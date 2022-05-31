Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

The Q1 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index has ended, and one of the first companies to report was New Gold (NYSE:NGD). Overall, the company had a mediocre quarter, but this was largely expected, with fewer tonnes mined at New Afton and a focus on stripping in the Ontario winter at Rainy River. This decline in sales volume led to softer margins in the period. However, while a slow start, New Gold's future remains bright with much lower costs as it heads underground at RR. Given New Gold's improving margin profile, further weakness should present a buying opportunity.

New Gold - Quarterly Gold-Equivalent Ounce Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

New Gold released its Q1 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~87,700 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], an 8% decline over the year-ago period. This was attributed to lower production at New Afton, where copper grades dipped sharply (0.49% vs. 0.64%), as did mill throughput. Fortunately, the RR Mine in Ontario picked up some slack, with lower throughput more than offset by higher head grades and recovery rates. Let's take a closer look below:

Rainy River Operations (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The chart above shows that Rainy River had a decent quarter despite a focus on stripping, resulting in a much higher strip ratio (~4.9 to 1.0) in the period. This was evidenced by a 6% increase in production vs. Q1 2021 to ~59,900 GEOS, tracking slightly behind the company's guidance of ~280,000 GEOs at the mid-point, partially related to the lower throughput in the period (mechanical maintenance on the SAG mill and crusher). However, we will see production jump in H2, with production expected to be back-end weighted, with a lower strip ratio in the second half.

Rainy River - Historical & Estimated All-in Sustaining Costs Per Ounce (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

From a cost standpoint, some investors might be alarmed, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at $1,592/oz, a 0.5% increase year-over-year despite the higher sales volume. However, it's important to note that cash costs were actually lower year-over-year despite inflationary pressures (fuel, electricity, consumables), with Rainy River reporting costs of $958/oz, down from $1,006/oz in Q1 2021. Besides, as the cost profile shows above, while all-in sustaining costs aren't expected to improve much year-over-year, we will see a steady decline in costs looking out to 2026, with all-in sustaining costs expected to dip below $1,150/oz on average.

New Afton Mine (Company Presentation)

Moving to NGD's New Afton Mine in British Columbia, it was a much weaker quarter, with production sliding 29% year-over-year to ~27,800 gold-equivalent ounces. This was related to lower copper and gold production, with copper production being hit the hardest due to much lower grades and throughput. Given the decline in sales volumes, costs at New Afton soared to $1,913/oz (Q1 2021: $1,388/oz), partially related to much higher sustaining capital in the period vs. Q1 2021.

However, it's worth noting that sustaining capital is tracking ahead of the guidance mid-point ($17.8 million vs. ~$63 million), and costs should improve as the year progresses. Meanwhile, like Rainy River, New Afton has a very bright future if it can secure permits for the C-Zone, with gold production expected to double to ~90,000 ounces per annum and copper production expected to soar to 70 million pounds per annum. This will contribute to much lower costs, with the C-Zone period currently forecasted for 2024 to 2030.

Overall, this was not a great quarter from a production standpoint with COVID-19 related absenteeism, lower tonnes mined at New Afton with the planned completion of Lift 1, and negative impacts on throughput from maintenance. However, New Gold has a much better H2 ahead, and what will be a transformative 2023 as Rainy River benefits from significantly higher grades as mining transitions to the Intrepid Zone later this year, with a full year of contribution in 2023. Hence, I think it's best to ignore the weak Q1 results and skate to where the puck will be.

Costs & Margins

Moving over to costs, New Gold saw its all-in sustaining costs increase sharply year-over-year, with Q1 costs of $1,778/oz (Q1 2021: $1,550/oz). This put a dent in the company's AISC margins despite the benefit from the higher gold price, with AISC margins sliding to $119/oz from $238/oz in the year-ago period. This was mostly related to front-end weighted sustaining capital (assuming costs come in at the guidance mid-point) and lower sales volumes in Q1 2022.

New Gold - All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

The good news is that the company will see improvements in grades over the next several years, allowing it to claw back some of the margin contraction from inflationary pressures. In addition, New Gold has a new Chief Operating Officer at the helm, Patrick Godin, who was instrumental in helping Pretium turn around its Brucejack operation, complemented further by the leadership of Pretium's new CEO, Jacques Perron. Together, they helped improve grade performance with much more consistent grades at the asset, eventually leading to the sale of Pretium to Newcrest (OTCPK:NCMGF).

While there's no guarantee that Godin's contribution at New Gold will be as positive, I see this new appointment as a plus and am confident that the team can look for ways to improve costs at the assets. So, while I don't expect to see New Gold report industry-leading costs at any point (sub $1,050/oz), investors should be encouraged to have two leaders with experience running New Gold, with CEO Renaud Adams also doing an exceptional job thus far. While some investors might beg to differ with industry-lagging margins, Adams had inherited a very difficult asset and has done a great job with the asset he's been working with and a rough balance sheet when he joined the company.

Financial Results

Looking at the chart below, we can see that New Gold reported a 6% increase in revenue year-over-year, with higher copper and gold prices more than offsetting the lower sales volumes in the period. Unfortunately, with the softness in the gold and copper price, it could be difficult to post a beat in Q2 2022, given that New Gold won't be up against easy year-over-year comps in the period as it was in Q1 2021. Similar to the operating results, though, I think it's best to look at the future, not the soft H1 2022 results, and they point to much better 2023 performance, assuming copper can hold above $4.00/lb.

New Gold - Quarterly GEO Production & Revenue (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Gold Futures Price (TC2000.com)

Valuation

Based on ~688 million fully diluted shares, New Gold has a market cap of ~$895 million at a share price of US$1.30. This is a very reasonable valuation for a dual-asset ~400,000-ounce producer in a Tier-1 jurisdiction like Canada. In fact, for a company looking to expand into Canada, New Gold could be a takeover target if this weakness persists. However, I would expect the list of potential suitors to be relatively small, given that any suitor would have to be comfy with adding operations with a consolidated cost profile near $1,200/oz, which would not be accretive from a margin standpoint for most large producers.

New Gold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

If we look at the chart above, we can see that New Gold has traded at an average cash flow multiple of 4.0 over the past five years, and it now trades at a discount to this figure after its recent correction. This is based on FY2022 cash flow estimates of $0.43, leaving the stock trading at ~3.0x forward cash flow. Given that New Gold should see an improving margin profile and has a stronger balance sheet post-Blackwater divestiture, I believe a cash flow multiple of 4.0 is reasonable for the stock, pointing to a fair value of US$1.72.

Technical Picture

While New Gold is becoming more reasonably valued after its recent correction, there are several other attractively valued names sector-wide, with many of them paying relatively high dividend yields. In the case of New Gold, I see some risk from a potential acquisition that could weigh on the stock, and it is not currently paying a dividend yield, so investors are not getting paid to wait. This doesn't mean that the stock can't trade higher from here, but I prefer diversified producers with high margins that trade at a deep discount to fair value and pay dividends. In New Gold's case, it doesn't quite meet this criterion, so I see it more as a swing-trading vehicle.

NGD Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Meanwhile, from a technical standpoint, the stock has pulled back sharply but has sliced through support at US$1.35. The next support level on the stock doesn't come in until US$1.01, and with a new expected resistance zone at US$1.68, New Gold is near the middle of its trading range. Generally, when it comes to small-cap producers with above-average costs, I prefer a minimum of a 5.0 to 1.0 reward risk ratio, which would require a dip below US$1.12, where New Gold would have $0.57 in potential upside to resistance. Hence, I don't see NGD in a low-risk buy zone just yet from a technical standpoint.

Rainy River Mine - Ontario, Canada (Company Presentation)

It's easy to be negative on New Gold after its softer Q1 results. Still, the company should have a much better year in 2023 as mining heads underground at Rainy River and towards the C-Zone at New Afton (subject to timely receipt of permits for C-Zone). Hence, the company should look completely different by H2 2023 from a margin standpoint and could see further help from a new Chief Operating Officer at the helm. Given this improving margin profile combined with a strong balance sheet, I would view pullbacks below US$1.12 as low-risk buying opportunities.