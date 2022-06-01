EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/iStock via Getty Images

Year to date, GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has lost more than 30% of its market value compared to the decline of about 13% of the broader market.

Data by YCharts

Although, according to the traditional price multiples, GPRO's stock is selling at a significant discount compared to its peers, the stock could turn out to be a value trap. We believe that the firm is likely to face difficulties both from supply and demand sides. On one hand, we think that the demand for GoPro's products is not likely to significantly increase in the near future while on the other hand, macroeconomic headwinds could create pressure on the supply side. Based on these assumptions, we have a bearish view on the stock overall.

Let us take a closer look what are the primary drivers for our assumptions and bearish outlook.

Strategy

In the last couple of years, GoPro has been struggling with growing its revenues and it also had a high volatility in its net earnings. In order to improve their business, the firm has defined and started to execute a new strategy, which departs from selling hardware only and goes in the direction of selling hardware, alongside subscription and services. Also, the increase of the direct to consumer sales has been part of the strategy.

Strategy (GoPro)

In the first quarter financial reports, the firm has presented that the implementation of this strategy has yielded positive results in terms of gross margin improvement, mainly driven by the high margin subscription and cloud services.

The growth in the subscriber count has been impressive year over year, reaching approximately 1.7 million users, resulting in increased revenue from subscriptions. Still, in 1Q22, revenue from subscriptions totaled around $19 million, which represents less than 10% of the total $217 million revenue generated in the first quarter.

Subscribers and revenues (GoPro)

On the other hand, by looking at the revenue there has been no significant improvement in the last five-year period.

Revenue (Seekingalpha.com)

In our view, the firm's inability to increase its revenue is a result of failing to increase the demand for the offered products and services. This may be a result of the fact that the customer base of GoPro is a relatively small group, primarily limited to sportsmen, photographers, vloggers and in some instances tourists. The group of regular users of their products is believed to be even smaller. Although the firm is continuously trying to diversify its products, it does not seem to have a significant impact on sales.

We believe that the strategy that has been defined has improved the firm's profitability indeed, however it is insufficient to increase demand and turn the business around. As long as we do not see a significant increase in demand, revenue and earnings, we remain bearish on the stock.

Macroeconomic headwinds

The increased input costs, the tight labor market, the supply chain disruptions, the Covid-19 outbreaks in China and the ongoing geopolitical tension in the Eastern European region has affected many firms in 2022. In our opinion, GoPro's business is not likely to be an exception in the rest of the year.

Whether the rising input costs and the supply chain disruptions will influence the firm's margins in the near term is a question of GoPro's ability to pass over the elevated costs to its customers by raising prices, without negatively impacting the demand. In our opinion, the high competition and the numerous available alternatives may reduce the pricing power of GoPro and create further obstacles.

Moreover, the firm relies on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, located primarily in China. If the Covid-19 related restrictions will not ease in the near future, it could have a material impact on GoPro's business from the supply side.

Further, the consumer confidence in the U.S. has been steadily declining in the last couple of months, reaching a 10-year low and even approaching level seen in 2008-2009.

U.S. Consumer confidence (Tradingeconomics.com)

Although consumer spending has remained strong in the first quarter, we are expecting to see the impact of the low consumer confidence in the not-so-distant future. Consumers may decide to delay the purchases of certain discretionary products or look for more affordable alternatives, which may result in a decreased demand for GoPro's products.

On the positive side, we have to note that GoPro's liquidity position is relatively strong, allowing for some financial flexibility in case temporary headwinds do materialise. Both the current and quick ratios are above 1, meaning that they have enough resources to cover short-term liabilities.

To sum up, we believe that the current macro environment is too uncertain and GoPro does not offer an attractive growth outlook that would justify investing in the business now.

Potential value trap

As mentioned in our introduction, GoPro is selling at a meaningful discount compared to its peers. The price-to-earnings ratio of GPRO is about 7.6x, almost 40% below the consumer discretionary sector median. Further, GoPro's EV/EBITDA and price-to-cash-flow are also significantly below the sector median, by 41% and 45%, respectively. Although analysts forecast a slight increase in both revenue and EPS in 2022 and 2023, we believe these estimates may be subject to uncertainty driven by the above-mentioned macroeconomic headwinds.

Additionally, GoPro also does not pay any dividends and it also has no share repurchase programs, which could create value for investors. In fact, the number of shares outstanding has been even increasing over the past few years, diluting the existing shareholders.

Shares outstanding (Seekingalpha.com)

In our view, despite the low price multiples, it is not the right time to start a new position in GoPro.

If you are looking for a stock with low price multiples and growth, check out our previous article on Crocs (CROX).

Competition

In their annual report, GoPro points out the high competition as one of the risk factors. In our opinion, competition is not only against well-established camera manufacturers but also against smartphone makers, who are constantly improving the digital imaging capabilities of their products. In some instances smartphone makers also provide cloud services, reducing the competitive advantage of GoPro's services even further.

We believe GoPro is not well-situated enough in the market to gain market shares in the near future.

Potential upside

As GoPro is a relatively small company with the current market cap of about $1.1 billion, we could imagine the firm becoming a potential acquisition target. In our opinion, there are several larger firms out there, whose portfolio of products and services could be complemented by GoPro's offerings. However, this is a speculative approach and does not change our overall bearish investment thesis.

Key takeaways

GoPro's stock price has fallen significantly year to date and is trading at a significant discount compared to the consumer discretionary sector, according to the traditional price multiples.

The firm's execution on its new strategic initiatives resulted in margin expansion, however, revenue in the last five years has been stagnating.

In our opinion, macroeconomic headwinds, including inflation, Covid-19 outbreaks in China and even declining consumer confidence in the U.S. may significantly impact GoPro's financial performance in the near term.

Due to the combination of the above-mentioned factors, we currently rate the firm as "sell".