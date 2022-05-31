Major Market's Risk-On/Risk-Off Report
Summary
- Elliott Wave analysis from one of my analysts, Scott "Shooter" Henderson.
- My opening commentary, and quant and technical thoughts where appropriate.
- The stock market is mixed, as there could still be some rebound rally left off the recent (first leg of?) correction.
- The broad market is extremely risky with the Fed tightening and the economy flattening to slowing.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Margin of Safety Investing. Learn More »
Kirk's Intro: What was possibly the first leg down in a broader bear market has room for a rebound rally to about 4000 on the S&P 500 which we discussed recently. That said, the Fed is tightening and the mood is sour, so any rally could be short and minor.
We still expect a broader correction on the S&P 500 to the middle 3000s or lower sometime this year. The two main considerations are what does the Fed consider:
- acceptable inflation;
- enough air out of the stock market.
My base case scenario is the S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO) reaching the lower 3000s.
Here's Shooter's AI-assisted Elliott Wave analysis and quick thoughts.
SPY Risk On - Sort Of
If this oversold market has a rebound, we are targeting the 429 to 447 region on SPY. This is what we consider a likely, but not extremely likely, move. Unless you are a very nimble trader with some technical skills, you'll want to ignore this and just take it as instructive.
Last week we had three 80% up days in a row (W/T/F). We also now have the exact same condition that we had heading into March 18, 2020. A 9/13 Demark Alert and three 80% up days in a row? We also experienced that on a total of five other occasions, and we continued to rally. So, that $429-447 is viable and consistent with both the Elliott Wave count and the RSI structure here.
Somehow, I’m not a believer! The count is still projecting some additional downside. If we do rally from up here, we are going to get a huge correction when we do top.
QQQ Risk-On - Sort Of Again
The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) appears to be responding to the change in yields. Last week was the second week in row Mortgage rates declined. It's still a broken count because it did not file the lower bound at $271.05.
I won’t be surprised if there is a shallow rebound, but a continuation to around 272 on the Qs seems inevitable. If the Fed is a little nicer, that could be a great buy or at least the first scaling-in point. There is definitely downside to about 225.
Like other forms of technical analysis, Elliott Wave always finds equality (or equilibrium pricing) sooner or later. The question here is when and where? In volatile markets, we need to update our counts weekly for position traders - investments measured in quarters and years (more often if you are day trading or swing trading).
TLT Risk-On!
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TLT) count has switched to Primary Wave Setup Long and has put in a 90-minute trigger. Theoretically, it measures to $126 for intermediate wave one. My only qualm is that RSI confirmed! It’s not glaring but it’s there, which implies at least one more low. This is also the reason the Nasdaq rallied!
For his part, Kirk has been telling subscribers the Fed had to back off by September to avoid crippling the movement of supply chains back to America and energy development. Sure enough, the Atlanta Fed President said they might back off in September.
Frankly, it's amazing to me he's ahead on this stuff so often. Our charts were showing it too, though, and that's what good charts do, they tell you to look for what is really going on.
Here's Kirk's TLT quant-based chart with a couple of notes:
You'll see our ranges are extremely similar. While buying TLT right now is tough, if we get pricing near the bottom of both of our zones, that would likely be a max pessimism spot to buy.
Back and forth on articles is hard, but sort of fun. I think we nailed our thoughts, but in case we didn't here's the summary.
The bear market isn't over.
Nimble and experienced traders can trade the mini-rallies, but most folks shouldn't.
We both see the S&P 500 at middle to lower $3000s sometime this year.
There is an elevator shaft scenario that could send stocks much lower. We hope it doesn't happen, but acknowledge the possibility in our ongoing risk management.
We hope that helped out with your thinking through these markets.
Join us for not only fundamental analysis, but also among the best technical and quant analysis for maximizing safety and profits.
Find out what our members already know. Our analysts and institutional AI platform give us an edge that 99% don't offer.
Join us today to invest in a changing world with a Margin of Safety. Now 20% off your 1st year.
ETF Asset Allocation, Growth Stocks, Dividend Growth, Low Volatility Retiree Dividend Stocks, REITs, Option Selling For Income & Alternative Income.
This article was written by
I run a small boutique registered investment advisory and I have been managing money since the 1990s through several major market cycles. I have been widely syndicated and appear as an investing expert in the media.I publish the Margin of Safety Investing letter on Seeking Alpha. You’ll find the Global Trends ETF portfolio there, growth & dividend stocks and the top option selling for retirement income service available to retail investors.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QQQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I own a Registered Investment Advisor - Bluemound Asset Management - however, publish separately from that entity for self-directed investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.