1Q22 Summary

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported 1Q22 results (FY1Q23 ended in April) with record revenue of $8.3B (+46% YoY) and adjusted EPS of $1.36 (+48% YoY) that both beat consensus estimates. Non-GAAP gross margin of 67.1% saw a 90 bp expansion from 66.2% in 1Q21. Given a $1.35B termination charge related to the ARM acquisition, GAAP operating margin was 22.5% vs. 47.7% non-GAAP. The company ended the quarter with a $9.4B net cash position. On 5/23, the board of directors increased the buyback program by $15B through the end of 2023.

2Q22 Outlook

Nvidia guided July-quarter revenue of $8.1B (+/- 2%), below Street's $8.4B. This is due to a $500M impact from Russia (2% of total revenue) and China's Covid lockdowns, including (1) $400M lower gaming sales in Russia (paused sales) and China (both supply and demand-driven) and (2) $100M lower datacenter sales in Russia. Gross margin is expected to remain flattish, and OpEx is guided to $1.75B (should level off in 2H22). This results in an EPS outlook of $1.25, below Street's $1.36.

Gaming to normalize in 2022

Nvidia's gaming business rode the Covid tailwind and hit a record revenue of $12.5B in 2021 (+61% YoY). Since the onset of the pandemic, graphics card ASP had jumped from a little over $400 in 2019 to almost $800 in 2021, with AIB (Add In Board) partners (Gigabyte, ASRock, and MSI) seeing 60% revenue growth in certain quarters between 2020 and 2021. Demand was so strong that retailers like Best Buy (BBY) made the RTX 30 series available only to store members who pay a $200 annual membership fee.

In 2022, however, GPU prices have been in a steady decline thanks to easing supply constraints and improving inventory as miners ditch their graphics cards in a challenging crypto market. Average prices have fallen from close to $800 in December 2021 to roughly $450 in April 2022, while daily Ethereum mining revenue has dropped from $67M to $46M during the same period. In May, the average MSRP markup for the RTX 30-series GPUs on eBay saw a MoM decline of 6% to 24%. Per a study by 3DCenter, the RTX 30-series are now just 14% over MSRP in May, while AMD's (AMD) Radeon RX 6000 series are now at 6%.

China and Russia aside, it's clear that normalizing supply/demand dynamics is a major reason why Nvidia now expects a QoQ decline (in teens) for gaming in Q2 (ending in July). Assume a 12% sequential drop, revenue could come in at ~$3.19B (+4% YoY vs. +85% YoY in 2Q21). While the new RTX 40 series are a positive for 2H22, users who haven't migrated to RTX (2/3 of GeForce installed base) could potentially settle for the 30 series given possibly better prices following release of the 40 series.

Gaming is 44% of Nvidia's total revenue, so why did the stock go up following a rather concerning outlook from management? A reasonable explanation would be that investors have been anticipating the guide down for a while given clear evidence of higher GPU inventory and less premium pricing, leading up to a "sell the rumor, buy the fact" scenario. In other words, it's actually a positive seeing Nvidia finally revising its gaming outlook vs. pretending it's all good in an environment that says otherwise.

Datacenter remains robust

Despite a cautious outlook for gaming, Nvidia's datacenter business remains a strong performer with a record revenue of $3.8B in the April quarter (+83% YoY). Sales from hyperscale and cloud customers more than doubled, reflecting continued adoption for the A100 GPU for both AI training and inference. Upcoming products include the new H100 GPU (ramp in 2H22) and Nvidia's first datacenter CPU Grace (launch in 1H23).

For those interested in the technology, H100 will be Nvidia's most powerful datacenter GPU with 80 billion transistors, offering significant performance improvement for heavy AI workloads such as large language models and deep learning-based recommender systems. The Grace CPU Superchip will feature 2 CPUs and the Grace Hopper Superchip, which integrates the Hopper GPU and the Grace CPU into one system. In English, Nvidia is putting all the good stuff in one single chip to achieve faster computing power.

Nvidia expects sequential detacenter growth throughout the year as demand continues to outpace supply. Per Street estimates, datacenter revenue for the July quarter is expected to be $4B (+7% QoQ). If so, this will be the first quarter where datacenter accounts for half of Nvidia's total revenue (see below). Assuming HSD QoQ growth in Q3 and Q4, datacenter could become a $17B business vs. gaming's $13B in 2022 (or FY23 ending in Jan 2023). Given TSMC (TSM) has also highlighted HPC as the fastest growing platform, I believe Nvidia's datacenter business will remain the biggest revenue contributor at least for the next 1-2 years.

Other things to like

Though gaming and datacenter make up roughly 90% of total revenue, Nvidia's effort in professional visualization and automotive cannot be easily ignored. In the April quarter, Pro Viz revenue grew 67% YoY to reach $622M, driven by Ampere architecture products. Omniverse (a virtual world simulation platform for 3D content creation) now counts 10% of the world's top 100 companies as paying customers, with giants like Amazon (AMZN) using the software in warehouse design and optimization.

While Automotive saw revenue decline by 10% YoY due to carmaker supply challenges and lower legacy cockpit sales, Nvidia's DRIVE Orin SoC (a chip for autonomous vehicles) already began shipping in Q1 and will ramp in Q2 (management expects strong QoQ growth) and beyond. Design win pipeline now exceeds $11B over the next 6 years vs. $8B a year ago, with almost 40 customers in various fields from auto, robotaxis to farming robotics.

Thoughts on the stock

Nvidia is a growth stock that got carried away during the metaverse craze back in November 2021 when shares traded at 77x forward earnings, leaving virtually zero upside for any self-proclaimed long-term investors. Now that the Fed is taking the punch bowl away by raising rates and shrinking its balance sheet, the stock has become less frothy following a 50% decline from all-time-high. While I cannot say shares are cheap with a forward P/E of 34.5x, valuation has certainly become more reasonable for such a high-quality name that offers the best balance between growth and profitability. From here, I believe investors should treat any future dips as a chance to add more shares.