GEMINI PRO STUDIO/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's said that a diamond is forever and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTC: OTCPK:MPVDF) owns a 49% stake in the fifth largest diamond mine in the entire world - Gahcho Kué in Canada. The company posted strong results in Q1 as the diamond industry is recovering well from the effects of COVID-19 lockdowns. Revenues during the period grew by 56.1% year-on-year to C$84.7 million ($66.8 million) while net income more than tripled to C$24.3 million ($19.2 million).

However, I think these good results are coming too late to save investors in the company as there are significant liquidity challenges on the horizon. Mountain Province Diamonds has $299.9 million in senior secured notes maturing on December 15 and it looks like a debt restructuring or significant stock dilution is inevitable. Let's review.

Overview of the business

Mountain Province Diamonds owns Gahcho Kué in partnership with global diamonds producer De Beers. The mine is located in the Northwest Territories and is the highest-grade asset in De Beers' portfolio at 1.51 carats/tonne reserve.

Gahcho Kué is currently the fifth-largest diamond mine on the planet with an annual output of around 7 million carats. It has a mine life of about 8 years.

Mountain Province Diamonds

I view this mine as a Tier 1 mining asset that is located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

According to an updated NI 43-101 technical report from March 2022, the after-tax net present value (NPV) attributable to Mountain Province Diamonds stands at $759 million. Looking at the mine plan, 2022 and 2023 should be the best two years for Gahcho Kué in terms of production and cash flow.

Mountain Province Diamonds

Gahcho Kué currently has proven and probable reserves of 42.6 million carats but I expect this number to increase in the future. The project hosts four primary kimberlite bodies which are located within 2 km of each other and Mountain Province Diamonds has amassed over 107,000 hectares of claims and leases that surround the mine. In November 2021, a previously unknown extension of kimberlite was exposed in the northwest face of the Hearne open pit.

Mountain Province Diamonds

Turning our attention to the global diamond market, the figures look compelling as strong demand and low supply growth following the end of COVID-19 lockdowns have pushed prices to levels we haven't seen in the recent past.

Mountain Province Diamonds Mountain Province Diamonds

The strong diamond market helped Mountain Province Diamonds to book net profits of $19.2 million in Q1 2022 as its average carat sales value came in at $132 per carat. Most of the company's revenue is derived from open market sales and I expect the next quarters to be even better as there is a clear seasonality in the business. As you can see from the graph below, Q1 is usually the company's weakest quarterly in terms of carats sold.

Mountain Province Diamonds

Yet, I think that this could be a bad time to invest into Mountain Province Diamonds, even if diamond prices remain high. You see, the company itself admits in its Q1 2022 financial report that it's facing liquidity challenges as there are $299.9 million in senior secured notes maturing in the middle of December 2022 (page 8 here). The company won't be able to repay the notes with cash flows from operations which means that a restructuring of this debt could be on the horizon.

These notes are secured by a second‐ranking lien on all present and future assets, property and undertakings of Mountain Province Diamonds which means that securing additional funds or renegotiating the notes is crucial. With the maturity date approaching, I think that it's no surprise that the share price of the company hasn't increased much since early 2021 despite much higher diamond prices. Note that the main listing of Mountain Province Diamonds is on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Mountain Province Diamonds

Even if the company manages to find fresh funding, I think that there is likely to be significant stock dilution. For example, Mountain Province Diamonds completed a credit facility on March 28, which included the issue of 41 million common share purchase warrants that have an exercise price of $0.60975 per share. The company has 210,909,141 shares outstanding and its market capitalization stands at C$154 million ($121.4 million) as of the time of writing.

Overall, I think that Gahcho Kué is among the best diamond mines in the world and that the diamond market looks strong at the moment. Mountain Province Diamonds looks cheap if you look at its profitability and the company is trading at a significant discount to the NAV attributable to its stake in the mine. However, it seems that significant stock dilution is coming even of Mountain Province Diamonds manages to find a way to deal with its senior secured notes. And if it doesn't, it seems that insolvency is a possibility.

Investor takeaway

Liquidity issues can bring down even companies that own compelling assets and I think that Mountain Province Diamonds is a good example of this idea. Gahcho Kué is a very good mine with an excellent cash flow profile but it can't generate enough cash by December to allow Mountain Province Diamonds to repay its senior secured notes. The company needs to restructure its debts or find a way to refinance them. However, the latest lender received a large amount of warrants exercisable at just $0.60975 per share and this path is likely to lead to significant stock dilution.

So, how do you play this? Well, I view short-selling stocks in the commodities space as dangerous and it's also very unclear how the whole debt situation will play out anyway. For now, I plan to put Mountain Province Diamonds on my watchlist and I might consider investing into the company's shares once the senior secured notes issue is out of the way. You can look forward to me revisiting this company by the end of 2022.