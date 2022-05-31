Midstream Weekly Recap: Surging With The Market

FabrikaCr/iStock via Getty Images

Midstream Sector Performance

Midstream equities followed the bounce in the general stock market this week. The S&P put in its best weekly performance since November 2020 and was up 6.6%, while midstream was up 6.2%.

HFI Research

It was nice to see midstream participate in the broader market rally after having outperformed while the market fell over recent weeks. Midstream performance versus the S&P 500 since April 1 is shown below.

HFI Research

Strength in energy commodities continued, with oil supported by a gradual reopening in Shanghai and the announcement of new government initiatives that will further stifle supply. Meanwhile, natural gas surged 13.9% as U.S. inventories entered the seasonal build season a whopping 293 billion cubic feet, or 16.8%, lower than the five-year average.

U.S. Treasury yields backed off during the week's "risk-on" trade. The decline in yields over the past few weeks is a signal that inflation expectations may be coming down. The lower U.S. Treasury yields go, the more attractive are midstream yields.

Midstream companies with commodity exposure were the sector's clear winners during the week. High-quality mineral and royalty interest owners like Brigham Minerals (MNRL) and Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), up 13.3% and 11.8%, respectively, were among the biggest gainers as they're the biggest beneficiaries of higher commodity prices. Both equities remain discounted relative to oil and natural gas strip pricing, though for the sake of conservatism, we'd caution against using current high prices for valuation purposes.

Gathering and Processing (G&P) operators, the group that is the second biggest beneficiary from higher commodity prices, also traded significantly higher. EnLink Midstream (ENLC) and Hess Midstream (HESM) led the pack, surging 11.8% and 11.5%, respectively. Nearly every other G&P benefitted from the rising tide, as company-specific news was light.

The standout underperformer among the G&P group was Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP), which announced asset acquisitions in the Delaware Basin that further diversified its operating footprint out of the Bakken. CEQP will be acquiring Sendero Midstream for $600 million in cash, as well as First Reserve's 50% equity interest in Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings for $320 million in CEQP common units plus the assumption of debt. CEQP also divested $270 million of "non-core" Barnett assets to ENLC. CEQP acquired the assets at a 7-times multiple of expected EBITDA over the next twelve months. Given Sendero's growth this year, the deal's trailing twelve-month multiple is probably closer to 8-to-9 times. CEQP is counting on the newly acquired assets' growth over the next years for the deal to be accretive. Management expects the assets to provide accretion "for many years to come."

CEQP stock was flat the day following the announcement while other G&Ps rallied and the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP) was up 2%. We attribute the market's muted reaction to the transaction's price, which was no bargain, but also to the leverage the deal will add to CEQP and the equity overhang that will result from First Reserve's new 10% ownership stake.

The deal also shows that CEQP is back in the game of chasing the hottest assets. The last time it did so, its buying spree ended with disastrous results, as the company ended up selling many of the assets it purchased at steep losses. We consider CEQP management poor at capital allocation and would advise against investing in the units, particularly given the attractive opportunities elsewhere among G&Ps.

Weekly HFI Research MLPs Portfolio Recap

Our portfolio outperformed its benchmark, the Alerian MLP Index, by 1.0% during the week. ENLC took the top spot as the market liked its bolt-on acquisition of CEQP's Barnett assets, which ENLC acquired at an attractive 4-times EBITDA multiple. The assets also provide a good strategic fit as they are contiguous with ENLC's Barnett system.

HESM, Black Stone Minerals (BSM), Kinetik (KNTK), and Western Midstream (WES) were all up more than 6% on the week as high global natural gas prices and strained supplies throughout the world are increasing the call on U.S. production. Each of these companies will be prime beneficiaries of increasing U.S. natural gas production.

HFI Research

Our laggards included larger operators like Energy Transfer (ET) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), both on no news.

USD Partners (USDP) and Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) were also weak on no news. Given their respective $200 million and $160 million market capitalizations, USDP and MMLP are less impacted by moves in the broader market. Still, we believe each MLP is priced at attractive levels and we rate each as a "Buy."

News of the Week

May 23. The FERC initiated a Section 5 action against Kinder Morgan's (KMI) El Paso pipeline. Section 5 actions are ostensibly intended for the FERC to intervene on behalf of a pipeline customer complaint regarding pricing. However, in this case, the FERC acted on its own accord, using El Paso data from 2019 and 2020 to claim its rates are too high, according to KMI management. Management considers this issue a place to take a stand due to the unjust nature of the FERC's intervention. In previous commentary, we have noted that the FERC is "no friend" of the pipeline industry, but these kinds of aggressive regulatory actions, if taken as KMI contends, put the FERC squarely in the "foe" category. This attempt by the FERC to disregard private negotiations between natural gas service providers and customers for a competitive, non-monopoly pipeline like El Paso is yet another way the Biden administration is impeding the functioning of domestic energy markets.

May 23. Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) announced plans to partner with Japanese liquefied natural gas and hydrogen producer Iwatani (OTCPK:IWTNF) to advance the adoption of low-carbon energy alternatives in the propane market, such as propane blended with the low-carbon compound renewable dimethyl ether. The two companies plan to work together to evaluate material compatibility, equipment performance, and emission profiles of residential and commercial appliances. We commend SPH for pursuing opportunities to complement its propane service. Propane is losing share in home heating, and SPH's initiatives may enable it to capture profitable share of the market, which may be in long-term decline.

May 25. Cheniere Energy (LNG) entered a long-term LNG supply deal with South Korean steelmaker POSCO Holdings for 400 metric tons of LNG per year for 20 years starting in 2026. As usual with Cheniere's sale and purchase agreements, its LNG cost is indexed to the Henry Hub price plus a fixed liquefaction fee. The deal takes Cheniere one step further to sanctioning Corpus Christi Stage 3, which we expect to occur this summer. Corpus Christi will add ten metric tons per annum, or more than 20%, to Cheniere's total capacity, facilitating continued growth. We rate Cheniere shares as a Buy.

May 26. Enbridge (ENB) announced plans to construct a natural gas pipeline to Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG facility in Louisiana. The associated projects are underpinned by long-term take-or-pay contracts and are expected to begin service in 2024, with an estimated cost of $400 million. The announcement demonstrates ENB's continued expansion in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Apparently, these opportunities offer better returns than what ENB can find in Canada, even with its dominant Canadian midstream position.

Capital Markets Activity

May 23. Holly Energy Partners (HEP) filed a shelf registration for the sale of up to $2 billion of securities, which include 59.6 million common units, by its sponsor, HF Sinclair Corp. (DINO). Proceeds from unit sales will go to DINO.