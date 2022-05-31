onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With the energy sector booming in 2022, the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has outperformed the market, gaining over 60% in the previous year, 100% YTD, and almost 30% in the previous 10 days.

Data by YCharts

At first glance, one might be thrown off by the company's income statement because of the $2.7 billion loss, but that is attributable to a $3.7 billion fair value adjustment of financial instruments. Its operating profit grew fourfold due to increased commodity pricing and natural gas production, increasing the cash generated from operations by over 180% YoY.

Its growth markers are expected to move up across the board, especially since posting positive results from the GEP Haynesville acquisition. This was SWN's 2nd M&A transaction, after the Indigo Merger, of 2021, aimed at improving its production footprint in Haynesville, which grew by 41% annually in 2021 and 58% YoY in the MRQ, leading to higher cash flows and a stronger balance sheet.

The price growth has changed the investment circumstances in the company because of higher valuation metrics, but the valuation metrics are still painting an attractive picture.

Overall, the current risk-reward dynamic of the company's valuation and its long-term capital appreciation prospect remains favorable to investors.

The Company

SWN engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil, with a little over two-thirds of its principal assets in the Appalachia and the remainder in the Haynesville natural gas basins. The MRQ's production volume comprised 376 Bcf of natural gas, 6,919 MBbls of NGL, and 1,279 MBbls of Oil, accounting for 88%, 10%, and 2% of the production volume, respectively.

Southwestern Energy Company

The company expanded into the Haynesville and Bossier Shales in Louisiana in 2021 through an investment of over $4.5 billion in 2021, including the $2.7 billion merger with Indigo and the $1.85 billion acquisition of the GEP Haynesville.

A Bullish Market

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has caused a global energy crisis, with demand for U.S. natural gas rising, especially with impending gas import/export suspension between Europe and Russia. Even if the EU and Russia do not halt their natural gas trade, the whole situation serves as a lesson to the EU for their over-reliance on Russian natural resources. The EU currently imports almost 40% of natural gas from Russia. Before the conflict, it was on its way to increasing this number from 50% to 60% within the next two decades because of its plans to reduce coal consumption, lower its carbon emissions, and the depletion of domestic sources of gas.

The current circumstances will force European nations to look toward the U.S. for sustaining its natural gas demand as it veers off of Russia, stirring a higher demand for U.S.-based natural gas producers. The higher outputs achieved by U.S. natural gas producers are well poised to fulfill this demand.

S&P Global

These global supply concerns have caused the U.S. spot and futures gas rates to trade at decade-long heights. The Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Rate averaged $6.6 MMBtu in April 2022, up 2.5 times from a year ago, and is expected to be even higher in May. The last time these prices exceeded this point in the corresponding months was in 2008.

EIA

SWN's Strategic Growth

Leveraging these macroeconomic conditions, SWN's topline grew almost 3 times YoY from over a billion dollars to almost $3 billion in the MRQ, with a gross profit margin of almost 56%, up over 12% YoY. The revenue growth is attributable to an 86% rise in realized commodity prices and a 58% net rise in production, driven by the Haynesville expansion.

According to the IEA, the Haynesville Shale, the Appalachian, and the Permian basins are a driving force for increasing the natural gas production by more than 700 MMcf/d from April to May 2022.

EIA

SWN, being a part of the Appalachian and Haynesville basin, is planning on increasing its production by over 37% in 2022 from 1240 Bcfe to 1703 Bcfe at the midpoint. The 426 Bcfe midpoint projection for Q2 2022, likely to be attained, will exhibit a 54% YoY production increase, continuing the streak of strong revenue growth. With 425 Bcfe production volume in Q1, the company is on its way to delivering on its guidance.

The company's growing Haynesville footprint is an interesting play because its low emission profile and proximity to LNG export terminals have made the basin an integral third-party certification hub, making it a strategic sweet spot for US natural gas exports. According to S&P Global, about 53% of the basin's gas output will be certified by the end of the year, with around 40% of total commitments announced in 2022, suggesting a gathering momentum.

S&P Global

In a separate report, S&P Global iterates that SWN is of the few companies in the region that have signed up for third-party certifications and has committed to certifying just over 6 Bcf/d of gas production by the end of 2022, 1.2 Bcf/d of which has already been completed.

S&P Global

Considering the European nations' goal of importing ESG-friendly natural gas, SWN's Haynesville play screams to be an optimal solution for export. SWN's management has likely taken all of this into consideration and is working toward landing a contract like the European multinational utility company Engie's 15-year agreement with NextDecade for certified U.S. natural gas.

Quoting the company's CEO William Way,

"Beyond the clear ESG sustainability benefits, we believe that responsibly sourced gas will ultimately lead to enhanced margins and improved economics from greater access to global markets."

The increased volume coupled with increasing commodity prices amid the high inflation and global energy crisis creates a unique opportunity for SWN to leverage its Haynesville site growth to strengthen its financial performance by a strong topline growth and ensure long-term sustainability.

Valuation

Since the company's GAAP-based EPS shows a loss due to unrealized fair value adjustment, it is more reasonable to use Non-GAAP measures to value its stock. Even though its share price has doubled YTD, its P/E ratios, both TTM and FWD, are around 30% below the industry median. Similarly, its other metrics are also below industry medians, except the P/B ratio, which is exceptionally high at 12.70 compared to the industry median of 2.19.

This is because the company's book value is highly distorted by the accumulated deficit on its book, pertaining to the mark-to-market amortization of its pricing hedges.

Excluding the P/B ratio, the intrinsic value of the stock relative to the industry medians should be $13.4 per share, revealing an upside potential of almost 44%. With the company's current direction, it appears to be a reasonable price tag keeping a 12-month horizon in view, with further upside for long-term stockholders.

Conclusion

Southwestern Energy's operating income grew 4.3 times to almost $1.3 billion, and the net income grew almost 4.4 times $1.06 billion in the MRQ, adjusted for $3.7 billion in the MRQ and $191 million in Q1 2021, fair value adjustment loss on hedging instruments. This demonstrates that the company is carrying its topline growth down the line in its financial statement and effectively managing its assets.

The management's strategic M&A transactions show its long-term view, utilizing the strong price growth to achieve sustainable revenue growth. Accordingly, the Haynesville production is likely to be ramped up for export.

When the company's financial statements get lighter through deleveraging and depletion of pricing hedges, it is likely to be ready to take full advantage of the bullish market and reflect its meteoritic rise through a substantial gain in its share price. Despite the volatility, SWN is indeed a winning stock for long-term shareholders.