A Quick Take On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) went public in April 2021, raising approximately $359 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $27.00 per share.

The firm provides an enterprise digital media platform for online advertising monitoring and analysis.

Despite the firm's uneven net results earnings over the past several quarters, I'm impressed by its growth path and breakeven earnings (or better) along with its improving guidance for 2022.

For investors willing to take a risk-on approach, my outlook for DV is a Buy at around $22.00.

DoubleVerify Overview

New York, NY-based DoubleVerify was founded to develop a platform to help enterprises track and analyze their online activities to increase their digital marketing effectiveness and protect their brand equity.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zagorski, who has been with the firm since July 2020 and was previously CEO of Telaria, a video management platform.

The company's primary offerings include:

DV Authentic Ad - quality tracking

DV Authentic Attention - predictive digital ad performance

Custom Contextual - programmatic ad enhancement

Supply-Side Solutions

The firm seeks customer relationships primarily from large enterprises.

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global marketing analytics software market was an estimated $2.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $8 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast strong CAGR of 14.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing need by companies moving their sales efforts online to analyze their marketing campaign performance and to improve their results.

Additionally, the continued transition of firms of all sizes to the cloud will produce demand growth for cloud solutions in the years ahead.

Also, the chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory of marketing analytics software adoption in the U.S.:

U.S. Marketing Analytics Software Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Integral Ad Science

Oracle Data Cloud

White Ops

OpenSlate

DoubleVerify's Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown significantly over the past 5 quarters:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has followed approximately the same trajectory as that of total revenue:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has been highly variable:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have tracked the variability of Operating Income:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)

In the past 12 months, DV's stock price has fallen 36.3 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 Index's drop of 1.7 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For DoubleVerify

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $3,760,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,630,000,000 Price/Sales 10.02 Enterprise Value/Sales (TTM) 10.04 Enterprise Value/EBITDA (TTM) 69.01 Operating Cash Flow (TTM) $61,040,000 Revenue Growth Rate (TTM) 39.03% Earnings Per Share $0.15

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant public comparable would be Integral Ad Science (IAS); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Integral Ad Science (IAS) DoubleVerify (DV) Variance Price/Sales (TTM) 5.37 10.02 86.6% Enterprise Value/Sales (TTM) 6.15 10.04 63.3% Enterprise Value/EBITDA (TTM) 76.72 69.01 -10.0% Operating Cash Flow (TTM) $67,090,000 $61,040,000 -9.0% Revenue Growth Rate 36.4% 39.0% 7.3%

(Source)

Commentary On DoubleVerify

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q1 2022's results, management highlighted the continued adoption by large advertisers of the firm's Authentic Brand Suitability (ABS) functionalities which allow advertisers to create a set of brand safety controls and deploy them across campaigns and platforms.

CEO Zagorski also noted that its fixed transaction fee business model reduces its exposure to CPM volatility and smooths out its revenue ramp despite shifts in ad spend policies by clients.

Also, its CTV (Connected TV) measurement products grew impression volume by 55% year-over-year.

As to its financial results, total revenue grew by 43% year-over-year, led by activation revenue growth of 56% and activation revenue growth was driven by its Authentic Brand Suitability product, which produced 52% revenue growth.

Its measurement business grew by 23%, a distinctly lower rate of growth than its ABS growth.

Gross profit dipped due to cost increases from revenue-sharing with programmatic partners for new activation revenue.

Its product development, sales & marketing and G&A expense lines grew as the firm added headcount.

Looking ahead, Q2 revenue was guided to grow at 33%, which also matches its guided revenue growth for all of 2022.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing DV at significantly higher multiples than competitor IAS, despite the two firms' similar revenue growth trajectory.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the unpredictable macro environment on client ad spending and related desire to use the firm's measurement and monitoring offerings.

DV is like other technology companies that have gone public in recent years. It continues to spend as it seeks to expand its business.

But, as the cost of capital has risen in recent quarters due to rising interest rates, these money-losing stocks have been beaten down.

My rough guess is that most of the 'beat-down' has been priced into DV's stock.

Despite the firm's uneven net results over the past several quarters, I'm impressed by its growth path and breakeven earnings (or better) along with its improving guidance for 2022.

For investors willing to take a risk-on approach, my outlook for DV is a Buy at around $22.00.