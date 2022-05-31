Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCPK:NNOMF) is one of my favorite companies in the decarbonization supply chain. Their innovative cathode manufacturing approach has the potential to become the standard practice down the line. But as investors turned towards more secure assets in light of a potential recession and Nano One was unable to provide significant updates, the company has fallen far from its all-time high of $4.27 recorded last June.

There weren't many signs of slowing, as the company hit a 52-week low of just $1.01 earlier this month, until Nano One announced that it had acquired Johnson Matthey Battery Materials Canada ("JMBM Canada"). Today's further announcement of a partnership with BASF has propelled the stock even higher. Last week, I sat down with Paul Guedes, the company's Director of Capital Markets, to discuss the news and the company's path going forward.

JMBM Canada

Nano One's acquisition of JMBM Canada is the headline story here and, therefore, the most obvious place to begin this update. Nano One spent C$10.25 million on the acquisition, dipping into its cash reserves of C$48.746 million. This C$10.25 million expenditure got the company JMBM Canada's LFP production plant and all of its employees. The value of both cannot be overstated.

First of all, Johnson Matthey (OTCPK:JMPLF) spent $75 million, C$95.42 million, on acquiring the production facility. The land that the facility sits on is worth more than C$10 million alone. Acquiring all of it for just C$10.25 million is an outstanding deal. But Nano One isn't just saving money here. They're saving time. Years of it.

According to Mr. Guedes, about 80% of the equipment necessary for the facility to utilize Nano One's One-Pot production process is already present. Not only is this equipment extremely costly, as made clear by JMBM Canada's $75 million initial investment, but it takes time to accumulate. Even more so now as almost all major ports are experiencing extreme delays and most production equipment is backlogged. The facility is also fully permitted for commercial operation, which is another timely procedure that Nano One can skip.

Now, I have seen some people discussing how this acquisition will give Nano One an immediate revenue stream and effectively make them a commercial producer. This is not the case. It could, but Nano One has no interest in maintaining JMBM Canada's LFP production. Not when they believe they can do it better. Instead, the company plans to change the existing production lines to fit their One-Pot process.

This process of retrofitting existing production lines is expected to begin at the end of the year, once JMBM Canada has fulfilled all of its pre-existing contractual obligations. Nano One then expects to be able to begin producing small quantities of LFP, using the One-Pot process, within 6-12 months after this retrofitting process commences. During that time, the company will stress-test its design and implement process optimizations. This validation work will kickstart the process of signing on partners and creating supply contracts, which Nano One believes will be mostly completed within 12-18 months after retrofitting is commenced. These partners will include everything from, ideally, tier 1 mining companies to battery cell manufacturers, to automotive OEMs or grid-scale stationary storage providers. Currently, only one-tenth of the 400,000 square foot property is being utilized, with a modest output of 2,400 tonnes of LFP cathode material per year, meaning expansions down the line are possible.

Moving onto personnel, Nano One stated in the announcement that:

"JMBM Canada includes a team with over 360 years of collective experience, including R&D, pilot to commercial scale cathode production and product qualification and quality assurance systems expertise for tier 1 automotive lithium-ion cell manufacturers."

Nowhere in the announcement did the company say exactly how many employees these 360 years were spread across. It's about 52 by the way, and it's because it wanted to highlight just how critical that experience is.

As Mr. Guedes explains, this acquisition gave Nano One about 90% of the cathode manufacturing talent in North America. That's a tremendous advantage. Others trying to bring cathode manufacturing to the region have to train all of their employees from the ground floor, a long process that provides base-level experience. With experience not just in training, but actually running a commercial production facility, Nano One has significantly reduced the time required to eventually ramp production.

LFP Opportunity

It's clear that Nano One has identified LFP as their greatest opportunity moving forward. Given the current dynamic of the market, it's not too hard to see why. As it stands, 99% of LFP production is in China. The 1% of production outside of China comes from JMBM Canada. China was where LFP really started to take off, with the rise of affordable, low-range, EVs, but it's clear that demand for LFP is now global. Half of all EVs manufactured by Tesla (TSLA) in the first quarter utilized LFP batteries, with this skew only growing as the company takes aim at rising production costs. Other automotive giants, such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Ford (F), have also indicated a desire to utilize LFP chemistries to keep costs down.

So there's clearly a growing appetite for LFP in North America, and outside of China in general. But creating an LFP manufacturing plant isn't so simple. One of the major hurdles is that it wouldn't even cut China out of the equation. Iron phosphate, a critical ingredient in lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") cathodes, is manufactured exclusively in China. Given the pretty terrible economics of iron phosphate manufacturing, it's unlikely that any companies will look to take on the responsibility of manufacturing it outside of China. This is where Nano One's M2CAM process really shines.

Instead of requiring the formation of iron phosphate prior to the creation of the cathode, Nano One's M2CAM can just take in the iron and phosphate separately, thus enabling a truly independent supply chain from China. Furthermore, because all other LFP production currently comes from China, Nano One should be able to reach price competitiveness rather easily. Facing high import taxes, in the realm of 25%, Nano One's domestic manufacturing of LFP has an inherent cost advantage. Even going up against the years, or decades, of research that current producers have put into LFP, it seems likely that Nano One will be able to achieve lower costs, net import taxes.

Earlier this year, an engineering study completed by Hatch confirmed that Nano One, using its One-Pot process and M2CAM technology, was able to produce high nickel cathode materials at a similar cost to conventional cathode manufacturing processes. With two-decades less experience in a highly competitive field, these early results were incredibly encouraging. Mr. Guedes also mentioned that there wasn't any optimization work completed, which could have improved the cost-benefit by another 20% - 25%.

Last year, LFP was selling for about $6 per kg. Prices have now more than doubled, and many project a long-term price of about $14 per kg. This has significantly sweetened the LFP proposition. Enough for Nano One to alter its commercial strategy of licensing and joint ventures. Mr. Guedes explained that the company now plans for the first LFP cathodes produced using the One Pot process to come 100% from Nano One. While the company still plans to license and take on partners to expand production, especially in Europe, this plan to become a cathode producer deviates from the company's early commercialization plans. Nano One also doesn't plan to manufacture NMC or LMNO cathodes on its own at this time.

BASF Agreement

Just because Nano One is gung ho on LFP at the moment, however, doesn't mean that it's no longer focused on LMNO and NMC. Earlier today, Nano One announced that it had entered into a joint development agreement with BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). The agreement will focus on the development of BASF's HED family of cathode active materials ("CAM"). This family of products currently includes NMC and NCA cathodes, which BASF aims to improve using Nano One's One Pot and M2CAM processes.

As the largest chemical producer in the world, BASF has set itself some fairly ambitious goals for its battery materials business. By 2030, the company expects to be responsible for at least 10% of all cathodes sold worldwide. Currently aiming to sell $1.76 billion worth of cathode material in 2023, the company hopes to surpass $7.5 billion per year by 2030. Let's look at what this means for Nano One, should the joint development proceed successfully.

Based on current plans, global lithium-ion battery capacity should surpass 6 TWh per year by 2030. With the average battery requiring .63 kg of CAM per kWh, 10% of a 6 TWh market, would mean BASF is producing 378 million kilograms of CAM per year. With a royalty of ~$.9/kg, the company would generate sales of ~$340.2 million per year. Though, utilizing BASF's slightly more bullish projection that global CAM production will be 4.2 million tonnes per year by 2030, annual sales would be closer to $378 million.

While this model assumes that Nano One will license the technology to BASF, a joint-venture arrangement would significantly boost the company's sales. It is highly possible that at least some of the production, if successful, will come off a jointly-owned production line. If even just 10% of BASF's CAM production is done via a JV with Nano One, that would create annual sales of ~$1.092 billion and gross earnings of ~$235 million (assuming a profit margin of ~21.5%).

Investor Takeaway

The acquisition of JMBM Canada was outstanding news for the company. They got tens of millions worth of equipment, and experience, for pennies on the dollar. Nano One won't acquire any of the subsidiary's debt, including that which is directly related to the facility, meaning it truly is a pure acquisition of talent and equipment. While the savings are certainly great for the company, there's no doubt that the time this has saved the company is the greatest benefit. Shaving years off of its development program and path to commercialization is truly invaluable.

In the two days after the JMBM Canada acquisition announcement, Nano One was up 40.68%, adding C$58.92 million to its value. Seeing as Johnson Matthey originally spent C$95.42 million on the facility, the cash value of the acquisition hasn't even been fully priced in by this extreme reaction by the market. And I believe that the value of this acquisition is far greater than just the cash value, considering the personnel it brought over and the development time it has saved. Another major takeaway from my discussion with Mr. Guedes is that the company now plans to be a cathode producer. This, if successful, will unlock significant value down the line that had not initially been expected.

The recently-announced BASF partnership now adds a huge partner to Nano One's arsenal which, if development proceeds favorably, could contribute to extraordinary profitability for Nano One. Deals, such as the acquisition of JMBM Canada and a partnership with BASF, are indicative of the company's ability to continue developing its business behind the scenes. While investors have become hung up on seeing constant updates, Nano One has been heavily discounted and represents an outstanding opportunity.