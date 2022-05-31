New Preferred Stock IPOs Still On Pause - May 2022

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images CDX3

About the new issue

The dearth of new preferred stock offerings continued in May, with the only new offering of note being a small exchange traded note offering:

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) priced an offering of $27.5 million worth of new 7.125% unsecured notes due 2027, and indicated that proceeds will be used primarily to fund new real estate loans. The new notes received a rating of BBB+ from Egan Jones Ratings Company, and trade on the NYSE American exchange under symbol SCCF where they join five other series of exchange traded notes with coupons ranging from 6% to 7.75% (under symbols SACC, SCCB, SCCC, SCCD, and SCCE), as well as Sachem's series A cumulative preferred stock which trades under symbol SACH-A.



Since there were once again so few new offerings to talk about this month, we thought for this month's article we'd also take a look back at some past data for offerings we recorded in prior years, for comparative purposes.

To gather the data for the following discussion, we utilized our Preferred Stock List database, available to our CDx3 Notification Service subscribers; we selected "All Preferreds and ETDs" from the "Securities To View" selection menu, and then we clicked the "IPO Date" column to sort by date, and finally selected "Save As: Spreadsheet (.csv)" and imported the results into Excel.

The first thing we were curious about, was approximately how many offerings we had recorded by the end of May in recent years, to compare against 2022's year-to-date count of just 13 offerings so far this year (with the bulk of them occurring in January and early February). By contrast: at this time last year we had already recorded 60 offerings; at this time in 2020 we had recorded 32 offerings (and that's reflecting in part the huge plunge that took place in March and a subsequent pause of new offerings in April). By the end of May in 2019 we had recorded 41 offerings. So compared to the average of the prior three years, sitting here at the end of May 2022 we're currently at a mere 29% of the "expected" offering count year to date.

The next thing we were curious to dig into was the average dividend rate at time of offering, for each of the securities in our database that were offered in each recent calendar year. [Note: this exercise will exclude any past offerings that were subsequently called/redeemed]. For 2022, the average dividend rate across all 13 offerings so far this year works out to 5.77%; and the last three offerings of 2022 average to 6.38%. The average across 2021's offerings meanwhile was 6.05%; 2020 averaged to 6.10%; 2019 to 6.34%; 2018 to 6.82%.

CDX3

And this "downward trend" makes sense in the context of the comparable "risk-free rate" available at the time: for example, using the widely-followed 10-year treasury rate as a benchmark, we looked at the average 10-year treasury rate that we databased during calendar 2018 and found it to be approximately 2.91%. That's versus 2.14% for 2019, 0.88% for 2020, and 1.44% for 2021. At year-end 2021 the 10-year treasury rate was around 1.52%, but has now climbed to 2.86% as of the time of this writing on May 31st. So with the comparable risk-free rate of return having moved so much in 2022, is it any wonder we've seen the rate of return demanded from preferred stocks climb too?

And as we enter into a range of returns on offer for treasury bonds that rival 2018 levels -- the high in 2022 thus far has been 3.12% for the 10-year bond, which compares to a 2018 high of about 3.24% 2018 (and the low that year looks to be about 2.44%) -- it would seem to follow naturally that preferred stock issuers will need to re-adjust their expectations for what kinds of returns need to be offered to the marketplace in order to get deals done.

Past preferred stock IPOs below par

Here are some of the recent dips/crosses below par that our CDx3 Notification Service subscribers received email notifications about (while the primary thrust of our subscription service is alerting about new IPOs and ranking them with a CDx3 Compliance Score, we also monitor past IPOs and offer email alert options when high-ranking past IPOs make crosses below par value - learn more here):

CDX3

Note: Yellow highlighted entries indicate eligibility for the "CDx3 Bargain Table" page (one of our most popular subscriber pages).

