ICAP: A 6.9% Monthly Dividend Yield For Average Joe And Jane
Summary
- ICAP is an equity-income fund aimed at providing a high, consistent yield with potential capital appreciation.
- A traditional value focus can involve seeking stocks with positive earnings per share and programs that return cash to shareholders.
- ICAP could be the perfect ETF for an income-oriented investor (like my mother) who doesn't have time to DIY.
It’s easy to forget the lessons that history has taught us about investing in a normal interest-rate environment. That’s particularly true when growth stocks outperform in low-rate environments, as they did the last two years.
That’s helped the Nasdaq outperform over high-dividend stocks in the trailing five years. Yet the S&P 500 High Dividend Index (SPXHDUP) has outperformed both it and the S&P 500 over the last 30 years on a risk-adjusted basis.
The data above is from February 28, 1991, through May 6, 2022, while the index itself dates back just a month before on January 31, 1991. Also worth noting is that its one-year beta compared to the S&P 500 is 0.55x.
For those who don’t know, beta is a common market-risk measurement used to determine asset sensitivity to broader movements. As I see it, income-focused investments provide:
Stable return streams;
A conservative tilt toward value stocks;
Progress toward financial freedom thorough passive pay.
That should hold true despite consensus views for the next 12-24 months. Analysts expect rising interest rates, quantitative tightening, persistent inflation pressure, and elevated commodity prices.
In fact, that kind of environment favors value-oriented investments buttressed by stable and positive current cash flow.
That’s why investors today should look for real assets that can combat inflation – particularly names with commodity-price sensitivity.
Enter InfraCap Equity Income Fund
The newly launched InfraCap Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:ICAP) screens as an attractive position for this environment – one of three active-income focused funds managed by Infrastructure Capital Advisors.
In addition to its public exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), that established asset management firm manages private capital through hedge funds. Its portfolio manager, Jay Hatfield, has an extensive background in finance, having been:
An investment banker;
Research director;
Portfolio manager;
Co-founder of a NYSE-listed company.
In short, he’s gained a broad perspective on the U.S. financial markets.
As for ICAP itself, it’s an equity-income fund aimed at providing a high, consistent yield with capital appreciation potential. It boasts sector allocation, a diversified stream of income, and institutional-style active management.
This makes ICAP well-positioned to succeed in the market conditions we’re dealing with today.
A Diversified Stream of Income
ICAP aims to provide a dividend-yield of about 7% by investing primarily in high-dividend stocks across all sectors. This lends itself to the traditional value focus that tends to focus on stocks with positive earnings per share and programs that return cash to shareholders.
ICAP’s largest positions include:
Each one of those either has annualized yields near 6% and/or will actually benefit from the forecasted macroeconomic environment. KKR, for example, stands to earn more as rates increase due to its portfolio of floating-rate loans.
(Incidentally, we wrote a deep dive at iREIT on Alpha on that company earlier this year.)
And ICAP will employ option writing and 15%-25% leverage to further enhance yield.
The other bucket of ICAP’s portfolio is invested in preferred stocks, representing around 20% of the fund. The benefit of that allocation is twofold:
They provide downside protection and beta reduction to offset the additional risk incurred with the use of leverage; and
They add to the overarching goal of high income.
importantly, Infrastructure Capital Management’s flagship fund – Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) – specializes in preferred stocks and has over $600 million in assets under management (AUM).
So the inclusion of preferred stocks in ICAP leverages management’s existing knowledge and expertise.
Institutional-Style Active Management
The ETF universe is dominated by passively managed funds – funds that track an index, reallocating periodically in order to match it as closely as possible. Essentially then, when buying a passively managed ETF, you’re buying an index.
This strategy is low-cost and has allowed for a vast array of specialized ETFs. But, on the downside, passively managed funds are inherently subject to any structural inefficiencies present in the index.
Actively managed ETFs, however, aren’t bound to those same restraints.
Within that universe, ICAP stands out even more with its institutional-style approach to investing. Not only is it actively selecting stocks according to market and fundamental data…
It’s also utilizing leverage, multiple asset classes, and option strategies – all with the aim of enhancing yield.
In most structures, this investment strategy would cost 2 and 20. However, ICAP opens an institutional investment style to average Joe and Jane.
In Conclusion…
ICAP provides investors with an institutional-style investment opportunity. It’s a well-diversified fund aimed at achieving high levels of current income in an ETF wrapper.
We believe the market will favor value-oriented stocks and positive current free cash flow over the next 12-24 months. And as interest rates rise, we anticipate that ICAP’s relative overweight positions in financials, energy, real estate, and preferred stocks will outperform.
ICAP could be the perfect ETF for an income-oriented investor (like my mother) who doesn't have time to do it herself. Its actively managed strategy allows the stakeholder to gain access to institutional quality research and expertise…
Without worrying about concentration risks considering its 86 holdings.
