Danaos: Attractive For Short Term And Long Term Investors

In my last article on Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), I explained that after its drop from around $100 to below $85 per share, DAC has turned into a more opportunistic investment. Due to a strong 1Q 2022 financial results, the ending of COVID-19 lockdowns in China, and the company's new developments, I am bullish on DAC in the short term and long term. In the short term, Danaos is well-positioned to benefit from the market condition as the COVID-19 lockdowns in China end. In the long term, DAC is well-positioned to benefit from the global fuel-efficient container vessel shortage. My valuation shows that the stock is worth $144 per share. In a word, DAC is a strong buy.

1Q 2022 highlights

In its 1Q 2022 financial results, DAC reported operating revenues of $230 million, compared with 1Q 2021 operating revenues of $132 million, up 74% YoY. The company's net income increased to $331.5 million, or $16 per share, in 1Q 2022, from $296.8 million, or $14.47 per share, in 1Q 2021. DAC announced a 1Q 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $369.5 million, compared with a 1Q 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $96.3 million, up 180%. Danaos has declared a dividend of 75 cents per share of common stock for 1Q 2022. As of 31 March 2022, DAC's total contracted operating revenues were $2.7 billion, with charters extending through 2028 and a remaining average contracted charter duration of 3.8 years. "The first quarter of 2022 was another exceptional one for Danaos," the CEO commented. "This allowed us to invest in the future by ordering six vessels in the 7000 - 8000 TEU range, to be delivered between March and September 2024, that are ready to be converted to run on green methanol when such fuel is widely available," he continued. Moreover, DAC's position in ZIM Integrated (ZIM) still generates solid returns for the company (including $110 million in net dividends declared in 1Q 2022). As of 31 March 2021, DAC had 7186950 ordinary shares of ZIM, with a fair value of $522.6 million. In April 2022, the company sold 1500000 of its ZIM shares, resulting in proceeds of $85.3 million. From 2 May to 27 May 2022, ZIM stock price increased by more than 18% to $68 per share, implying that DAC's position in ZIM ordinary shares is worth $387 million.

Short-term outlook

In my last article on DAC, I said that the recent decreases in freight rates and charter rates are normal. I explained that once China eases the lockdowns, the freight rates and charter rates will increase. Also, I said when the container unloading at China's ports is done, imports into the United States from China will surge. Now, it seems that COVID-19 lockdowns in China are due to end (see here and here). Figure 1 shows the Harper Petersen Charter Rates Index (HARPEX), reflecting the worldwide price development in the charter market for container ships. According to HARPEX, charter rates decreased during the last two months. However, HARPEX is still 120% more than its level a year ago. Also, according to the Global Container Freight Rate Index, container freight rates decreased in the last two months. However, it shows container freight rates are still 30% more than their levels a year ago. With the ending of lockdowns in China and resuming economic activities, the demand for container vessels will increase, making container freight rates climb. As a result, charter rates will go up. Thus, I expect charter rates to increase to their record high in three months.

Figure 1 - Harper Petersen Charter Rates Index

Figure 2 - Global Container Freight Rate Index

Long-term outlook

Besides the short-term outlook, Danaos can be a potential investment in the long term. Geopolitical events, high energy prices, inflation, and the interest rate outlook, combined with the supply chain disruptions, have decreased the pace of new vessel deliveries. Figure 3 shows Maritime Safety Information's (MSI) estimation of the world container trade, the world GDP growth, and containerized trade growth in 2022 and 2023. MSI expects the world GDP growth rate and the world container growth rate to be lower than in 2021. On the other hand, world container trade is expected to increase by 3.7% to 224 million TEU in 2022, from 216 million TEU in 2021. Also, world container trade is expected to increase to about 233 million TEU in 2023. In this situation, DAC has entered into agreements to build six new fuel-efficient vessels in the 7000 - 8000 TEU range, expected to be delivered between March and September 2024. Figure 4 shows that from 2020 to 2021, DAC's TEU capacity and the number of vessels increased by 8% and 9%, respectively. In the first quarter of 2022, DAC's TEU capacity and the number of its vessels remained unchanged. Assuming no more agreements, by 2024, DAC's TEU capacity and the number of its vessels will increase by 9.8% and 8.5%, respectively.

Figure 3 - Estimation of the world container trade

Figure 4 - DAC's TEU capacity and number of vessels

Performance outlook

Analyzing the company's cash conditions indicate that DAC's cash flow surged amazingly to $129 million in 2021, compared with its amount of only $66 million at the end of 2020, up 95%. This cash performance led to a deep drop in the company's net debt amount. DAC's net debt sat at $787 million in 2021 compared with its previous level of $1397 million at the end of 2020, down 43%. Moreover, DAC's operating conditions show the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's operating cash was boosted to $428 million in 2021 from $266 million at the end of 2020. On the other hand, DAC's capital expenditure increased by over 100% to about $356 million in 2021. Thus, its free cash flow declined by 27% to $72 million in 2021. In a word, DAC's cash and capital structure represent the company's ability to make its distributions and pay dividends in the future (see Figure 5).

Figure 5- DAC's cash and capital structure (in millions)

Also, to analyze the company's liquidity and performance conditions, I investigated DAC's operating cash flow and CFO-to-sales ratios. DAC's operating cash flow ratio increased by 20% to 1.34 at the end of 2021 compared with its previous level of 1.11 in 2020. This ratio indicates how well the company can pay off its current liabilities with the cash flow generated from its business operations. DAC's CFO-to-sales ratio increased by 453 bps to 62.09% compared with 57.56% at the end of 2020. It is a sign of the company's ability to turn its sales into operating cash flow. Generally speaking, Danaos is profiting and growing steadily (see Figure 6).

Figure 6- DAC's financial ratios

Valuation

Using Comparable Company Analysis (CCA), I evaluated that DAC stock is attractive and undervalued. Comparing Danaos Corporation with other peer competitors - SFL Corporation (SFL), Global Ship Lease (GSL), Costamare (CMRE), and COSCO SHIPPING Holdings (OTCPK:CICOY) - and using the CCA method, I estimate that the stock's fair value is about $144. To choose the peer group, I considered containership leaders in the shipping industry. Data was gathered from the most recent quarterly and TTM data.

Table 1 - DAC's financial data vs. peers

Comparing DAC's valuation ratios with other peers show that DAC is fundamentally one of the best investments in the shipping industry. The company's P/E ratio is 1.59x, 63% lower than the group's average of 4.31x. It is a sign of being undervalued, and the stock's fair value is higher than its market price. Also, the company's EV/EBIT is 5.29x, which is 35% lower than the peers' average of 8.14x. It is worth noting that DAC's EV/sales, EV/EBIT, P/E, and EV/EBITDA are significantly lower than SFL's. Danaos Corporation has about 71% upside potential (see Table 2).

Table 2 - DAC's stock valuation

Summary

Danaos has declared a dividend of 75 cents per share of common stock for 1Q 2022. DAC's cash and capital structure represent its ability to pay regular dividends to its shareholders. Also, analyzing the company's liquidity and performance conditions shows that Danaos can pay off its current liabilities with the cash flow generated from its business operations. With the ending of lockdowns in China and resuming economic activities, I expect charter rates to increase to their record high in three months. Thus, the company's revenues will increase. Moreover, based on my stock valuation, Danaos Corporation has about 71% upside potential to reach $144 per share.