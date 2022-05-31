FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investors are eyeing fintech companies as nice options for an investment. Many are looking to popular disruptors such as PayPal (PYPL) and Block (SQ) and are disregarding legacy players like Visa (NYSE:V). However, Visa appears to have a promising future and less issues to face in the upcoming periods. The company has a wide moat due to its large payment volume, is not as affected as its competitors are with the e-commerce slowdown, and is resistant to the effects of inflation and a recession. With all of this in mind and the idea that the stock appears to be around fair value, Visa should be a strong consideration for investors.

Visa is a Top Player in the Market and Still Has Room to Grow

When many consumers think of credit and debit cards, Visa likely comes to mind. This is because of the popularity of Visa cards around the world. Currently, there are about 3.8 billion Visa cards globally and recorded trillions of dollars in total payment volume.

Number of Visa Cards Globally (Investor Presentation - Chart by Author)

Even though it seems like Visa has no room to grow since it has billions of cards around the world, cash payments still make up about 11% of transactions at the point of sale and are on the decline. From 2017-2021, the use of cash as a payment method has decreased from 16%-11% while debit cards account for 30% of transactions and credit cards account for 40% of transactions. With more consumers using cards and less using cash, Visa will continue to issue more cards and increase its payment volume and number of transactions.

Furthermore, Visa directly benefits from the rise of digital wallets. From 2017-2021, the use of digital wallets as a payment method increased from 3%-11%. This allows Visa cards to be used even more around the world and bring its top line even higher.

Visa is Still the King of Transactions and is Not as Affected by Current Market Conditions

When compared to fintech disruptors like Block and PayPal, Visa's share price is outperforming. In fact, Visa's share price is only down about 1.63% YTD, while Block is down 44.73% and PayPal is down 54.97%. Visa's price change is even outperforming the general market by a great amount with the S&P 500 down about 13.04% YTD. A reason why Visa is outperforming the disruptors is because of its large moat with its number of transactions. In the first quarter of 2022, Visa had over 60 billion transactions and had a growth rate of about 19% since last year. In this same time, PayPal recorded 5.2 billion transactions and had a growth rate of about 18% from the year before.

Data by YCharts

Another positive aspect Visa has over many of the disruptors is its presence in physical stores. At the beginning of this month, many e-commerce stocks like Etsy (ETSY), Poshmark (POSH), and Shopify (SHOP) all dropped due to the return to in-person stores. This is due to the data released in the Mastercard SpendingPulse report. The report stated that e-commerce transactions dropped 1.8% while retail transactions grew by 7.2%. Furthermore, in-store sales grew by about 10%. Since many of Visa's disruptors are used heavily for e-commerce sales, this slowdown will likely lead to their fundamentals decreasing while the return to in-person shopping will help Visa.

Inflation Will Not be Severe to Visa

Visa has very high margins with its gross margin coming in at about 79% and its net margin coming in at about 51%. This means that even if Visa were to incur more costs than normal, the company's large margins would make up for it. However, inflation will actually affect the company's revenue instead of costs. Most of Visa's revenue is generated through fees that are increased automatically. If inflation causes prices to continue to increase, Visa's fees will continue to rise with it. It is important to mention that this will likely offset with the lower number of total transactions that is to be expected if prices continue to rise. Therefore, rising inflation is somewhat of a neutral impact on the company.

Visa has also recently raised its "swipe fees" to generate more revenue on top of inflation and create a net positive impact. This raised the fees that merchants pay with each transaction but are invisible to the customer. This means that consumers will not be affected with this price hike while still allowing Visa to push its fundamentals higher. It is important to mention that some stores have stated there is a possibility they will stop accepting certain credit cards at their stores. However, this doesn't appear to be very probable as this would alienate many of their customers from shopping at the store. All in all, inflation is a neutral impact to Visa at worst and could be a positive impact at best.

The Exit from Russia and a Recession Could Cause Harm

In March, Visa stopped its operations in Russia. This will likely be harmful over the long-run because it will lead to lower total transactions and payment volume. This will directly lead to less revenue for the company and cause the fundamentals to fall lower. Another possible risk for Visa is the chance of an upcoming recession. While Visa cards will continue to be used for necessities, the transactions and payment volume for discretionary goods are likely to decrease and therefore lead to lower revenue.

Although these are harmful to Visa, the company is still in better position than its disruptors. Since many products that are purchased by using PayPal, Block, or other disruptors are more often discretionary goods, they will likely be more affected by a recession than Visa. Unless the disruptors can find a way to become used more for consumer staples purchases, Visa will continue to be more resilient to downturns than its competitors.

Valuation

When using typical valuation multiples for Visa and its competitors and combining them with consensus analyst estimates for FY22, a fair value of $209.58 can be calculated after adjusting for the company's cash and debt. This likely means the stock is around fair value and only has an implied downside of about 1.55%. As for analysts, the average price target for Visa is about $267.81 and implies an upside of about 26.29%.

Relative Valuation of Visa

What Does This Mean for Investors?

Visa is likely in a much better position than the disruptors in the fintech industry. The company has a large moat due to its massively higher payment volume and is even growing its number of transactions faster than PayPal. Visa is not as affected by the slowdown of e-commerce as the disruptors are, while the company benefits more from the return to in-store sales and the rise of digital wallets. Many companies and investors are worried about inflation but Visa's great margins and revenue strategies allow the company to view inflation as a neutral impact at worst. Although the company's suspension of operations in Russia and an upcoming recession could cause harm, Visa is still in a much better position than its competitors. With all of this in mind and the idea that the stock is around fair value, I believe applying a Buy rating is appropriate.