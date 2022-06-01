lakshmiprasad S/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is a well-diversified smart beta fund appropriate for investors wanting to slightly favor value stocks but still maintain broad market exposure. This article will demonstrate why its fundamentals are compelling, highlighted by a forward price-earnings ratio that is six points less than the S&P 500. However, its high expense ratio of 0.39% means it shouldn't be a core holding in your portfolio. Therefore, I'm remaining neutral on PRF today and will provide you with a list of lower-cost alternatives with similar features.

ETF Overview

Strategy and Fund Basics

PRF tracks the FTSE RAFI US 1000 Index, selecting one thousand U.S.-listed companies with the best RAFI fundamental from the entire NYSE and NASDAQ universe. Constituents are weighted using a composite of fundamental factors, including:

total cash dividends

free cash flow

total sales

book equity value

Although the stock universe is broad, it's still primarily a large-cap Index because of these criteria. It stands to reason that the largest companies by market capitalization are most likely to make the largest cash dividend payments and generate the most free cash flow and sales. However, I still see it as a cross between a large-cap blend and a large-cap value ETF. The cash dividend screen gives it a value lean, as 84% of constituents pay a dividend. In other words, for the Index to include a non-dividend payer, other fundamentals are presumably very strong.

I've looked through my U.S. Equity ETF database for comparators that I think are reasonable based on current fundamentals. They are:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (FLQL)

All have lower expense ratios than PRF, as summarized by Morningstar below. I've included the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for reference purposes only.

Morningstar

Performance History

PRF has performed well since its launch on December 19, 2005, nearly matching the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) returns. Considering how markets favored growth during the bulk of those 16+ years and that PRF's expense ratio is 0.30% higher, I think these results are impressive.

Portfolio Visualizer

Historically, PRF has been more volatile, characterized by worse drawdowns, but stronger and faster recoveries. For example, PRF lost 55.67% during the Great Financial Crisis compared to 50.80% for SPY. However, PRF recovered these losses in 24 months compared to 37 months for SPY. If you consider using PRF for downside protection, please keep this in mind because these results suggest that's not a great idea.

Portfolio Visualizer

Sector Exposures and Top Ten Holdings

Sector ETF exposures are shown below for each ETF. PRF is well-diversified across all sectors, but so are Schwab's products. PRF is overweight Financials, while FNDX and FNDB have slightly more exposure to Technology. FLQL is the outlier, overweighting both the Health Care and Technology sectors.

Morningstar

PRF's top ten holdings are below, led by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Others include Exxon Mobil (XOM), Apple (AAPL), and AT&T (T). Together, these ten companies total just 17.39%, reflecting the ETF's strong diversification.

Invesco

Perhaps a more helpful way would be organizing PRF by its top five holdings in each of its top 20 industries. The table below shows that Diversified Banks, Integrated oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Electric Utilities, and Integrated Telecommunication Services stocks are prominent holdings.

The Sunday Investor

Fundamental Analysis

The table below highlights selected fundamental metrics for each of these 20 industries. I've also provided summary metrics for the four comparators mentioned previously, which I hope will help you decide if PRF is right for you.

The Sunday Investor

As shown, PRF is very similar to FNDX and FNDB in most areas, including its:

Concentration in the top 20 industries: 49.44% vs. 52.20% and 50.14%

Five-year beta: 1.01 vs. 1.02 and 1.04

Five-year annualized revenue growth: 7.80% vs. 7.43% and 7.45%

Estimated one-year revenue growth: 10.39% vs. 11.13% and 11.26%

Estimated one-year earnings growth: 16.41% vs. 17.37% and 17.53%

One-year forward price-earnings ratio: 17.70 vs. 17.21 and 17.32

Seeking Alpha Profitability Grade: A- vs. A- and A-

Given this, I would recommend investors go with the lower-cost Schwab products, which have expense ratios of 0.25%. They also track RAFI Indexes, so I don't think PRF has any distinct advantage fundamentally. A 0.14% reduction in annual expenses may not seem like much, but PRF shareholders will lose 5.68% of their total gains to fees compared to 3.66% for FNDX and FNDB, assuming a ten-year holding period and a 10% yearly return. That gap widens as you increase your holding period, so keep that in mind should you plan on owning PRF for an extended period.

Compared with SPY, PRF has a nice edge on valuation, with a forward price-earnings ratio that's six points less (17.70 vs. 23.53). However, that discount has some merit, given PRF's lower growth potential. Notice how most of PRF's top industries have single-digit estimated revenue growth for the next year, and they also aren't as profitable as indicated by Seeking Alpha's Profitability Grades (A- vs. A). Furthermore, if backtested, PRF's current portfolio would return 89.41% over the last five years compared to 131.92% for SPY. Of course, past performance doesn't predict future results, but investors appear willing to pay a slight premium for good performance historically. It makes sense, but it will be interesting to see if this continues as market dynamics change.

Fundamentally, FLQL looks superior. Its valuation is about in the middle of PRF and SPY and doesn't give up any growth potential. Its constituents earn a weighted-average A+ Seeking Alpha Profitability Grade, have performed well in the last five years, and even had a slightly better last quarter as measured by revenue surprises. Despite these features, I'm not yet ready to jump back into the Technology sector with two feet. While I believe there are pockets of opportunity at the moment, specifically in the semiconductor industry, I'm awaiting more evidence of a change in sentiment.

Investment Recommendation

PRF has been a reasonably impressive ETF since its inception in 2005, managing to keep pace with the more growth-oriented S&P 500 Index despite taking a fundamental approach. I think it will continue to do well since it has a slight value lean and is well-diversified. However, I would encourage investors to seek out lower-fee ETFs with similar features. FNDX and FNDB match up well in numerous areas, including concentration, volatility, valuation, and growth, and I think it's more appropriate for long-term investors. Feel free to read my review of FNDX here, and I look forward to answering any of your questions in the comments section below.