First Guaranty Bancshares - A Top Stock To Own

The Barchart Chart of the Day belongs to the regional bank First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/3 the stock gained 15.17%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. The company operates through 36 banking facilities primarily located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Lake Charles, Alexandria, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Waco, Kentucky, and West Virginia. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

73.41+ Weighted Alpha

64.41% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 28.09% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 75.74%

Technical support level at 28.98

Recently traded at 28.37 with 50 day moving average of 25.31

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $316 million

P/E 11.33

Dividend yield 2.17%

Revenue expected to grow 16.80% this year and another 8.30% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 11.20% this year and an additional 6.30% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 2 hold opinions on the stock

430 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

