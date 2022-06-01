joel-t/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a year to forget thus far for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI). The stock has lost close to half of its value after a fairly long downtrend in 2022. However, the stock has stabilized lately after encountering what looks like support. Yet, while the stock is likely to trade higher for a while, the stock may still not be worth betting on. Why will be covered next.

Why PI could rally in the short term

The stock has fallen all year and it’s now down 46% YTD. However, the pace of the decline has slowed from where it was earlier in the year. The stock hit a 52-week low in the middle of May when it closed slightly below $40, which is worth noting for a couple of reasons. First, $40 or so was the low in 2021 and, secondly, the point at which the stock reversed course in 2021. The chart below shows how the stock may have bottomed at around the same price level in two consecutive years.

FINVIZ

The stock declined in the first half of 2021, but then went on a rally in the second half to end the year strong. The low was in July when it closed slightly below $40, only to reverse course from that point on to end 2021 on a high. In fact, the 2021 low and the YTD low in 2022 are only a few cents removed from each other.

The move in the first half of 2022 could be seen as a 100% retracement of the rally in the second half of 2021. In addition, going back further in time shows that it is by no means the first time that the region surrounding $40 has played a role of significance. The region was actually a pivot point on a number of occasions. For instance, on one occasion, the stock encountered resistance in this region when it tried to move through it, which then became support once it finally managed to get through.

It appears support is in place in the $40 region and the road looks clear for a move towards $50. The stock is likely to encounter some resistance once it gets there. If the stock is unable to break through, the stock may fall back to support, which has to hold or the stock is heading lower, possibly for the region surrounding $30. Still, the charts are leaning bullish at the moment, which some might want to capitalize on.

Why some may want to back long PI and why some may not

The stock appears to have found support and a short-term rally is likely, but that is not the only reason why long PI is worth considering. Growth is another reason and one that may be more important. PI is a manufacturer of radio-frequency identification or RFID devices and software. The RFID market has enormous growth potential, making companies like PI an intriguing option for investors.

A look at the most recent quarterly report from PI shows some of this potential. Keep in mind that PI is currently dealing with supply constraints, which are limiting growth at the company. For instance, in the case of endpoint IC units, demand exceeded actual shipments by more than 50%. Nevertheless, Q2 revenue increased by 17.4% YoY to $53.1M. Gross margin improved by 560 basis points YoY to 54.2%, but this was offset by an increase in operating expenses.

GAAP operating expenses increased by 23.4% YoY to $38M, resulting in a $9.3M loss from operations, up from $8.9M a year ago. As a result, PI finished with a GAAP loss of $10.4M or $0.42 per share. In terms of non-GAAP, PI ended up with a net profit of $2.4M or $0.09 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5M in Q1 FY2022, up from $880,000 in Q1 FY2021.

Note that the GAAP number takes into account $11.3M in stock compensation expense, but the non-GAAP number does not. In addition, there was a conversion expense of $11.3M due to convertible notes in Q4 FY2021, which made the GAAP loss in that quarter much bigger than it had to be at $0.81. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

Capex was $3.1M and net cash from operating activities was negative $14.8M, resulting in free cash flow of negative $17.9M. PI is likely to need continued access to additional capital with free cash flow in negative territory, most likely by issuing new shares. Keep in mind that share dilution continued to take place. The weighted average diluted share count was 25M in terms of GAAP and 27M in terms of non-GAAP. They stood at 23.7M and 25.7M one year ago.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue $53.144M $52.574M $45.248M 1.08% 17.45% Gross margin 54.2% 55.5% 48.6% (130bps) 560bps Income (loss) from operations ($9.315M) ($7.688M) (8.872M) - - Net income (loss) ($10.461M) ($20.014M) ($9.416M) - - EPS ($0.42) ($0.81) ($0.40) - - (Non-GAAP) Gross margin 57.0% 58.2% 50.3% (120bps) 670bps Adjusted EBITDA $3.507M $5.288M $0.880M (33.68%) 298.52% Net income $2.361M $4.295M $0.336M (45.03%) 602.68% EPS $0.09 $0.16 $0.01 (43.75%) 800.00%

Source: PI Form 8-K

Guidance calls for Q2 FY2022 revenue of $54-56M, an increase of 16.3% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees a GAAP loss of $0.47-0.54 per share, a non-GAAP loss of $0.03 at the midpoint, and adjusted EBITDA of $0.1-1.6M. The top line is expected to be flat to slightly up and the bottom line is expected to decline sequentially. This suggests lower margins in Q2 compared to Q1, a repeat of Q1 versus Q4.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2022 (guidance) Q2 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $54.0-56.0M $47.3M 16.28% Net income (loss) ($12.0-13.5M) ($8.9M) - Average # shares 25.3-25.5M 24.1M 5.39% EPS ($0.47-0.54) ($0.37) - (Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA $0.1-1.6M $3.3M (74.24%) Net income (loss) ($1.1M)-$0.4M $2.7M - Average # shares 25.3-27.2M 25.6M 2.54% EPS ($0.05)-$0.01 $0.11 -

The bottom line seems to be under pressure. Earnings declined sequentially in Q1 and that is expected to continue in Q2. Part of the reason has to do with an increase in COGS, which is hurting gross margins. It’s worth mentioning that foundries have been raising the prices they charge to customers. PI may be experiencing the consequences of prices going up. From the Q1 earnings call:

“gross margin for Q2, we're expecting in a range of 53% to 54%. That is a step down from where we've been in recent quarters, which benefited from a strong mix of specialty and industrial SKUs. The other item that's impacting Q2 is we're really starting to see higher-cost wafers flow through our inventory and through our COGS right now.”

A transcript of the Q1 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

Why some may not be sold on PI

There is a deterioration in the bottom line, but some may want to excuse PI for this because of the ongoing supply chain constraints. As mentioned before, PI is unable to meet all demand. If PI had access to more wafers, sales would go up due to PI being able to meet demand that it is currently unable to. The numbers would almost certainly look better if or when that happens.

However, there is another reason why some may be skeptical of long PI. If there is one thing out there that may drive away potential longs, then it likely has to do with valuations. PI trades at fairly lofty valuations, especially for a stock that is losing money if one insists on including stock compensation expense.

For instance, the stock is valued at roughly 13 times book value, which may be too high for some. EBITDA is expected to turn black, which is a positive sign. Still, 122 times forward EBITDA may be too rich for many. Keep in mind that PI is also free cash flow negative, which forces it to raise capital from time to time, as shown by the steady increase in share count.

PI Market cap $1.18B Enterprise value $1.32B Revenue (“ttm”) $198.2M EBITDA ($32.2M) Trailing P/E N/A Forward P/E N/A PEG ratio N/A P/S 5.95 P/B 13.45 EV/sales 6.64 Trailing EV/EBITDA N/A Forward EV/EBITDA 121.71

Source: Seeking Alpha

It is also worth mentioning that short interest has spiked recently. Short interest was relatively stable at around 2M shares for the last twelve months. That is until May when it jumped to around 3.5M shares according to recent data from the Nasdaq, equal to about 14.4% of the share float. It may be too early to tell if this is the start of something new, but it appears the shorts are starting to take an increased interest in PI for whatever reason.

Investor takeaways

PI was hit harder than most in 2022. The recent decline undid the entire rally in the second half of 2021, but may have also laid the groundwork for a new rally. The stock bounced off of support, which is a good sign that most of the current decline has passed, at least for the time being. While support is not impenetrable, the fact that $40 or so has proven to be a tough nut to crack in the past should offer bulls some confidence the worst may have passed.

Earnings growth could use some improvement, but PI still looks to be on the right track in terms of growth. PI is only meeting a portion of all the demand it is seeing, which bodes well for the future if one assumes that it is only a matter of time before supply constraints are taken care of. The market still seems to believe in RAIN RFID, as witnessed by a number of big-name customers signing up for it.

However, there must be a reason why more and more shorts are betting against PI. It’s true the RFID market is potentially enormous, but that does not mean PI is destined to be the one who reaps the profits. It might be some other company. PI is still not earning any real profits and it is not clear when it will. PI has potential due to the vast size of the RFID market, but potential does not always translate into the actual bottom line at the end of the day.

I am neutral on PI as mentioned in a previous article. Betting on PI could pay off if the RFID market takes off and the company grows by leaps and bounds because of it. On the other hand, while the charts have looked better recently, the trend is still pointing down. The stock could resume its downtrend once it hits resistance. The stock is also trading at multiples that are hard to swallow. If valuations drop, PI may become more palatable. At this time, taking everything into account, staying on hold looks best.