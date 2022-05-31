ADragan/iStock via Getty Images

Athabasca Oil Corporation (OTCPK:ATHOF) reports provable and proven reserves with a life of 100 years, and is currently benefiting from lower western Canadian sedimentary basin supply growth. Management also announced a large increase in the free cash flow for the year 2022, which could have an effect on the share price. Besides, the company will likely benefit from a recent transformation and a significant reduction in the debt levels. Putting everything together in a discounted cash flow model, in my view, Athabasca looks like a buy.

Athabasca: Leismer Reports 90 Years Of Reserve Life

Based in Canada, Athabasca Oil Corporation is a producer of light oil and thermal oil:

Company's Website

The company’s most ambitious projects are related to Thermal Oil. In the last quarterly report, management noted investments of around $115 million in Thermal oil following a successful 2021 drilling program, which may soon enhance production and revenue growth. Light Oil receives a bit less attention:

The largest capital allocation of $115 million will be to Thermal Oil, including a turnaround at Leismer, the drilling of two infill wells and another five well pairs at Leismer following a successful 2021 drilling program. Light Oil capital allocation is $13 million and includes the completion of three Duvernay wells in the first quarter of 2022. Source: Q1_2022_MDA

With regards to the reserve life, I wouldn't be worried about the total amount of reserves. According to Athabasca’s website, the Leismer asset includes 90 years of reserve life.

Q1_2022_MDA Q1_2022_MDA

In a recent press release announcing a strategic update and corporate outlook, management noted a total proved plus probable reserve life of close to 100 years. With a total of $4.5 billion of 2P reserves, Athabasca appears to be a stock that shareholders can own for a long time. There seems to exist a lot of oil to produce:

Athabasca has a large resource base with Total Proved reserve life of ~34 years and a Total Proved plus Probable reserve life of ~100 years. Athabasca holds $1.5 billion of PDP reserves ($2.83 per share), $2.7 billion of TP reserves ($5.17 per share) and $4.5 billion of 2P reserves ($8.49 per share). Source: Press Release

Athabasca’s 2022 Guidance Includes $180 Million Free Cash Flow And Significant FCF Growth

Athabasca Oil Corporation is a differentiated Canadian energy company focused on sustainable resource development of thermal and light oil assets. It seems a great moment to review Athabasca’s timeline and future intentions. For starters, management undertook a transformation from 2016 that included infrastructure sale, deleveraging operations, and resource appraisals. As a result, right now, management is promising strong free cash flow generation, which may make the stock price trend north.

Investor Presentation

The guidance for the year 2022 appears beneficial. Management expects a free cash flow close to $180 million, which represents a significant increase from that in 2021. Production is also expected at 33,000 boe/d, with capital expenditures close to $128 million.

Investor Presentation

Things turn even sweeter when we discover the projections for the years 2023 and 2024. Assuming an oil price at approximately $85 per barrel, both EBITDA and free cash flow are expected to grow significantly.

Investor Presentation

Analysts Are Also Expecting Significant Free Cash Flow Generation In 2023 And 2024

I revised the expectations of other analysts to understand whether they believe that Athabasca could deliver such great financial figures. The average figures obtained from 4 analysts include an EBITDA close to CAD405 million in 2022, CAD477 million in 2023, and CAD504 million in 2024. The EBITDA margin is also expected to remain between 35% and 41% from 2022 with an operating margin between 4% and 26%.

marketscreener.com

The free cash flow figures expected by analysts are also quite impressive. Analysts believe that Athabasca could deliver free cash flow of CAD218 million in 2022 and CAD322 million in 2024. It means that we may be talking about a free cash flow margin of 26% in 2023.

marketscreener.com

My Figures Under A Conservative Case Scenario Imply A Valuation Of $2.9 Per Share

With the fuel oil market growing at approximately 3.8% from 2020 to 2026, I believe that Athabasca’s minimum sales growth should be close to this figure. With that, Athabasca will likely experience more sales growth thanks to inorganic growth and lower western canadian sedimentary basin supply growth.

IR Presentation

Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2026 states that the global demand for the fuel oil market in 2020 was approximately USD 168.2 Billion. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 220.8 Billion by 2026. Source: Base Oil Market Size Worth $29.9 Billion by 2030 at of CAGR 4.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

I also believe that the company is well positioned to profit from an eventual increase in commodity prices. If you think that the oil price will likely increase, Athabasca seems like a great investment idea:

Athabasca has retained excellent exposure to upside in commodity prices with 50% of forecasted 2022 sales volumes unhedged, 20% collars with upside to US$110 WTI and 30% fixed swaps at an implied US$67.50 WTI. The Company has minimal hedging in 2023 and expects lower future hedge levels to protect its capital program as debt targets are achieved. Source: Press Release

My figures include 4% sales growth in 2024, 7% in 2025, and 11% in 2026 along with an EBITDA margin close to 35%-18%. I also expect an operating margin around 26%-20% from 2023 to 2025, so that EBIAT stands at around $33-$253 million.

Author's DCF

If we also use a working capital/sales ratio of 1.17% and capex/sales of 12%, the free cash flow margin would stand at around 22%-23% in 2023 and 2024.

Author's DCF

There are other peers that are trading at 4.7x-13x EBITDA, so the current valuation of Athabasca is quite surprising. Given that the peer group reports a median of 9x, my exit multiple is not far from this figure.

Ycharts

With a WACC of 12.3% and the previous free cash flow, the discounted free cash flow stands at around CAD259-CAD42 million.

Author's DCF

If we also include an exit multiple of 9x EBITDA, the implied enterprise value would be equal to almost $2.4 billion, and the implied fair price would be equal to $2.9 per share.

Author's DCF

With an exit multiple of 4.7x, the implied enterprise value would be closer to $1.6 billion, and the fair price would stay at $1.8 per share.

Author's DCF

Balance Sheet: $213 Million In Cash That May Be Used For Acquisitions

As of March 31, 2022, Athabasca reported cash of CAD213 million and an asset/liability ratio of 2x. With these numbers, I believe that Athabasca has not only cash to finance future capital expenditures, but also potential acquisitions.

10-Q

Regarding the total amount of debt, it is quite beneficial that the term debt decreased from 2021. As of March 31, 2022, Athabasca reported CAD284 million in term debt and CAD71 million in short term debt.

10-Q

I am not really worried about the total amount of debt. In the last quarterly report, Athabasca noted that it expects to reduce its debts thanks to its future free cash flow:

The Company is planning to utilize 100% of near-term Free Cash Flow to reduce its 2026 Notes and is anticipating being in a net cash position by year end 2022 at current commodity prices. Source: Q1_2022_MDA

Under The Worst Case Scenario, I Believe that the Stock Price Could Decline To $1.22

Athabasca makes a significant number of assumptions to assess the amount of reserves and the economic recovery of proven reserves. Many of the projections that engineers make could be wrong, so the reality of the number of reserves could be far from its forecasted number. If accountants have to impair the total amount of assets, the assets per share will likely decline. As a result, I believe that the stock price could diminish as future free cash flow expected by the market would decline:

In general, estimates of economically recoverable reserves and the future net cash flows there from are based upon a number of variable factors and assumptions, such as historical production from the properties, production rates, and ultimate reserve recovery. For those reasons, estimates of the economically recoverable reserves attributable to any particular group of properties, classification of such reserves based on risk of recovery and estimates of future net revenues associated with reserves prepared by different engineers, or by the same engineers at different times may vary. Source: Press Release

In my view, Athabasca could suffer significantly from supply chain disruptions. If management cannot access certain equipment to drill, production may slow down. In the worst case scenario, journalists may learn about the supply chain issues, and may deliver reports which could push the stock price down.

There are also clear risks from inflation. If employees see their salaries diminished, they may decide to ask for an increase in their salaries. If management does not handle negotiations with employees properly, they may even find labor shortage. At the same time, salary increases could damage the free cash flow margins.

Under the assumptions in this case, I used sales growth of 15% in 2023 with small growth from 2024 to 2026. I also assumed an EBITDA margin of 35% and an operating margin of 20%, so that 2026 EBITDA stands at CAD41 million.

Author's DCF Model

My figures include 2022 free cash flow of CAD117 million and 2025 FCF of CAD31 million. The terminal value in 2025 with an implied EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.35x is equal to $1.109 billion.

Author's DCF Model

If we assume a discount around 15%-12.5%, the net present value of future terminal value stands at almost CAD755 million. Adjusting with my assumptions of both debt and cash, the implied fair price would be $1.2.

Author's DCF Model

Takeaway

With a total proved plus probable reserve life of close to 100 years, Athabasca will likely be able to operate for a long time. If the company also continues to benefit from lower western Canadian sedimentary basin supply growth, net revenue will likely creep up. Besides, if debt levels decrease as noted by management thanks to future free cash flow, demand for the stock will likely exist. In sum, there are many catalysts out there that may be a great fuel for the dynamics of the share price. Yes, there are risks from inflation and supply chain disruptions, however the current stock price does seem cheap even considering potential risks.

