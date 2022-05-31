StoneCo: Now We Turn Bullish - It's Time
Summary
- StoneCo has lost almost 90% of its value from its all-time highs in February 2021. The double top bull trap set the stage for those massive losses.
- However, the company's revenue and profitability growth cadence are expected to recover remarkably through FY22-23. Therefore, we think the worst is over for StoneCo.
- Our price action analysis indicates that a double bottom bear trap has formed. As a result, we think the potential for a trend reversal has improved significantly.
- Accordingly, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy. Our near-term PT of $13 implies a potential upside of 28%.
Investment Thesis
StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) is slated to report its FQ1'22 earnings results on June 2. STNE stock has suffered a massive battering since its double top bull trap in February 2021. It has lost almost 90% of its value from its all-time highs as the market astutely digested those massive gains from 2020.
The stock also staged new record lows in May 2022 before staging a rebound. Our price action analysis also indicates that a double bottom bear trap formed in the May sell-off. Although it has already moved markedly up from its May bottom, we think there's still an attractive upside from the current levels. Our near-term price target (PT) of $13 suggests an implied upside of 28%. Our intermediate PT of $16.50 indicates an implied upside of 62.6%.
As a result, we are finally ready to revise our rating on STNE stock from Hold to Buy. We encourage STNE investors who have been awaiting a potential bottom to start layering in.
Growth Is Coming Back To StoneCo
After a disastrous FY21, StoneCo is expected to make a remarkable comeback in 2022. The consensus estimates suggest the worst could be over for the company. StoneCo is estimated to report revenue of $398.14M, up 121.2% YoY in FQ1. For the full-year FY22, the Street consensus estimates indicate a revenue growth of 79.5%. Therefore, StoneCo could experience some H2'22 revenue deceleration, but it's still expected to stage a massive recovery from FY21.
Notably, its adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to be trending up through FY23, after last year's discernible decline. As a result, despite the revenue deceleration in FY23 (due to more challenging comps against FY22), StoneCo is still expected to gain operating leverage robustly.
Furthermore, StoneCo's adjusted EPS is expected to improve markedly through FY23, despite revenue decelerating. The company's GAAP EPS is also expected to return to the black in FY22. But, we think its poor performance in FY21 justified the pummeling in its stock. However, we believe the worst in STNE stock seems to be over.
Valuation Is Undemanding
STNE last traded at an impressive NTM FCF yield of 10.53%. As a result, we think investors are getting a solid company whose valuation has reached highly attractive levels, given the hammering. Moreover, its stock has consistently been supported at around the 24x NTM normalized P/E mark over the last three years. While it has moved off markedly from its May bottom, we explained earlier we think the potential upside is still appealing at the current levels.
Price Action Suggests A Double Bottom Bear Trap
It's clear that the double top bull trap seen in the first chart set the stage for the spectacular collapse in STNE stock since February 2021. The market's uncanny ability to price in the company's hugely underwhelming performance in FY21 well ahead of time was breathtaking.
We have also learned a great deal from our mistakes over the past year in growth investing, as we ignored price action clues from time to time. But, every time we ignored those critical price action details, our mistakes came back to haunt us. So, we have decided to maintain our price action discipline at all times, especially when it comes to highly volatile growth stocks like STNE.
Notably, our analysis indicates that a double bottom bear trap has formed in the May sell-off. However, the stock has moved markedly from its $8 bottom and away from our preferred "sweet spot" entry. More conservative investors can wait for a re-test of its recent bottom before entering.
Otherwise, investors can consider adding here, given its constructive double bottom price action. Our near-term PT of $13 suggests an implied upside of 28%. Our intermediate PT of $16.50 indicates an implied upside of 62.6%.
Accordingly, we revise our rating on STNE stock from Hold to Buy ahead of its Q1 earnings release.
