and the return of prime-time programming compared to last year. Much of the profit decline compared to 2019 can be attributed to losses at Peacock, which rose to $456m.

Peacock Strategy Remains Unproven

Peacock's strategy, which includes a major increase in investment announced last quarter, remains unproven.

While revenues have continued growing, so have losses. EBITDA loss had narrowed from $559m to $456m sequentially in Q2, but is expected to rise above $500m again in future quarters to generate a full-year EBITDA loss of $2.5bn:

Peacock Revenues & EBITDA (Since 2020) Source: Comcast company filings.

Paid subscribers rose 4m to 13m during Q1, helped by major sports events, and Peacock had 28m monthly active accounts in the US at the end of the quarter. This is significantly behind Disney's (DIS) Disney+ (137.7m paid subscribers, including 44.4m in U.S. & Canada) and Hulu (45.6m paid subscribers). Management expects "more modest subscriber gains" until the "back half" of 2022, when there will be a major boost in content, including major sporting events, new film releases and with Peacock becoming "the exclusive home of the next-day NBC broadcast" from fall 2022.

We still expect Peacock to succeed, by virtue of NBCU being one of the major global content franchises. Media remains a small part of Comcast, with EBITDA of $4.56bn compared to group EBITDA of $34.7bn in 2021, so Peacock's success is not crucial to the overall Comcast investment case.

Sky: EBITDA Rebounded 70%+

Sky's EBITDA rebounded by more than 70% year-on-year in Q1 2022, though it remains 6.2% below 2019:

Sky Revenues, EBITDA & Customers (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Years) Source: Comcast company filings.

The EBITDA rebound included a "strong performance" in the U.K. and "improved results in Italy and Germany". Revenues and customers grew in the U.K., but Sky is still facing headwinds in Italy, after the reset in Serie A football broadcasting rights, but will lap this in the "back half" of 2022. Content revenues also faced additional headwinds from the reset of Bundesliga football broadcasting rights in Germany.

Sky has a stated goal to "more than double" EBITDA from 2020 levels "over the next several years", and we believe it is on track. (Sky's EBITDA was $2.0bn in 2020, having fallen from 2019's $3.1bn due to COVID-19).

Comcast Valuation

At $44.16, Comcast shares are trading at a 13.4x P/E and a 7.5% FCF Yield:

Comcast Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2018-21) Source: Comcast company filings.

Comcast pays a dividend of $1.08 (which was raised 8% in 2021), representing a Dividend Yield of 2.4%.

Net Debt / EBITDA was at 2.3x at 2021 year-end, compared to a target of "around 2.4x". This means all FCF will likely be returned in dividends and buybacks. Comcast bought back $3.22bn of its shares in Q1 2022 and another $1bn by April 28; the implied $1bn monthly run-rate is equivalent to 6.0% of the current market capitalization.

Comcast's 33% stake in Hulu is subject to a put/call option with Disney, exercisable in January 2024, with the value to be determined independently (but at a minimum value of $9.17bn). This may contain more upside.

Comcast Stock Forecasts

We keep our forecasts unchanged, except adjusting share numbers slightly. Our new 2025 FCF/Share forecast is 1.4% lower than before ($4.44):

Illustrative Comcast Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates. Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $44.16, we expect an exit price of $73 and a total return of 74% (17.3% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Is Comcast Stock A Buy? Conclusion

We reiterate our Buy rating on Comcast stock.