Science fiction films are not about science. They are about disaster, which is one of the oldest subjects of art."― Susan Sontag

Today we take an in-depth look at a small developmental concern focused using T cells to develop treatments. Like so many small biotech stocks, the shares are deep in Busted IPO territory in what has been a brutal couple of quarters for the sector. Some insiders have recently made purchases, and there are some potential catalysts on the horizon as well. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) is a Gaithersburg, Maryland based early-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on developing therapies that harness the body's own T cells to generate specific immune responses. It has two assets in human trials and one about ready to enter the clinic. NexImmune was founded in 2011 and went public in February 2021, raising net proceeds of $114.8 million at $17 per share. The stock trades just about two bucks a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $45 million.

Platform

The company's approach is predicated on its Artificial Immune Modulation [AIM] nanoparticle technology platform, exclusively licensed from Johns Hopkins University. AIM enables the scientists at NexImmune to construct the equivalent of synthetic dendritic cells, which are responsible for processing antigen material and presenting it on its cell surface to T cells - in essence, connecting the innate and adaptive immune systems. After T cells have been harvested, they are enriched with natural signaling proteins (nanoparticles) ex-vivo for 14 days, which deliver specific instructions to specific T cells; thus, directing a bespoke yet natural immune response once infused into the patient. Furthermore, since no T cells are genetically altered in this process (unlike CAR T therapies), the potential for unwanted toxicities is reduced.

Pipeline

From this platform, NexImmune has developed two adoptive T cell therapy [ACT] clinical candidates containing CD8+ T cell subtype populations that recognize a defined set of disease-relevant antigen targets.

NEXI-001. The company's first program is NEXI-001, a donor-derived (allogenic) ACT, which is undergoing evaluation in a Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of patients with relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) after allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT).

Currently, allo-HSCT is the only front-line approach that has curative potential for the ~20,000 AML patients diagnosed in the U.S. annually. However, only about half of that population is healthy enough for the procedure, and from that subpopulation, less than half are cured. Of those who relapse, most die within a year. There are no approved treatments for the relapsed, who are then typically treated with donor lymphocyte infusion. That procedure involves the collection of T cells from the patient's original stem cell donor via apheresis, which are subsequently infused into the patient with the hope that the additional T cells will kill leukemia cells. This approach only has a 15-20% success rate, with another 50-60% experiencing graft versus host disease, where the infused T cells attack the patients' healthy cells. Currently, treating physicians have no way to infuse T cells that will only attack leukemia cells.

NexImmune's NEXI-001 nanoparticles are packed with AML-specific peptides from the WT-1, PRAME, and Cyclin A1 antigens, which are presented to AML-specific T cells and direct an immune response against leukemic blasts and leukemic stem cells. Furthermore, the process is designed to promote immunologic memory and long-term T cell persistence.

This theory is being tested in a ~24-patient dose-finding Phase 1/2 trial whose secondary efficacy endpoints include overall response rate (ORR), complete responses [CRS], progression-free survival [PFS], and overall survival [OS]. To date, five patients have been dosed: one at a single dose of 50 million T cells; three at a single dose of 100 million T cells; and one at two doses of 200 million T cells (the second after day 30). Three of the four patients at the lower dosages experienced progressive disease by month 3. The other two patients withdrew from the trial. With that said, management was encouraged both by the immune response across all dose levels and the fact that NEXI-001 has been well tolerated. A readout of a fourth dose level (totaling 1.2 billion T cells) is expected in 2H22.

NEXI-002. NexImmune's other clinical program is NEXI-002, a patient-derived (autologous) ACT that is being assessed in a Phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma [MM] patients who have at least three prior lines of therapy.

MM afflicts ~32,000 Americans annually and T cell therapy has made inroads, with (in some cases) 90% ORRs and ~11 months of PFS demonstrated in the clinic. However, CAR T therapies have three shortcomings that NexImmune hopes to improve upon. First, CAR T cells attack protein receptors on a tumor cell, but since those proteins are not critical to the survival of said cell they can be down-regulated (i.e., under-expressed on the tumor cell's surface) allowing the tumor to avoid detection by the CAR T cells in a process known as immune escape. Second, since manufactured CAR T cells do not contain natural T cell subtypes that support self-renewal, immunologic memory, and long-term persistence, relapse typically occurs when the CAR T cells die out. Third, CAR T cell therapy is associated with life-threatening toxicities such as cytokine release syndrome.

NexImmune hopes to address these deficiencies with NEXI-002. Since it contains multiple antigen peptides (such as CS-1, CD138, WT-1, and NY-ESO) that are both specific to MM and (in the case of WT-1 and NY-ESO) are necessary for the tumor's survival, it can prevent immune escape and lower the risk of toxicity. And similar to NEXI-001, it is designed to enable immunologic memory and long-term T cell persistence for a more durable response.

On the surface, overcoming these issues has not yet occurred in a ~21 patient Phase 1/2 dose-escalating trial, with all three patients in the low-dose cohort relapsing before three months and dying within a year of treatment. In the expansion phase, the first two evaluable patients have experienced progressive disease by one month and three and a half months. In response, the company is implementing strategies to yield higher product doses. More data are anticipated from higher dose ranges in 2H22. Like NEXI-001, the therapy has been well tolerated.

NEXI-003. In addition to blood cancers, NexImmune is set to target multiple solid tumor types with an IND filing anticipated near the end of 1H22 for NEXI-003, another ACT that is designed to induce immune responses against human papillomavirus-associated tumors.

Since nothing resembling a CR has been registered in the clinic to date, it is not surprising to see shares of NEXI down 84% from their IPO pricing or (now former) CEO Scott Carmer resigning in February 2022.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

To continue these studies, NexImmune held cash and equivalents of approximately $65 million at the end of the first quarter - more than its current market cap - providing it a runway to 2Q23.

Raymond James ($13 price target) and Barclays ($7 price target) both have reissued Buy ratings on NEXI in recent months, the only analyst firm activity on the stock in 2022.

Curiously, two board members and the recently promoted CEO (Kristi Jones) all purchased stock in late-March, acquiring ~240,000 shares of NEXI between them in a very wide range ($2.11 to $4.14).

Verdict:

The results of its non-genetically modified T cell therapies in the clinic to date could be explained away by insufficient dosages and maybe that is what the insiders believe, because at just under $2 a share, NexImmune needs a Hail Mary to boost its stock price before it returns to the capital markets; otherwise, dilution will be substantial. In theory, the company's therapies should be a marked improvement over CAR T therapies and they are currently being administered to patients who have failed first-line or multiple lines of care. NexImmune's AIM platform should develop therapies superior to the current CAR T paradigm. As such, the company's stock has much greater upside than the $1.95 a share an investor stands to lose if this turns out not to be the case. Thus, for the very risk-tolerant investor who is comfortable with a potential small position in a potential 'lottery ticket', NEXI merits consideration. For those with less tolerance with this kind of volatility, the stock should be avoided.