dt03mbb/E+ via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 1/6/22

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has been on the receiving end of some selling pressure and it's all to do with their royalty stream coming from a mine operated by Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) being subject to some dispute. The trade here is that MSB could be a great income play, where it being a royalty company means that the payout ratios have no business being low, and the dispute with CLF should resolve where business conditions will not dramatically change. Even now the dividends are pretty high, but the company has been holding onto some cash while the dispute with CLF takes its course. With iron ore prices at much higher levels than pre-pandemic, the royalty income should stay strong, and for retirees this is a great play at the intersect of special situation value and income.

On the CLF Dispute

The CLF dispute can be neatly summarised in the following 8-K. CLF has a mine which accounts for a lot of its mining near the Great Lakes and this is the mine where Mesabi gains a royalty based mostly on the selling price of iron ore from that mine, which now gets mostly used by CLF within its structure to produce its own steel. The mine has been a CAPEX sink for hundreds of millions and is in the words of the CEO of CLF, the reason why they can produce high grade product that is winning share. Because CLF lost a case against Mesabi which thought they were being stiffed, where the courts ruled heavily in Mesabi's favour by mandating that the highest price at which iron was sold to be the benchmark for calculating the royalty, CLF retaliated by claiming that they will be prioritising the idling of the Mesabi mine where possible, since the use of scrap for input has made them less dependent on that mine and their operations less ore intensive, and they are not selling the ore to third parties so that they can keep prices low when they do use it. That way they put pressure on Mesabi where They are putting the burden on another mine which is about 25% of the size of the Mesabi mine, so substantially less. The minimum advance royalty is about $1 million per year, so essentially irrelevant, were the mine to be completely inactive. For the last fiscal year royalties were about $71 million as iron ore pellet prices rose, which was about 1.5% of CLF's total EBITDA.

Why Mesabi Has A Good Hand

Firstly, it doesn't make that much financial sense to idle supply and put the full burden on a mine with about 25% the capacity when prices are so high, in fact 4x higher than they were at pandemic levels, and even about 10% ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Also they invested a lot of CAPEX into the idled mine, way ahead of competitors, and they claimed this was a major source of competitive advantage. Finally, the effect on income is pretty small for CLF. When supply is short, why would you not utilise assets fully, especially by selling iron ore from the mine at a very elevated price to third parties while the cycle allows? It doesn't make sense except to stick it to Mesabi, because the royalty is only a proportionate cut in what would be much higher tickets sold, still very much to the benefit of CLF. We don't think it's a petty move, of course, it makes sense to try to get better negotiating conditions if they want to re-assess the royalty agreement which has been in place since 1989, but we don't think this is a thing CLF is going to follow through with. Compensated only with full utilisation of 25% of the supply that is planned to be idled is somewhat self-inflicting, and even for swing production the mine will be somewhat active at times in the year since the Minorca mine that is picking up the slack probably only had some excess capacity to start with. Iron ore prices have already come down despite accelerating inflation as construction cools off, and as long as they don't go down much further, the CLF move will continue to be quite self-inflicting, more so if iron ore prices recover.

Calling the Bluff for Income

The last dividend they declared was with a run-rate payout ratio of about 70% based on pre-dispute figures and a yield of about 15%. That payout ratio could easily be 100% as they are a royalty company. However, now the income will be less since the volume of ore sold from that mine will decline. Our thought is that about 33% decline is possible in volumes from this mine for the year, which should bring down, in addition to average price declines in iron relative to last year, the income for MSB about 45% in the worst case to around $40 million. The company would only be trading slightly ahead of an 11x PE on that basis given current prices, and their dividend would still be nearing 10% on a forward basis assuming typical royalty company payout ratios.

In the scenario where the bluff is successfully called and CLF doesn't bother with this anymore, the forward yield should be ahead of 20%, which is great income. In a middling scenario where a renegotiation happens, the forward yield would be somewhere between 10-20% which is still great, probably nearing 20% more than 10%. If you value a business like this at a 10% yield, then a 20% forward yield on current prices would justify a doubling in price. Whether through value or income though, this speculative situation may be an excellent opportunity to take a game theory risk and create a nice source of income in the portfolio.