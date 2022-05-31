Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I first published my bull thesis on Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) back in July 2021. The thesis at that time was that at its price levels then, it represented a wide moat business for sale at a discounted price. The discount was a sizable ~15% at that time (when its stock price was $76.6). I then reiterated its bull thesis two more times since then. The stock has indeed posted both strong fundamentals and also strong price appreciations since I first wrote about it. Its stock price has rallied by more than 19.4% and the total return exceeded 22.7% as of this writing when dividends are accounted for. In contrast, the S&P 500 index has lost about 5.8% during the same period of time.

Looking forward, I see the stock still undervalued despite the large price appreciation. The stock is currently priced at about 12.5x FW PE and about 10.6x cash flow, still, about 16% to 11% discounted from its historical averages. Growth is more cheaply priced (PEG ratio only 0.78) considering its healthy pipeline and especially its Molnupiravir. Management expects Molnupiravir to contribute significantly going forward as lingering effects from COVID-19 continue to drive demand for therapeutics. As such, in this article, I am maintaining and reiterating my bullish thesis.

Healthy pipeline and Molnupiravir

MRK maintains a large and healthy pipeline as shown in the following chart. These medications are aimed at early-stage disease programs in a variety of tumors. Key recent advancements include V116, which the company now plans to move to Phase 3 clinical development. It also has recently completed enrollment for the Phase 3 STELLAR trial studying.

Since my initial thesis, one of the most important developments in the pipeline involves its progress on LAGEVRIO (molnupiravir). In collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, MRK advanced the development of molnupiravir substantially as an oral antiviral for COVID-19 treatment. The drug has advanced to phase three and is under regulatory review. It has gained approvals in several of its target markets across the world. The drug is already available in more than 30 markets including U.K., U.S., and Japan (all under some special conditions though). And more regulatory applications are pending.

Going forward, management expects Molnupiravir to make a significant contribution in 2022. As CFO Caroline Litchfield commented below (the emphases were added by me), it is expected to generate around $5 billion to $6 billion in sales. And partially due to management's confidence in this new development, the company raised its full-year 2022 guidance in its 2022 Q1 earnings report. Total sales guidance is now between a range of $56.9 Billion to $58.1 Billion, translating into a YoY growth of 17% to 19%. Non-GAAP EPS guidance is Between $7.24 and $7.36, translating into a YoY growth rate of about a whopping 20%. At a FWD PE of around 12.5x, such growth is really cheap (the PEG ratio is only about 0.78).

We're proud of molnupiravir, LAGEVRIO and the impact that it can have on the world. And it has impact to the comments that Dean made given its importance, especially in patients that have drug-to-drug interactions. The data that we have access to suggest that we have actually had utilization by 500,000 patients globally at this stage. We have shipped 6.4 million courses as of now. Both shipments represent expectations for utilization over a period of time. And we're actually seeing extremely strong utilization, especially in ex-U.S. markets, where the statistics you quote are actually reversed in some of the markets. We have a very strong market share. So as we sit here today, we've guided on the $5 million to $5.5 billion based on the contracts that we have in hand, and we are confident in that in our financials.

Capital allocation and shareholder returns

Thanks to the cash generated by strong business fundamentals, MRK enjoys tremendous capital allocation flexibility. The business is essentially debt-free. Its interest coverage (EBIT divided by interest expense) is more than 20x (i.e., it only takes less than 5% of its EBIT earnings to service its debt). Its financial position is actually close to the strongest point in a decade as you can see from the following chart. Its debt to EBITDA ratio is currently at 1.57x only, not only significantly below the historical average of 2.0x but also close to the most conservative level in the past decade.

The combination of strong cash generation and strong balance sheet gives the business plenty of flexibility to both focus on its pipeline and at the same time reward shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, as CFO Caroline Litchfield commented below (the emphases were added by me). It has just increased its quarterly dividend from $0.65 to $0.69 this year, a healthy 6.1% boost.

Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged. First, we will continue to prioritize investments in our business and pipeline to drive near- and long-term growth. We will continue to be appropriately aggressive in augmenting our internal pipeline through strategic business development, and we intend to pursue additional value-enhancing opportunities. We remain committed to the dividend with the goal of increasing it over time. To the extent, we have excess cash, we will return it to shareholders through share repurchases.

Valuation and expected returns

As the following data show, MRK is still undervalued despite its large price rallies since my first article. The discount is about 16% in terms of PE multiple. Its present PE is around 12.6x and the historical average is around 15x. Its price/cash flow ratio is around 10.6x and represents a discount of about 11% when compared to a historical average of around 11.9x.

Finally, its growth is even more cheaply valued. As aforementioned, management is confident to see double-digit growth in both the topline and bottom line in the full year of 2022. Total sales guidance represents YoY growth between 17% to 19%, and non-GAAP EPS guidance represents YoY growth rates of about 20%. Even assuming the most conservative number (17% of growth rate), the PEG ratio is only about 0.78.

Considering the valuation discount and mispricing of its growth potential, an investment here offers excellent prospects for double-digit annual returns in the next few years. A 15% annual return can be conservatively projected considering about 8% of growth, 4% of valuation expansion, and 3% of dividends in the next 3~5 years.

Final thoughts and risks

In spite of its large price rallies since my first article, I am reiterating my bullish thesis here for MRK. I actually see the bullish thesis even stronger now as its pipeline and especially Molnupiravir now provide more growth potential than before. Yet, the stock still trades at a discount, about 16% in terms of PE multiple and 11% in terms of cash flow by historical standards. Growth is even cheaper. A PEG ratio of 0.78 is too low to ignore. The overall market is priced at about 2.6x PEG (assuming a generously 10% growth rate), more than 3x higher MRK.

All told, a 15% annual return can be conservatively supported in the next 3~5 years considering the above combination of organic growth and valuation expansion.

In terms of risks, the largest uncertainty I see at this moment is the competition with Pfizer in the COVID therapeutics space. Paxlovid is currently the most widely prescribed COVID-19 oral pill in the U.S. Pfizer's estimate for its Paxlovid sales in 2022 is about $22 billion, about 4x of MRK's expected market share of $5 to $6 billion. Ultimately the success of MRK's Molnupiravir remains uncertain given such competition and the evolving nature of the pandemic and its variants.