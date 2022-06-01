sasacvetkovic33/E+ via Getty Images

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) has taken a significant step towards reducing its costs and becoming more competitive with its joint venture agreement with Caracara Services to develop an acid gas treatment and carbon sequestration facility. This facility is expected to be operational in early 2023 and is expected to reduce Battalion's gathering and other costs by 20% to 30%.

This could save Battalion around $3 per BOE, which could translate into around the same impact on its cash flow as a $6 change in oil prices (at 2022 production levels).

Battalion remains a high-risk stock due to its debt, large amount of hedges below strip prices and relatively high operating costs. However, it is also trading at less than PDP PV-10 at mid-$60s WTI oil (adjusting for the value of its hedges at SEC prices) and could generate $200+ million EBITDA in 2023 after hedges at current strip.

Notes On Production

Battalion's production fell significantly from 17,283 BOEPD (50% oil) in Q4 2021 to 14,767 BOEPD (50% oil) in Q1 2022. Battalion's production was also negatively affected by temporary weather-related shut-ins that reduced its production by around 1,300 BOEPD in Q1 2022. Battalion's production would have declined by 7% quarter-over-quarter without the weather-related shut-ins.

Battalion mentioned during its Q1 2022 earnings call that it had only put two new wells online during the last twelve months, resulting in production declines. Battalion expects to ramp up production later in the year, with its first three wells (under its new development plan) flowing back now and its two well Keller pad expected to start flowing back in June.

Joint Venture

Battalion entered into a joint venture agreement with Caracara Services. The joint venture will develop an acid gas treatment and carbon sequestration facility. This project is expected to be operational in early 2023 and will remove hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide from natural gas production and store them in a depleted reservoir.

The facility will initially be able to treat 30 million cubic feet per day of natural gas with combined hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide concentrations of up to 10%. Battalion notes that there is the potential for a Phase 2 expansion that would bring capacity up to 50 million cubic feet per day.

This will treat Battalion's Monument Draw natural gas production, and Battalion is retaining a right of first refusal on future capacity. Battalion expects this project to result in a reduction of 20% to 30% in gathering and other costs per BOE of production. Thus, the savings on gathering and other costs could be around $13 million to $19 million per year (at 2022 production levels). This is a significant savings that would have the same effect on Battalion's unhedged cash flow as an approximately $6 increase in oil prices.

Battalion is contributing a wellbore with an approved permit for the injection of acid gas as well as surface land for the facility along with road access rights. Caracara is providing all the remaining capital for the facility and associated infrastructure, while Battalion's costs are limited to workover costs for the acid gas injection well. Battalion is also retaining a 5% equity interest in the joint venture.

Battalion's benefit from the joint venture is that it will reduce its gathering and other costs a significant amount without needing to spend capex to build the facility. Battalion's liquidity is currently relatively limited as it spends to increase production and attempt to deleverage via production growth.

Other Notes

I had previously discussed how Battalion's very high costs for the gathering and other category made its production less valuable than its Delaware Basin peers despite strong Monument Draw production performance.

I had estimated that Battalion's total production margins (in dollars) was around 10% less than its Delaware Basin peers at $85 WTI oil. This was estimated from a combination of margins per BOE at $85 WTI oil and first-year well performance in terms of production levels.

The reduction in gathering and other costs due to the joint venture should narrow this gap to around 5% less than its peers at $85 WTI oil.

Conclusion

Battalion's stock remains high risk, but it is a better value now at under $16 than it was a month ago at $19. Battalion's cost structure should improve with the joint venture for an acid gas treatment facility. This should have the same impact on Battalion's cash flow as a $6 increase in oil prices (before hedges). Given Battalion's large amount of hedges, reducing its costs by $3 per BOE may have the same impact on Battalion's hedged cash flow as a $10+ increase in oil prices for 2023 and 2024.