Steve Wynn in happier times at shareholders meeting announced knock out earnings. Mark Wilson/Getty Images News

Over the past thirty years, the story of the stock of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN), its predecessors (Golden Nugget, Mirage), its visionary founder, its ups, its downs, its earnings performances, its periodic failures have been bellwether events for investors. Of this often tempestuous history we can identify a single, persistent reality: Wynn stock has always punched above its weight. Conviction that it had a special magic in Wynn’s hands flew out the window to an extent, when he was forced out in 2018 over allegations of misconduct with female employees.

But that Wynn shares have always traded at a premium far above peers is an unchallengeable fact. The question by those investors then and now who I believe never understood the stock is this: Why? What’s the secret sauce, or in the minds of some, the Kool-Aid, that keeps long time investors believing this is a superior company with a superior product that has a real grip on the upscale gambler. And it can thrive without Steve.

Data by YCharts

For those not old enough to have participated, or remember, or who have heard about, the fabled earnings presentations led by Wynn himself during those halcyon years, think of Bruce Springsteen on the stage, strumming out the first bars on Born To Run, evoking mesmerized roars.

As a friendly competitor invited by Wynn, I stood in the back of a packed grand ballroom at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City, year after year, watching - trust me - an awestruck audience of analysts, bankers, institutional fund runners and, mass media types listening to him. He’d unwind the tale of how his properties had managed to beat and in many cases, double, every estimated metric put out by the analyst community.

How and why his relatively small 39,000 foot AC casino floor (pre-expansion) outproduced competitors (including yours truly) in every category: his dollar slots, amazing, his average table game win in blackjack and roulette quarter after quarter soared above us all. It was only in baccarat where we at Caesars, wielding the mighty sword of Asian VIP junket business—unmatched anywhere, that we beat him.

And then he stunned the industry in 1987, mere months after announcing a second, mega-project for Atlantic City’s Marina district, when he picked up his chips and sold the Nugget to then-Bally Manufacturing, walking away with $400m burning a hole in his pocket. That hole became the Mirage in 1990, a property that changed the face of Las Vegas.

The strip you see today, is the visionary handiwork of Steve Wynn. We cite this brief history to put in context a perspective on Wynn shares now—a different time, a different planet if you will—in the U.S. and global gaming scene. He was among the first to raise his hand for Macau in the early 2000s, and his properties led the market in VIP.

The premise here is simple: The legacy Wynn left to his managerial heirs if you will, are a portfolio of properties in Las Vegas, Boston, and Macau that by any measure are superior products. While appealing to VIP and premium mass play, each has a must-see factor that also attracts footfall from the masses. So that was the trick: You build for the classes and invite the masses to gape and drink in the fantasy. Meanwhile, they throw a few coins into your slots, scarf up your buffet, or come to gawk at one of the shows. But the real show has always been for Mr. and Mrs. Tourist to walk around the casino floor and do their gaping in earnest.

This is the aspirational phenomenon that lies in all gaming tourists to crowd the casino floor gasping at the high-end players making laydowns of $25,000 a hand or more. And more recently among the young, crowding the night clubs (WYNN’S XS night spot is by far the biggest earner on the strip and rated the highest among the millennial demo).

As Wynn once told me back in the day, “Every casino has the same slot machine, the same tables with the same odds, but I try to build properties for folks who want to be transported to a place that meets their emotional imaginings of a Vegas visit.”

It was true thirty years ago in Vegas and AC and remains true today in Boston and Macau. And beneath all the battering headwinds of the pandemic, of the steady demise of VIP junket play and rising debt load, you still have a company here with properties that brings immense resilience to its business in terrible times because it runs “gotta see” properties in all the markets in which it operates.

In the light of the massive Macau headwinds, the missing presence of Wynn himself now nearly four years ago, the stock along with its peers has been beaten up. When you begin at $138 a share in baseline 2019, you are at the “bigger they are, the harder they fall” territory, as the stock trades at ~$65.

Unquestionably, it’s hard to make the case for Wynn to find its way back anywhere near a triple-digit valuation when you have Beijing’s chokehold of the zero-tolerance covid-19 policy in place. Guesswork surrounding Xi Jinping and his cohorts bowing to internal pressures to ease are at a dead end. Our sources in Hong Kong, with longstanding ears to the ground in Beijing, are all over the place on covid-19. Some believe Xi is under mounting pressure to begin easing in a few months. Others say nothing will ease until the Party Congress in November.

One of our colleagues, a veteran gaming attorney in Hong Kong, very well connected throughout the China regulatory system for years, told us easing is more a political decision than a medical one:

“The China vaccination rate that the government says has now reached 90% of the population should have long resulted in some easing at least. But the China vaccine is nowhere as protective as those developed by big pharma in the West. So you have to ask, what happens if they do ease, unlock Shanghai and everywhere else, and contagion still rages? Its proof that their vaccine’s effectiveness was terrible”. “That’s a loss of face globally for Xi and his inner councils they cannot afford. If new contagion got bad enough they’d have to grit their teeth and massively reach for Pfizer or Moderna boosters at least. That would be an admission of defeat these guys can’t live with. That cannot happen in a communist controlled society where perpetuation of their myths runs the show. It’s just a guess, but I think investors are wise to begin their guesswork at some time in early 2023.”

At the same time, we are beginning to hear whispers, grumbling if you will, out of Beijing among certain officials, reflecting growing unrest among masses of the locked in public. Horror stories of food shortages, job losses, depression, family disruptions are getting more frequent and louder every day.

The IMF has downgraded China’s projected GDP growth down to 4.4% and some believe it will go even lower. The pandemic isn’t the only culprit here as investors know. The banking system is strained, unemployment, inflation, the supply chain crisis continues. Global companies are pulling out of China and relocating to Vietnam and India in ever larger numbers.

Hence the bet: Above all headwinds, markets hate uncertainties. And nothing appears to be more uncertain here than any lifting of China travel bans soon linked to a date. The opacity of communist societies makes any predictions useless. So what you have here are the elements of a bet. The odds are these: if the travel bans remain in place deep into 2023 or even beyond, you are looking at a clear longshot that Wynn shares can recover any momentum anytime soon.

However, like assessing the odds on a favorite horse in a race vs. the field, bettors look at the track record - literally. Yes, longshots do come in from time to time, dark horses can see the daylight of the winner’s circle on rare occasions, but bettors play the odds over and over because the support of track records mostly prove the best bet.

Above: View from a Wynn villa suite which VIP and premium mass players expect as a standard of luxury anywhere at any property (Wynn).

A trainer can’t talk to a horse every morning it races and ask, how do you feel today pal? and get an answer. Statistics accumulated over 100 years show that favorites will win 36% of the time, place second 54% of the time, and combined, win 71% of all races.

That’s the bet now on Wynn shares. As a long-time favorite runner, we can assess the chances of the stock making a major move on assessing a gamble on a Beijing move against the track record of the stock. So travel bans going away may be a longshot right now. But track records for Wynn shares are easier to assess.

Wynn: Latest results have a glint of light in Vegas earning but remain in the dark on Macau

Keys to a buy/sell, hold or stay away position:

Stock is down 17% since the Shanghai lockdown end of March;

Price at writing: $63.26 ~$65; and

Market cap: $7.285b. Note: The stock is reaching what could be a very tempting price for a possible activist or deep pocketed buyer. The company has an easy worth at ~$8.3b. Analyst PTs currently floating around on Yahoo puts the stock at $103. According to Alphaspread, the DCF value of Wynn is $106.85.

An activist/s or corporate buyer could tag the stock with a 25% premium offer and still be comfortably below the DCF. I would not be surprised if someone out there is mulling this. Strategically, the risk on is very attractive now. It might not be the case if a bet on an earlier exit of travel bans occurs and the implications for Macau skyrocket, taking Wynn shares on a big time ride north.

1Q22 Results as a snapshot: The latest Wynn racing form

The company delivered record 1Q EBITDA almost entirely due to a powerful recovery in Las Vegas and Boston. Loss of ($1.21) a share was higher than analysts' forecast of $1.15 - but not so much upon which to make or pass on a bet. In 2021, Wynn reported an adjusted loss of ($2.42).

Revenue: $953.3m vs. an analyst estimate of $1.00.1b That’s a $45m swing, which in a sense is chump change which could be related to hold percentage not trending revenue disasters. The VIP hold in Macau, for example, was 2.03% against an estimated 3.1% historically. That alone could account for the decline.

Revpar in Macau: (Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace down 21.3% to $85—that is NOT chump change, nor is the decline in occupancy average from 60.4% y/y to 47.2%. By any measure it is nothing short of a miracle that Wynn, and most of its peers in Macau, are able to even squeeze this out of the dire outlook.

The picture in Las Vegas brightens considerably. It shows what can happen when tourist and gamblers begin to feel safe, shed their fears and show up in rapidly increasing numbers.

Las Vegas Revenue: Wynn and Encore: $441.2m vs. $17.87m. Casino revenue was up 55.5% y/y to $124.m, Food and Beverage sales and other non-gaming was up 239.4% to $136m y/y/.

Boston Harbor Encore

Revenue $190.0m vs $130m y/y.

Table game hold: 22.21% (hefty) vs 18.22% y/y also nice.

Revpar: 33.61% up y/y to $261. Occupancy 80% vs 71% y/y.

Macau EBITDA: ($55m) y/y vs ($43.9m) Its Omicron residual.

Overall estimated losses for 2022: ($3.41) a share.

2023: $1.5 a share

Revenue estimated 2022: $5b with marginal Macau upside.

Current run rate: ~$150m per month.

Current ratio: 2.31. This is a bit on the high side

Long term debt: $11.8b as of 12/31/21 down 4.69% from 2020.

Place your bets this way:

You believe that it’s a reasonable shot on a company with a long track record of overperforming peers, that China travel bans will ease sooner than expected, igniting the stock with a huge risk/yield runway. Your margin of safety historically should be intact between the current trade and both analyst PTs and DCF valuations forward. You buy.

You remain skeptical that China travel bans will fall anytime soon, if not at all this year. If they don’t, your entire bet is based on two possibilities. One, even better numbers out of Las Vegas. Or someone like Carl Icahn, or a major peer like Las Vegas Sands, makes a run at the company with the idea of getting it, selling off Boston, or moving its realty to a REIT. If neither of these events occur, you lay off the stock for now.

You believe that the historic premium at which Wynn shares traded had a lot to do with the presence of Wynn himself. You further believe his successor management team may prove to be little more than good stewards. If that’s the case and you see nothing “Steve-like” in the near or medium term happening, pass now and wait.

If you believe that in today’s market nobody in the gaming sector has much of a real edge on competitors, including Wynn, and that valuations spring only out of earnings growth and steady as she goes decisions, take a pass.

The horses are on the track. Either get to the window or have a few pops at the bar and wait.