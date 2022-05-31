imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Crude oil has spiked sharply since the end of 2020. The international oil price Brent benchmark recently soared to over $123 per barrel, with the price propped up by tighter-than-anticipated supply, spiking post-pandemic demand, and the war in Ukraine. This is a boon for energy stocks, which for nearly six years labored under the specter of depressed oil, prices which even fell into negative territory, for the first time ever, at the start of the pandemic. While, rightly, it has seen beaten down high-risk drillers operating in emerging market jurisdictions like Canadian intermediate oil producer Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) attract considerable attention investors still need to invest with caution.

This small-cap energy stock, which is Colombia’s fourth largest oil producer, by mid-2020 was priced for bankruptcy by the market because of the fallout from the pandemic and sharply weaker crude oil prices. Since then, as crude oil rallied and the international benchmark Brent more than quintupled from its 2020 low, Gran Tierra’s outlook has improved significantly causing its market value to soar. By early June 2021, I concluded that Gran Tierra was heavily undervalued, offering considerable potential upside of roughly three-times its market value. Since then, the small-cap oil producer has soared, gaining almost 137% with signs of further gains ahead. As the chart below shows, Gran Tierra has significantly outperformed all similar peers operating in Colombia and delivered nearly double the return of Brent as represented by the United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO).

While the outlook for Gran Tierra is extremely positive with signs of considerable gains ahead, significant risks still abound, making it important for investors to understand both the upside and downside catalysts for the intermediate driller.

Operational Update

After an extremely difficult 2020 and poor start to 2021, Gran Tierra’s operations are improving and production is growing. For the first quarter 2022, the driller reported an impressive 11% year-over-year increase in net after royalties’ production to 22,730 barrels per day. That coupled with the substantial rally in Brent prices was responsible for driving a solid financial performance and notable improvement in all of Gran Tiera’s performance indicators. Gran Tierra’s operating netback, a key measure of operational profitability, soared to $67.12 for the quarter, which was a notable 93% greater than a year earlier. Substantially higher oil prices compensated for a slight increase in operating and transportation expenses, which rose by 4% and 1% year over year, respectively. As the COVID-19 pandemic subsided in Colombia related costs fell by a notable 58% year over year to $0.26 per barrel. That cost will continue to fall as the impact of the virus subsides in Colombia with the government recently removing a mask mandate for public places.

As a result, Gran Tierra reported some impressive financial results, including first quarter 2022 EBITDA which was 6.5 times greater than a year earlier at $106.75 million. That translated into net income of $14.12 million compared to a loss of $37.42 million for the comparable period a year earlier. Funds flow from operations also experienced solid growth expanding by 34% quarter over quarter and 201% year over year to $87 million. This numbers show that Gran Tierra is emerging as a free cash flow machine which will benefit from significantly higher oil prices and deliver solid financial results over the course of 2022. Brent is trading for around $123 per barrel and has averaged $101.80 a barrel since the start of 2022. Both numbers are significantly higher than the $80 to $95 per barrel used by Gran Tierra to formulate its 2022 budget where it expects to deliver full year EBITDA of $440 million to $570 million and free cashflow of $100 million to $200 million.

Those numbers are dependent, however, on Gran Tierra producing a daily average of 30,500 to 32,500 barrels per day over the course of 2022. It is the Midas Block, in the Middle Magdalena Valley Basin, which contains the Acordionero, Chuira, and Ayombero oil fields that was responsible for 53% of first quarter 2022 production. Another 26% is pumped from the Chaza Block located in the northeast segment of the Putumayo Basin which holds the Costayaco and Moqueta oil fields. That is where the most immense and immediate risks for the Gran Tierra lie.

Heightened Geopolitical Risk

Aside from the usual hazards that can negatively affect the operations of an intermediate oil producer, like operational, commodity price, foreign exchange and financial risks, there are significant geopolitical risks associated with operating in Colombia. This year is an election year in the strife-torn Andean country. Two candidates emerged from the 29 May 2022 presidential election, leftist senator Gustavo Petro and wildcard former mayor of Bucaramanga Rodolfo Hernandez, leading to a 19 June 2022 run-off. Petro is opposed to allowing hydraulic fracturing in Colombia also campaigned on promising to end drilling in Colombia by banning oil exploration. That forms part of his opposition to extractive industries and belief that Colombia must be more proactive to usher in the energy transition to renewable sources of energy.

This has sparked considerable consternation because, despite Colombia only having proven reserves of 2 billion barrels which are sufficient for another 8 years of production at current rates, the country is highly dependent on crude oil extraction. Petroleum is Colombia’s largest legal export by value accounting for roughly a third of all export income, a fifth of government revenue and nearly 4% of gross domestic product. And any move to end drilling in Colombia could cripple the oil dependent economy. Hernandez has recognized the importance of the oil industry while also commenting on the need for Colombia to transition to cleaner sources of energy. While the wildcard candidate has no plans at this stage to end oil exploration and production in Colombia, he has expressed opposition (Spanish) to the introduction of fracking, which is likely the only means of effectively boosting the country’s meagre oil reserves.

Heightened security issues and a deteriorating social license for Colombia’s oil industry are also a key hazard for energy companies operating in Colombia. Attacks on petroleum pipelines and wellheads have been a problem in Colombia for decades. Pipelines are the only cost-effective means of transporting crude oil in Colombia because of the Andean country’s rugged terrain and lack of transport infrastructure. In the past these have impacted Gran Tierra’s operations in the Putumayo Basin, with the Transandino pipeline linking the oilfields in the basin to the Pacific coast port of Tumaco. When the pipeline was shuttered Gran Tierra was forced to transport crude oil by road and/or store it on site leading to higher costs and lower production.

While the volume of bombings has fallen significantly since the 2016 peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC – Spanish initials) petroleum theft is soaring. According to Colombia’s national oil company Ecopetrol there were (Spanish) 51 attacks on petroleum industry infrastructure compared to 28 for the first nine-months of 2021, but the volume of illegal taps on pipelines has surged considerably.

The deteriorating social license for Colombia’s petroleum industry is a significant risk. Community opposition to fracking and industry operations widespread and growing which is translating into support for Petro’s plan to eliminate oil exploration. Blockades remain a constant hazard in Colombia with the latest incidents (Spanish) occurring after the extradition to the U.S. of Otoniel the leader of the Gulf Clan, Colombia’s most powerful organized crime and drug trafficking group. A key risk has been community blockades of the Gran Tierra’s operations, notably in the Putumayo Basin where the Suroriente and PUT-7 blocks have regularly been shuttered because of civil action. That has reduced Gran Tierra’s oil output by 4,500 barrels per day impacting earnings. During 2021 nationwide protests not only forced the company to shutter operations in the Putumayo Basin because of blockades but Gran Tierra’s Middle Magdalena Valley assets were also impacted. That saw production at the company’s flagship Acordinero field fall from 16,000 barrels per day, or roughly half of Gran Tierra’s production, to 14,7000 barrels daily.

Those risks are creating considerable uncertainty over the future of Colombia’s hydrocarbon sector which is weighing in the price of energy companies operating in the Andean country. These are the key reasons why Gran Tierra and its peers remain heavily undervalued in comparison to other intermediate oil producers operating in more stable jurisdictions.

Improved financial position

It was Gran Tierra’s decision to expand its operations through the acquisition of PetroLatina in 2016 and then the purchase of working interests in a series of Colombian oil blocks in 2019 that led to the driller having a worrying debt profile. That was a key reason for the market pricing Gran Tierra for bankruptcy in an operating environment where Brent was selling for less than the driller’s breakeven price per barrel. Management have worked hard to improve Gran Tierra’s financial position since the start of 2020, especially with Brent plunging to under $15 per barrel by late-March 2020. By the end of first quarter 2022, Gran Tierra had $630.3 million of debt, when including the current portion of lease obligations, with no immediate debt repayments. That represents an 18% decrease compared to a year earlier when Gran Tierra was focused on repaying as much outstanding debt as financial resources allowed.

In fact, the driller has a well-laddered debt profile with its $150 million revolving credit facility, where only $10 million had been drawn by May 2022, maturing in November this year. Gran Tierra’s management plans to pay down the outstanding balance on the credit facility so that by the end of December 2022, as per the company’s annual budget, there will no balance outstanding. The first tranche of senior notes totaling $300 million does not fall due until 2025 with the remaining $300 million falling due in 2027.

Gran Tierra Energy

Source: Gran Tierra Corporate Presentation May 2022.

That means there is considerable time for Gran Tierra to benefit from significantly higher prices to build its financial resources before any major debt repayments fall due.

Finding Gran Tierra’s Fair Value

Substantially higher oil prices, leading to a material increase in cash flow and profitability, means that Gran Tierra’s indicative fair value will be significantly higher than it was a year ago when Brent was selling for around $69 a barrel. As a result, Gran Tierra’s EBITDA and cash flow have grown significantly, making it worth far more than when Brent was trading at $70 or less per barrel. The oil price rally saw the driller revise its 2022 budget with a low case where Brent is expected to average $80 per barrel during the year and a base case of $95 per barrel.

Gran Tierra Energy

Source: Gran Tierra Corporate Presentation May 2022.

From 1 January 2022 to 27 May 2022 Brent has averaged $103 per barrel indicating that the base case is indeed achievable which will be a boon for Gran Tierra and its shareholders. As the chart below shows Gran Tierra’s competitors appear far cheaper on the basis of enterprise value to EBITDA, nonetheless, that ratio will fall as the driller’s EBITDA rises because of increased production and materially higher crude oil prices.

Author's own work

Source: Wall Street Journal.

If we take the average enterprise value for Gran Tierra’s equivalent peers operating in Colombia and the company delivers at the upper end of the revised base case, which is highly likely, then it has an enterprise value of 3.29 x $570 million = $1.875 billion. After deducting net debt of $571.58 million, Gran Tierra has a market cap of $1.303 billion. When that is divided by average number of shares outstanding during the first quarter 2022, totaling 372,375,245 shares, Gran Tierra’s indicative fair value is $3.49 per share which falls to $3.32 if the bottom end of the base case is applied. On that basis Gran Tierra is 97% to 108% undervalued respectively with the driller trading at $1.68 per share at the time of writing. That falls to $2.35 and $2.53 per share if the low case is used, indicating that Gran Tierra is 40% and 51% undervalued respectively.

Those valuations are contingent on Gran Tierra achieving its forecast average 2022 production of 30,500 to 32,500 barrels per day. There are fears of increased geopolitical risk because 2022 is an election year in Colombia and the deteriorating social license of the Andean country’s petroleum industry. A more appropriate valuation methodology which is regularly used to value upstream oil producers is to use their proven and probable (2P) crude oil reserves to determine their net asset value per share. Gran Tierra’s 2P reserves totaling 125 million barrels of crude oil have an after-tax value of $1.73 billion after applying a 10% discount in accordance with industry NPV-10 methodology. After deducting net long-term debt and dividing by the average diluted number of shares outstanding for the first quarter 2022 Gran Tierra is worth $3.14 per share, as per the chart below.

Author's own work

Source: Gran Tierra First Quarter 2022 report and May 2022 Corporate Presentation.

Using this NPV-10 based on the after-tax value of Gran Tierra’s 2P oil reserves implies that the driller is 87% undervalued based on its current market price of $1.68 per share. That number accords with the valuation of Gran Tierra using the average enterprise value to EBITDA ratio and the company’s forecast base case 2022 EBITDA.

When only using Gran Tierra’s proven or 1P reserves the company has an indicative value of $1.82 per share, as the chart below shows.

Author's own work

Source: Gran Tierra First Quarter 2022 report and May 2022 Corporate Presentation.

That indicates that Gran Tierra, based on the net asset value of its proven crude oil reserves, is fairly valued by the market with it only being 8% greater than the driller’s share price of $1.68 at the time of writing.

Bottom line

The last six years have been particularly rough for Gran Tierra with the company electing to significantly increase its debt at a time when oil prices were in freefall. That along with significant interruptions to production and sharply higher geopolitical risk in Colombia, where Gran Tierra’s operations are centered, saw the company priced for bankruptcy.

There are, however, clear signs that Gran Tierra has turned the corner. The company has strengthened its balance sheet by reducing debt and soaring oil prices mean that Gran Tierra is ideally placed to significantly bolster free cash flow. That will allow the driller to continue reducing debt while boosting spending on exploration and development activities, leading to higher production and additional oil reserves. Increased oil reserves and production along with materially higher oil prices will generate further upside for Gran Tierra’s market value. The only negative catalyst is heightened geopolitical risk in Colombia, notably because of the presidential elections and Petro’s plans to end drilling for oil in Colombia. For these reasons, Gran Tierra is heavily undervalued, offering investors upside of 87% to 108% if Brent continues to trade at over $100 per barrel.