Article Thesis

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is a triple-net leased REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant operational real estate. The REIT offers an attractive yield of close to 6%, trades at an inexpensive valuation, is partially owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and offers solid inflation protection through the real-asset nature of its business. All in all, STORE Capital looks like an attractive choice at current prices.

Overview

Triple-net leased REITs have the advantage of very low ongoing expenses, as the tenant is responsible for almost all costs, including maintenance, insurance, and taxes. Almost none of the cash flows that these REITs generate do thus go back into their properties, except for upgrades that increase future rent proceeds. This allows them to either pay out a hefty portion of their cash flows to investors, preferably via dividends, or to invest aggressively into new assets without diluting shareholders too much. STORE Capital uses this business model successfully. The company almost exclusively invests in single-tenant operational real estate and focuses on properties that are profit centers for its tenants. That means that the tenant will likely want to remain in the property even in case the tenant runs into financial problems. The "mission-critical" nature of these properties for STORE's tenants is why there is little counter-party risk for STORE. Even if one of its tenants runs into problems, they will not get rid of the performing, important assets and will instead focus on cutting down non-necessary expenses, for example.

STORE presentation

With average rent coverage of almost 5x, there is very little risk for STORE when it comes to receiving contractual rents. In fact, even during the pandemic, STORE was able to collect almost all of the due rent and maintain very high occupancy rates, which allowed it to grow its revenue in both 2020 and 2021:

Revenue growth was a little below average in 2020, but nevertheless, revenues grew despite the pandemic. That is a feat, considering that many at the time claimed that the pandemic would accelerate the "death of retail".

STORE Capital's resilience is also caused by its strong diversification across tenants and industries. Not a single tenant makes up more than 3% of contracted base rent, and no single industry is responsible for even 10% of rent:

STORE presentation

Restaurants, education, fabrication/manufacturing, health clubs, automotive repair, farm supply sales, construction material sales, and so on are not endangered by e-commerce or digitalization. While soft-line retailers that sell apparel are threatened quite a lot by the likes of Amazon (AMZN), STORE's tenants do not have to fear the "Amazon threat". Health clubs, early childhood education, etc. will remain in brick-and-mortar settings for a very long time, thereby almost guaranteeing a very reliable flow of rent proceeds towards STORE Capital's pockets.

Recent Results

The company reported its most recent quarterly results in early May. During the first quarter, the company acquired a little more than 100 new properties at an average cap rate of 7.1%, with a weighted average lease term of 17 years. This was the highest level of buying activity over the last couple of years in terms of properties acquired. STORE now owns around 3,000 properties, meaning the growth rate was north of 10% on an annualized basis.

Thanks to a cost of new debt of around 3.5% during the quarter, STORE's spread between the rent it can demand from tenants and the interest it has to pay to service its debt remains very attractive, at more than 3.5%.

The company was able to deliver a strong double beat during the quarter:

FFO per share rose to $0.57 for the quarter, beating estimates by almost 10%, on the back of a 5% revenue beat relative to what analysts had predicted. The company guided towards a high acquisition pace during the remainder of the year as well and increased its FFO per share guidance to a midpoint of $2.22. Based on the results that the company delivered in Q1, and considering the fact that the company has a history of under-promising and raising the guidance over time, one could argue that actual results will be stronger than that. If the Q1 pace is kept up, i.e. not factoring in further acquisitions throughout the year, STORE could earn $2.28 per share this year.

A Strong Yield With Compelling Growth And Some Inflation Protection

Like many other REITs, STORE Capital is a solid income pick. At current prices, its dividend offers a yield of 5.7%. That is around twice the yield offered by treasuries today, with an important difference being that treasury payouts do not rise over time.

STORE Capital, on the other hand, has raised its dividend by 6.4% annually since 2015, which is the highest level of dividend growth in its peer group. National Retail Properties (NNN) and Realty Income (O), for example, have raised their payouts by around 4% a year in that time frame, respectively. And yet, STORE Capital has a surprisingly low dividend payout ratio:

STORE presentation

Not only has the payout declined over the last two years on the back of strong FFO growth, but STORE's payout ratio is also the lowest in its peer group, at slightly below 70%. Considering the very stable cash flows in the industry, this rather low payout ratio results in very little risk of a dividend cut, we believe.

If one takes an isolated look at the company's yield of close to 6% and the dividend growth rate of slightly more than 6%, one could assume that future returns will be in the 12% range annually. If dividend growth can be maintained at the current level forever, and if there is no change in STORE's valuation, that would indeed be the case. In order to be conservative, we can check what happens when future dividend growth is just half as high as it was in the past. In that case, with dividends growing by around 3% a year going forward, total returns would likely come in around 9%. That is still pretty attractive for a resilient company with below-average business risk and that does not have to worry about inflationary pressures, I believe.

In fact, STORE Capital could be an inflation beneficiary. Its expenses, mostly interest expenses, are relatively fixed, as the tenant is responsible for all operating expenses of the property. At the same time, STORE's debt gets inflated away over time, while the value of the properties the company owns should climb, all else equal. While inflation, e.g. due to high energy and transport costs, is a problem for many companies, STORE (and its peers) do not seem threatened to a meaningful degree.

An Inexpensive Valuation Following The Pullback

STORE Capital has traded at as much as $37 per share over the last year but has dropped by around 25%-30% from those highs in recent months. This is somewhat surprising, as underlying business fundamentals are strong. In fact, they are stronger than expected, as STORE easily beat estimates and has raised its guidance for the current year. STORE's business model also is resilient versus recessions; thus, recession worries that have plagued other companies do not seem like an overly large headwind for STORE Capital -- its long lease terms, contracted rent increases and the mission-critical nature of its properties for its tenants should provide solid protection in case the US economy slides into a recession over the coming quarters.

Based on STORE's (potentially too conservative) guidance midpoint, shares trade for 12.2x FFO today. Compared to how STORE's peers are valued, that is a rather inexpensive valuation. Realty Income and National Retail Properties, for example, trade for 17.4x and 14.4x this year's FFO, respectively. STORE has delivered stronger growth in the past and offers a higher yield at a lower payout ratio, thus it looks comparatively undervalued today, I believe. That was not the case when STORE traded in the high-$30s, but over the recent months, STORE has become quite attractively priced.

Takeaway

STORE remains in growth mode, offers a compelling yield, trades at an inexpensive valuation, is backed by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, and is not threatened too much by inflation and/or a potential recession. Overall, at current prices, STORE Capital seems like a very solid income pick that could deliver high-single-digit or low-double-digit returns in the long run.