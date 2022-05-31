zoranm/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) has returned to pre-Covid sales and profits. Yet, the stock's price hasn't fully recovered. The broader market weakness has kept the stock's price in check. The stock is trading at an attractive valuation compared to the industry average, as well as its own historical valuation.

Business Overview

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. is a fine dining restaurant business. It operates company-owned Ruth's Chris Steak House restaurants as well as sells franchise rights for the same. As of March 2022, it has a total of 151 restaurants, out of which 74 are company-owned, three operate under contractual agreements, and 74 are franchisee-owned.

Its menu offerings include a broad selection of high-quality USDA (The U.S. Department of Agriculture) Prime and Choice grade steaks - the highest meat grades in the U.S. The restaurant menu also includes premium quality chicken, crab, fish, lamb chops, lobsters, and shrimp.

Competition

The company competes with various upscale steakhouse players such as Fleming's, The Capital Grille, Smith & Wollensky, The Palm, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, Fogo de Chão, Morton's The Steakhouse, and Eddie V's. Apart from this, it competes with local fine dining restaurants.

Financials

The guest check average for Ruth's Hospitality Group for 2021 was approximately $89. Food sales represented around 81% of the guest check with the remainder being beverage sales. Dinner main-course is priced between $35 to $99. Lunch main-course generally ranges between $14 to $29.

From 2017 to 2021, total revenue grew at a mere 0.9% CAGR. Total revenue in 2021 was $429.12 million as against $414.82 million in 2017. Total operating expenses grew at just 0.8% CAGR during the same period.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Cash Flow from Operations in the same period increased at a CAGR of 4.3%. CFO in 2021 was $81.39 million as against $68.69 million in 2017.

Ruth's Hospitality has shown steady performance in the past five years, except for 2020 where performance was affected due to the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Comparable company-owned restaurant sales do not show a very encouraging trend. Here too, there was a steep drop in 2020.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Beef represented around 50% of Ruth's Hospitality's food and beverages costs in 2021. The company generally buys beef in the spot market and enters longer-term pricing and supply agreements time to time. During the first quarter of 2022, the company entered into a new forward pricing agreement and is now locked for roughly 20% of its total beef volumes through mid-August.

The company is returning value to its shareholders through regular share repurchases and dividend payments.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Attractive Growth Targets

Ruth's Hospitality targets opening 5 to 7 restaurants every year with a yearly sales target of over $5 million from each unit. Moreover, the company targets more than 20% restaurant-level margins from each unit.

Latest Quarterly Results

Restaurant sales for first quarter of fiscal 2022 showed a Y-o-Y growth of 45.4%. Company-owned comparable restaurant sales in the quarter were $115.1 million, which is 41.5% higher than first quarter of fiscal 2021.

On the cost front, food and beverages costs increased too. As a percentage of restaurant sales, the costs increased to 32.5% in Q1FY22 as against 28.1% in Q1FY21. The main reason for this increase is a 37% increase in beef costs. Restaurant operating expenses, as a percentage of restaurant sales, remained steady at 46% in first quarter of 2022 when compared to the same quarter last year.

Operating income for Q1FY22 stood at $13.1 million as against $12.08 million in Q1FY21. Net income increased from the first quarter of fiscal 2021 by $1.3 million to $10.4 million.

Valuation

YCharts Data by YCharts

The stock is trading at a discount compared to the industry average, as well as its own historical valuation.

The below chart compares the stock price trend with S&P 600 Restaurants Index.

Data by YCharts

Ruth's Hospitality stock's underperformance can be attributed to the group's slower recovery. However, with strong performance in the latest quarter, the company looks well-placed to grow. This should reflect in increased stock price, that should bring its valuation in line with its historical levels.

Seeking Alpha's proprietary Quant Ratings rate Ruth's Hospitality Group as "Buy." The stock is rated high on Growth, Momentum, and Revisions parameters.

Conclusion

Ruth's Hospitality has generated steady revenue, operating income, and net income in the last five years. Additionally, the return ratios have also been decent. The stock is trading at a slight discount to the industry based on price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and price-to-book value ratios. It also has a better earnings yield than the industry.

Results for the first quarter of 2022 are encouraging too, with growth in restaurant sales, operating income, and net income. With steady year on year financial parameters, decent valuation, and good quarterly results, the stock has potential for growth. Hence, we recommend it as a buy.