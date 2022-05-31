Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When are CrowdStrike's earnings?

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ:CRWD) fiscal 2023 Q1 earnings are set to be released on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after the market closes.

The company will host a conference call following the earnings release that investors can tune in to here.

Consensus revenue estimates are $464 million and have been revised many times upwards in the last 90 days. If CrowdStrike hits the revenue target, it will be an increase of 53% year-over-year (YoY).

Fellow cybersecurity companies Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zscaler (ZS) released earnings recently. Each produced impressive results, and the stocks were rewarded, as shown below, although they remain heavily down from their 52-week highs.

Data by YCharts

Zscaler reported a 63% growth in total revenue to reach $287 million, vs. $271 expected, in its Q3 fiscal 2022 release. The company also posted a solid 15% free cash flow margin and a dollar-based net retention rate (DBNR) above 125%.

For its part, Palo Alto impressed on both revenue and billings. Sales came in at $1.4 billion, modestly beating estimates and 30% up YoY. Billing grew by 40%, which is encouraging and the remaining performance obligation (RPO) increased to $6.9 billion, as shown below. These metrics telegraph continuing strong revenue growth and indicate that the sector is seeing increased spending.

Data source: Palo Alto

CrowdStrike key metrics

Sales growth will undoubtedly be a massive topic of conversation around CrowdStrike's results, but there are other critical metrics. Annual recurring revenue (ARR), which is the annualization of the current subscription sales, is an integral measure of the company's growth.

CrowdStrike is rapidly approaching the $2 billion ARR milestone and is adding more recurring sales in each period, as shown below.

Data source: CrowdStrike. Chart by author.

There are two reasons that CrowdStrike is accelerating its quarterly increase in ARR. First, like Zscaler, it is leveraging existing customers.

The Falcon Platform has 11 modules. The percentage of customers using multiple platforms continues to increase. As of Q4 of fiscal 2019, just 47% were using four or more. That figure has climbed steadily, and nearly 70% of customers were using four or more as of the last quarter. This allows the company to maintain a DBNR consistently above 120%.

The second reason for CrowdStrike's ARR gains is its prolific expansion of subscription customers. Subscription customers have risen from 450 to 16,325 over just five fiscal years. And while the percentage increase is down due to the laws of large numbers, CrowdStrike continues to add more each year, as shown below.

Data source: CrowdStrike. Chart by author.

CrowdStrike produced $127 million in free cash flow last quarter, which was a record for the company; however, GAAP profits are eaten up by stock-based compensation (SBC). Many investors are casting a more critical eye on SBC and its dilutive effects on their shares. The weighted-average share count (used to compute GAAP diluted net income per share) rose about 3.6% in fiscal 2022.

Is CrowdStrike stock a buy, sell, or hold?

There are many factors to consider with CrowdStrike that go beyond the company's performance. CrowdStrike has some of the best software-as-a-service (SaaS) metrics around and is in a growing and integral industry. However, it is also an unfavorable time for growth stocks. Rising interest rates mean that investors are paying less for future cash flows. Because of this, CrowdStrike stock has corrected off its 2021 highs.

It is now approaching a favorable buying zone based on its historical price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-free cash flow ratios. As shown below, each is lower than historical averages.

Data by YCharts

This is encouraging; however, investors should exercise caution in the current market. Those initiating a position may consider a dollar-cost averaging approach to take advantage of potential price dips.

While I am bullish on CrowdStrike's future as a company, the current market conditions compel a hold rating on the stock for the moment.