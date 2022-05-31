metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Ahead of its Q2 2022 earnings review, Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will be looking to strengthen its business operations and convince investors of successful strategic opportunities. In Q1 2022, Arista confirmed that it had provided networking solutions for hyper-scale companies such as Microsoft (MSFT) through their cloud infrastructure. It specializes in offering scale, reliability, and performance to customers.

Thesis

I will explain why with Arista Networks we are raising the stock to hold from sell, as the company is entering into the second phase of growth. ANET is working to combine great cloud strength, enterprise diversification, and the innovative development of the post-pandemic era. Investors want more, and ANET is proving to be a strategic investment. Still, the company needs to develop market-leading products and features to gain an advantage of the rapidly swelling cloud-networking solutions. It needs to increase sales in enterprise data center switching and campus workspace markets.

Fundamental Review

In the quarter ending March 31, 2022, ANET increased its cash position by 2.29% (QoQ) from $620.8 million in Q4 2021 to $635 million. The slight improvement was reflected in the working capital which grew by $33.3 million in Q1 2022 to $3.74 billion. It also maintained its cash and short-term investments at $3.4 billion in both quarters.

Over the years, Arista Networks has generated its revenue from the sale of switching and routing platforms that incorporate the company's EOS software. ANET views the continued gain in the switching market share to up to $29 billion by 2023. On a quarterly analysis, ANET's gross profit grew almost 6% as its net income advanced 13.79% in Q1 2022.

Q1 2022 earnings were better than expected from an investment standpoint. Revenue jumped 31% (YoY) to $877 million. Costs such as stock compensation hit a high of 84 cents per share as the net income gained 35% to $268.5 million from $198.8 million. Wall Street analysts expected earnings of 81 cents per share against $856 million in revenue. The record net sales and income were realized despite the company facing supply-related constraints.

Still below competitors' level

However, since 2018, Arista has fallen below the top 3 Chinese Cloud SPs and top 5 U.S. Cloud SPs in terms of data center Ethernet switch earnings. This dominance is likely to continue until 2026 and beyond.

Arista Networks

The Top 5 US Cloud providers: Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta/Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), and Microsoft rest at the top of the chain, with revenues expected to surpass $24 billion by 2026. These top-tier companies are followed by Chinese cloud providers such as Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), with revenues close to $18 billion.

The high-speed switches sold by Arista Networks help to speed up communications for computer servers in data centers. The enterprise campus switches serve companies that operate on their own on-premise data centers. Here it competes with Cisco Systems (CSCO), a larger rival whose quarterly revenue has surpassed $12 billion since 2019.

Through its CloudEOS, Arista is offering a virtualized platform to top-tier cloud companies (in both the U.S. and China) for hybrid multi-cloud networking. First off, Arista's CloudEOS runs on Amazon's AWS network, Microsoft's Azure, and Google's public cloud platform. This inclusion is made possible by the companies' marketplace and service catalogs.

The partnership among these companies shows Arista's strength in offering networking gear, considering that it is ranked second to Cisco. On its part, Cisco lost almost 14% (YoY) after it hit an 18-month low after it warned investors of persistent shortages in networking components in Q1 2022. Part of the factors that also contributed to this decline is China's Covid19 lockdowns and the Ukraine invasion by Russia.

The lockdown in China has led to material shortages that hampered the supply of upgrade technology needed by technological companies to incorporate hybrid working processes. As of Q1 2022, Cisco's backlog stood at $15 billion (worth of products) and $2 billion in software. Customers are yet to receive a record value of products, although the company reiterated that its current cancellation rates are still lower than the pre-pandemic times.

In my view, business orders are likely to continue their decline into the Fiscal Year 2023 as a result of tough comps with higher rates of supply expected against demand. For Arista Networks, inventory build was at a high of 43.69% in Q1 2022 as compared to the same time in 2021.

Arista Networks

The inventory turnover has been constant at 1.7 since the second quarter of 2021.

Software services vs. hardware business

Another section of Arista's business is the provision of software services that include the management of networks and offering security software. The latter relies on artificial intelligence (AI) to help companies identify the cause of faults/ breaches, assess user experiences, and monitor potential network threats.

Still, Arista's hardware business presents a better outlook for investors with the revenue stream reaching $724.7 million (as of Q1 2022). It rose 34.43% from $539.1 million where it stood in Q1 2021. Revenue from the services segment came second at $152.3 million, up 18.61% from $128.4 million realized at the same time last year.

In retrospect, both the hardware and software businesses grew for Arista, but the company recorded a lower gross margin at 63.9% against the last year's record of 64.7%. Supply chain issues seem to be built in the risk despite revenues ticking 6.4% on the upside. The company still released positive guidance into Q2 2022 with revenues expected to range from $950 million to $1 billion. On its part, the gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to hit 60% to 62%. This guidance is optimistic considering the operating margin (non-GAAP) will be in the range of⁓ 37% to 38%.

Cloud Evolution

In my view, what should excite investors is the evolution of cloud networking as a form of a business automation strategy.

Arista Networks

The company is on a mission to improve cloud operations by reducing the lead time from year to real-time strategies. Arista Networks has moved from providing proactive architecture such as repeatable universal correspondence networks (UCN) to workload and rapid provisioning systems that improve business automation and are part of predictive strategies. Finally, the company's analytics software is now AI-driven to help businesses perform seamless connectivity operations, especially during real-time streaming sessions.

After being added to the S&P 500 in 2018, Arista Networks now boasts of more than 8,000 customers with an LTM revenue of $3.16 billion. Still, the US continues to be Arista's highest earner contributing 76% against the international sphere at 24%. Speaking during the Q1 2022 earnings call, CEO Jayshree Ullal stated that Arista's market share in data center and high-performance switching had grown 19%. Further, the company had attained the top spot in 100-, 200- and 400-gig switching. A point to note here is that Arista expanded its X-series switch family to accommodate the 400-Gb/s adoption. Customers using this include cloud-based, hyper-scale, and enterprise clients.

Risks

Supply-chain-related challenges continue to hinder Arista's business operations. These challenges entail a shortage of components that may increase lead times and in turn augment the company's costs. In Q1 2022, ANET reported that its contract manufacturers in Malaysia, Mexico, and the US as a result of Covid-19-related challenges had experienced shelter in place orders. There were also high costs of imports/ exports that disrupted normal workplace operations due to delays.

Arista Networks witnessed a 3.7% decline in the available cash from operations from $1.016 billion in Q4 2021 to $978.3 million as of March 2022 (TTM). Despite remaining in the contraction zone, cash from investing ticked a bit higher at -$780.2 million from -$925.6 million as of December 2021 (TTM). Arista invests in marketable securities with a two-year maturity period and was quick to point out that they did not experience any impairment as of March 2022. Still, the operational delay may affect business performance, thereby forcing the company to seek more cash before the elapsing of the 12 months set until March 2023.

Bottom Line

Arista Networks delivered record earnings in Q1 2022, with revenues at a high of $877.1 million and non-GAAP earnings per share at $0.84. Hardware business outpaced the services and software support renewals with the latter contributing 19.2% of the revenue. Supply constraints and aggravated costs reduced the company's gross margins. The management is unclear as to when it will find relief from these challenges in the near term.

Despite the bottlenecks, the company increased its market share in data centers and high performance switching to 19%. For these reasons, we have raised our rating of this stock to hold from sell.