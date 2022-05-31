Oriaz/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Every month I provide order and delivery updates for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) via data analytics tools developed by The Aerospace Forum. Each month, I also provide a report analyzing the orders and deliveries to see where Boeing and Airbus are meeting or exceeding expectations or in some cases fall short of expectations. For Airbus, I have yet to provide the update for the monthly orders and deliveries for April, which I will do in this report to be aligned again on a monthly basis when the May numbers are published somewhere in the next two weeks by the European jet maker.

Airbus: Strong sales momentum

Airbus April 2022 aircraft orders (The Aerospace Forum)

During the month, Airbus gathered 98 orders which is a sequential decline of six units. In total 94 single-aisle aircraft were ordered along with four wide-body aircraft:

An undisclosed customer ordered two Airbus A319neos and six Airbus A320neos.

Iberia ordered two Airbus A321neos.

BOC Aviation ordered 20 Airbus A320neos and 60 Airbus A321neos.

Air France (AFRA) finalized an order for four Airbus A350 Freighters.

In April, we saw a strong gross order inflow continue. The Airbus A320neo family accounted for over 95% of the sales where the big order from BOC Aviation for 80 Airbus A320neo family aircraft moved the needle. Interesting is that Airbus has been extremely consistent in booking orders so far. The graph with cumulated orders is near-linear showing the consistency in order collection.

During the month, the following changes were made to the order book:

Air Lease Corporation (AL) converted an order for one Airbus A220-300 to an order for one Airbus A220-100.

Ibom Air converted an order for one Airbus A220-100 to an order for one Airbus A220-300.

Kuwaiti lessor ALAFCO converted orders for ten Airbus A321neos to orders for ten Airbus A320neos.

Lessor CALC converted orders for four Airbus A320neos to orders for four Airbus A321neos.

BOCOMM Leasing was identified as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

China Express Airlines Leasing was identified as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

CMB Financial Leasing was identified as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

Qingdao Airlines was identified as the customer for one Airbus A320neo.

Orders for two Airbus A320neos for Malta MedAir are now assigned to the undisclosed category.

Air China was identified as the customer for one Airbus A321neo converted from the Airbus A320neo.

Vueling cancelled an order for two Airbus A321neos.

Altavair was identified as the customer for four Airbus A330-300s.

Airbus cancelled an order for one Airbus A350-1000 for Qatar Airways.

The mutations in the order book did not contain big surprises. We saw some usual conversion and identification of customers as deliveries are made to customers and airlines and lessors get a better view on what aircraft fit their needs. We also see that, just like last month, Iberia is ordering aircraft while Vueling is canceling. Both companies belong to the same airline group, so for Airbus as well as the airline group, these mutations have a neutral effect. Maybe more interesting is that Airbus has continued canceling orders for Qatar Airways. As the dispute is not resolved, we're seeing that Airbus is canceling orders. This has offered opportunities for Boeing, but apart from a Letter of Intent Boeing hasn't been able to optimally benefit from the situation (yet).

During the month, Airbus logged 98 gross orders valued at $6 billion, but the European jet maker had to remove three orders valued $8.4 billion, bringing the net order count to 95 and the net order value to $5.7 billion. Airbus had a good month collecting orders helped by very few cancellations and a rather big order from BOC Aviation.

A year ago, Airbus booked 48 orders and 22 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 26 units. So, we see that net orders improved from 26 to 48 units, and net order value jumped from $1.5 billion to $5.7 billion on a more favorable net order mix. Year-to-date, the European jet maker booked 351 gross orders and 175 cancellations bringing the net orders to 178 units. The net order value was $3.8 billion. In the first four months of 2021, Airbus booked 87 gross orders and -35 net orders with a net value of negative $2.1 billion. So, we're seeing that Airbus is having a better year so far with improving net order quantities and value.

Supply chain challenges dampen deliveries

Airbus April 2022 aircraft deliveries (The Aerospace Forum)

In April, Airbus delivered 48 jets compared to 63 in the previous month. The European jet maker delivered 41 single-aisle jets and 7 wide-body aircraft with a combined value of $3.2 billion:

Airbus delivered four Airbus A220s, all four were the bigger -300 model.

A total of 37 Airbus A320neo families were delivered consisting of 20 Airbus A320neos and 17 Airbus A321neos.

Four Airbus A330 deliveries including one Airbus A330-900.

Six Airbus A350s, four for the -900 variant and two for the -1000 variant, were delivered.

In April, deliveries declined by 15 units and that does not come as a surprise. Usually, we see deliveries increase towards the end of the quarter and then fall back in the first month of the subsequent quarter. What should be noted is that this in-quarter increase in deliveries and the subsequent decline has become more profound in recent years suggesting that there's some stress in the production and supply chain. Compared to last year deliveries increased by three units while the delivery value increased by $0.1 billion. Year-to-date, Airbus delivered 190 aircraft valued at $12.9 billion compared to 170 aircraft valued at $10.8 billion last year.

The book-to-bill ratio for the month was 2.04 and 1.86 in terms of value, which are good numbers. However, the industry uses a practice where gross orders are used to measure book-to-bill, when keeping cancellations in mind this metric would drop to 1.97. For the first four months of the year, the gross book-to-bill is 1.85 in terms of units and 1.53 in terms of value. Those numbers are obviously good, but Airbus obviously needs to maintain momentum to maintain a satisfactory book-to-bill ratio.

Conclusion

During the month Airbus saw strong order inflow helped by 80 orders from lessor BOC Aviation, while cancellations were low. Overall, we're seeing strong momentum and stability in the aircraft sales environment supported by recovery of the air travel market and airlines and lessors willing to commit to future aircraft purchases. I'm more cautious on deliveries. Airbus is looking to push single-aisle production beyond 75 aircraft per month in years from now. However, what we're seeing at the moment is that the jet maker is unable to consistently push out 40 Airbus A320neo family aircraft to customers. So, supply chain challenges are significant and are impacting the delivery numbers.

So, I continue to like shares of Airbus and continue to be invested in the company. I do keep an eye on supply chain issues as those issues might dampen the recovery in the delivery volumes and we are cautious about any weakening in air travel demand due to virtual elimination of one air travel market from the international stage and continued challenges in China.