Macy's (NYSE:M) soared last week after quarterly results were far better than expected. The crazy part of the current stock price is that the market doesn't appear to perceive the true value of the current earnings stream. My investment thesis is ultra-Bullish on the department store retail stock still trading below the average price of the last 6 months.

Not Such A Big Target

As discussed in the previous research back in February, Evercore ISI assigned a $50 price target to the $25 stock. Oddly, Macy's only fell during the 3-month period until the Q1'22 earnings report, yet the company smashed EPS targets justifying the big price target.

A lot of retailers improved operations during Covid with a strong focus on e-commerce and improved delivery options, such as curbside. The end result is businesses no longer donating market share to online retailers providing a long-term growth party not present in the previous business model.

In the case of Macy's, the department store reported a massive $0.25 EPS beat for the quarter and guided up for the year to an EPS of up to $4.95 versus the consensus down at $4.34 per share. Remember, the stock traded below $20 prior earnings where investors apparently perceived the potential for a cut in EPS targets to far below $4 per share.

The retailer didn't exactly blow away revenue targets only beating estimates by a mere $20 million on a revenue base of $5.4 billion. Considering all of the other retailers struggling to hit prior targets as consumers spend less, the market should be impressed with Macy's beating targets.

Even with the strong e-commerce business now, Macy's still benefits from the economy reopening where international travelers visit New York City and San Francisco and more time is spent at downtown locations. Besides, all department stores benefit from more in person shopping leading to the 12%+ comps while other retailers struggled in the April quarter.

Misunderstood Value

The problem with the stock valuation is that analysts don't project a rational valuation due to actually lowering price targets despite the big beat and guide up. No logical rationale exists for cutting price targets when the perceived results were far lower. The market generally expected Macy's to cut EPS targets.

The amazing disconnect between valuation allowed Macy's to repurchase $600 million worth of stock and reduce the share count by 24 million shares. The retailer bought ~8% of the outstanding shares and reduced the share count to only 270 million.

Over the last year through the end of April, Macy's has reduced the actual share count by 41 million shares, or 13%. The average diluted share count used for FQ1'22 earnings only dipped from 319 million to 291 million shares suggesting the retailer will see a 21 million share count reduction for the FQ2'22 earnings report before accounting for any share repurchases in the current quarter.

The market hasn't grasped the shear potential EPS boost from share buybacks amounting to $2 billion when the market cap is only $6 billion after a big bounce. Macy's even offers shareholders a nice little 2% dividend for waiting on the stock price to rally.

The company does have $2.3 billion in net debt, but Macy's does own a massive real estate portfolio to offset the debt position. The market probably wants to value the retailer based on an EV/EBITDA basis, but investors should actually conclude a far lower EV due to the real estate.

The stock valuation is simpler by just taking the path of assuming the real estate offsets the debt and realizing Macy's only trades at 5x EPS targets. These EPS targets can really rise as the company uses the next $1.4 billion in share buyback authorizations to cut share counts by another 20% while the current annual income will cover those capital returns. Note, the updated EPS target doesn't factor in any additional share buybacks.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Macy's reported a strong quarter that was better than perceived while the stock is stuck in the low $20s due to a perception these results aren't even sustainable. The department store retailer has a small hurdle going forward where outside a major recession the company should produce the results to warrant far higher stock prices where share buybacks provide a massive additional boost.

Investors should use the opportunity to load up on Macy's below where the stock has traded for most of the year.