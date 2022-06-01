AvigatorPhotographer/iStock via Getty Images

Note: I have covered Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, modern jackup rig pure play Borr Drilling ("Borr") reported first quarter financial results largely in line with expectations and affirmed full-year guidance of revenues between $375-400 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $115-140 million.

For 2023, management anticipates revenues to double and Adjusted EBITDA to "more than double" from the 2022 forecast.

Backlog reached a new all-time high of $853.3 million with 20 out of 23 rigs currently contracted and the remainder expected to secure work until the end of the year.

Strong contracting activity in the Middle East has reshaped the jackup market in recent months with management now projecting demand "to outstrip available supply in the coming quarters".

Given the positive near-term outlook, it doesn't come as a surprise that the company is looking to take delivery of additional newbuilds from Singapore-based Keppel FELS Limited (“Keppel”) particularly after the shipyard lined up potential third-party buyers for two of the rigs:

On April 28, 2022, the Company received a notice from Keppel FELS Limited (“Keppel”) indicating Keppel's intention to sell two of the newbuild jack-up rigs under construction ("Huldra" and "Heidrun") at a price of $100 million per rig to a third party buyer. The Company has the right to take delivery of the rigs on the terms and price of which Keppel has received offers, or to take delivery on the current contract terms including the shipyard financing, but with the delivery date brought forward to the delivery date proposed within the intention to sell notice. The agreement requires the Company to formally accept delivery of the rigs, and to include reasonable evidence of its ability to finance the newbuildings, and, assuming it uses the shipyard financing extended by Keppel, to refinance such debt within 180 days of delivery. The remaining purchase price is $86.5 million per rig, of which the existing shipyard financing agreements cover $73.2 million, plus a back-end fee of $4.5 million, payable at the repayment date of the delivery financing. The Company has sent an acceptance notice to Keppel where it informed of its intention to take delivery of the rigs on the current contract terms (including the yard financing) and believes it has provided reasonable evidence of its ability to finance the rigs and refinance the shipyard financing in the form of letters from financial institutions. The Company anticipates the delivery of the rigs in the first half of 2023; however, clarification is being sought from Keppel on the precise delivery dates. In view of the strong improvement in the market and the limited availability of modern rigs, the advance in the delivery schedule for these two rigs can be seen as attractive.

Given the large amount of seller financing involved, required aggregate cash payments of $26.6 million appear to be manageable for Borr Drilling.

But with the requirement to refinance the shipyard loans within just six months, Borr management must be pretty confident in its ability to successfully close the ongoing negotiations regarding a comprehensive debt refinancing until the end of Q2:

Our refinancing process is ongoing, and we are in discussions with our lenders with a view to complete the refinancing before the end of the second quarter. Given the strong market fundamentals, multiple options are currently on the table in order to address the maturity profile of our debt position and provide a long term financing solution. Some of these options include straight debt solutions, while others involve certain assets sales, of which there is ample interest in our fleet at attractive prices. We are currently working to improve on all refinance conditions given that the market is rapidly and positively evolving, and believe a solution is achievable in the coming weeks.

With the company now looking to take near-term delivery of two additional newbuilds, selling some or all of the remaining three rigs currently under construction at Keppel would be a somewhat strange move, particularly given the vastly improved operating environment.

At least in my opinion, Borr should try to avoid asset sales at this point and rather push for a "straight debt solution" to realize the fleet's full cash flow potential over time:

Company Presentation

With modern jackup rig demand at multi-year highs, I firmly expect Borr Drilling to succeed in its efforts to refinance its legacy debt obligations by June 30.

Bottom Line

After a number of very difficult years, stars appear to be finally aligning for Borr Drilling with demand for modern jackup rigs likely to exceed available supply in the not-too-distant future.

Given increased dayrates and asset values, I firmly expect the company to successfully close on a comprehensive refinancing of its legacy debt obligations in the coming weeks.

Investors looking for exposure to the modern jackup rig market should consider an investment in Borr Drilling given the company's exclusive focus and strong medium-term cash generation potential.

That said, from a net asset value perspective, Borr looks expensive when compared to larger competitor Valaris (VAL) which also has a very strong presence in the Middle East, albeit mostly through its unconsolidated ARO Drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco. In addition, Valaris is not a jackup pure play like Borr Drilling.