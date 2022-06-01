EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER/E+ via Getty Images

Earnings of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will most probably continue to surge this year on the back of economic factors. The economic growth in New York and New Jersey will boost the loan portfolio size, while the rising interest-rate environment will increase the margin. Further, the significant asset quality improvement in the first quarter of the year will keep provisioning subdued for 2022.

Overall, I'm expecting BCB Bancorp to report earnings of $2.22 per share in 2022, up 16% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on BCB Bancorp, I have slightly increased my earnings estimate. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. While I currently have a hold rating on BCB Bancorp, I would consider investing in the stock on price dips of more than 5%.

Economic Factors Remain Pivotal for Loan Growth

BCB Bancorp reported remarkably high loan growth of 3.9% (15.8% annualized) in the first quarter of 2022, which exceeded my expectations. As mentioned in the earnings release, the growth was mostly attributable to commercial real estate and multifamily loans.

Although the first quarter's unusually good performance is unlikely to be repeated, the outlook on the loan trend remains positive because of economic factors. BCB Bancorp operates in New York and New Jersey, both of which have recovered well from the pandemic. The unemployment rates in both states are now close to the 2018 level.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia’s coincident index gives a positive signal about economic growth, and consequently loan growth. The indexes' growth may have slowed down in 2022, but the trend is still positive, as shown below.

Data by YCharts

Considering the economic outlook and the first quarter's performance, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 7.1% by the end of 2022 from the end of 2021. Meanwhile, I'm expecting the deposits growth to slightly lag loan growth. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Financial Position Net Loans 1,644 2,278 2,178 2,228 2,305 2,469 Growth of Net Loans 10.7% 38.6% (4.4)% 2.3% 3.5% 7.1% Other Earning Assets 233 305 621 360 514 512 Deposits 1,569 2,181 2,362 2,318 2,561 2,711 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 189 282 296 243 122 125 Common equity 163 181 214 223 245 270 Book Value Per Share ($) 13.0 11.5 13.1 13.1 14.2 15.6 Tangible BVPS ($) 13.0 11.2 12.7 12.7 13.9 15.3 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

Deposit Cost Quite Rate-Sensitive Despite the Recent Deposit Mix Improvement

I'm expecting the Federal Funds rate to increase by a total of 175 basis points in 2022, ending the year at 2.0% (upper limit). Therefore, the average earning assets will likely surge in the year ahead, leading to strong growth in interest income.

BCB Bancorp has successfully increased the proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits in total deposits to 23.6% by the end of March 2022 from 17.3% at the end of December 2020. This improvement in the deposit mix will make the average deposit cost stickier than before. However, the overall deposit cost is still quite rate-sensitive despite the improvement. Interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, and saving accounts, made up around 53% of total deposits in the first quarter of 2022, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. These deposits will re-price soon after every rate hike.

The asset and deposit characteristics indicate that the margin is only moderately sensitive to rate changes. Consequently, I'm expecting the margin to increase by only eight basis points in the last nine months of 2022 from 3.46% in the first quarter of the year.

Halving the Provision Expense Estimate

BCB Bancorp surprised me by posting a large reversal of provision expense in the first quarter of the year. The portfolio's asset quality has improved substantially in the first quarter; therefore, further big reserve releases cannot be ruled out. Non-accrual loans dropped to 0.38% of gross loans by the end of March 2022 from 0.64% of gross loans at the end of December 2021. As a result of the asset quality improvement, the allowance now appears quite excessive relative to the portfolio’s credit risk. The allowance-to-nonaccrual-loan ratio stood at 368.1% at the end of March 2022, up from 249.3% at the end of December 2021.

The anticipated moderately-high loan growth discussed above will likely drive provisioning for expected loan losses in the year ahead. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense, net of reversals, to remain below the historical average. I'm expecting BCB Bancorp to report a net provision expense of 0.04% of total loans in 2022, as opposed to an average of 0.15% of total loans from 2017 to 2019. In my last report on BCB Bancorp, I estimated a net provision expense of $2 million in 2022, which I have now slashed to $1 million. The estimate revision is mostly attributable to the asset quality improvement visible in the first quarter of the year.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 16%

BCB Bancorp reported a 5.5% (linked-quarter) drop in operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022, which beat my expectations. Due to the first quarter’s surprise, I have now reduced my full-year estimate for non-interest expenses. In my last report on BCB Bancorp, I estimated non-interest expenses of $58 million for 2022, which I am now reducing to $53 million. The updated estimate is 1.0% below the actual non-interest expenses for 2021. This anticipated drop will likely help the bottom line in 2022.

Most of the support for the bottom line will likely come from the anticipated loan growth and margin expansion. Overall, I'm expecting BCB Bancorp to report earnings of $2.22 per share for 2022, up 16% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22E Income Statement Net interest income 62 78 83 80 97 104 Provision for loan losses 2 5 2 9 4 1 Non-interest income 7 8 5 12 9 7 Non-interest expense 47 56 56 54 54 53 Net income - Common Sh. 9 16 20 20 33 38 EPS - Diluted ($) 0.75 1.01 1.20 1.14 1.92 2.22 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)

In my last report on BCB Bancorp, I estimated earnings of $1.91 per share for 2022. I have now slightly increased my earnings estimate because I've reduced my non-interest expense estimate following the plunge in expenses in the first quarter of the year. Further, I have slightly reduced my provision expense estimate and increased my loan growth estimate.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to inflation, and consequently the timing and magnitude of interest rate hikes.

Small Upside Justifies a Hold Rating

BCB Bancorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.2% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.16 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 29% for 2022, which is below the last four-year average of 46%. Despite the room for dividend growth, I’m not assuming any change in the dividend level for my investment thesis.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value BCB Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.04 in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 13.0 11.2 12.7 12.7 13.9 Average Market Price ($) 14.7 14.4 12.7 10.0 14.2 Historical P/TB 1.13x 1.29x 1.00x 0.79x 1.02x 1.04x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $15.3 gives a target price of $16.0 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 20.8% downside from the May 31 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 0.84x 0.94x 1.04x 1.14x 1.24x TBVPS - Dec 2022 ($) 15.3 15.3 15.3 15.3 15.3 Target Price ($) 12.9 14.4 16.0 17.5 19.0 Market Price ($) 20.2 20.2 20.2 20.2 20.2 Upside/(Downside) (36.0)% (28.4)% (20.8)% (13.3)% (5.7)% Source: Author's Estimates

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.2x in the past, as shown below.

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Average Earnings per Share ($) 0.7 1.01 1.20 1.14 1.92 Average Market Price ($) 14.7 14.4 12.7 10.0 14.2 Historical P/E 19.7x 14.3x 10.6x 8.8x 7.4x 12.2x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.22 gives a target price of $26.9 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 33.6% upside from the May 31 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.2x 11.2x 12.2x 13.2x 14.2x EPS 2022 ($) 2.22 2.22 2.22 2.22 2.22 Target Price ($) 22.5 24.7 26.9 29.2 31.4 Market Price ($) 20.2 20.2 20.2 20.2 20.2 Upside/(Downside) 11.6% 22.6% 33.6% 44.6% 55.6% Source: Author's Estimates

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $21.5, which implies a 6.4% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 9.6%. Hence, I’m adopting a hold rating on BCB Bancorp. The company has good growth prospects, but its stock price is a bit high. I would consider investing in the stock if its market price dipped by around 5% from the current level.