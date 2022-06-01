PIMCO CEFs Are Forced To Deleverage As Market Catches Up With Them

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on May 24.

PIMCO taxable CEFs remain a staple of many income portfolios due to their high distribution rates and strong historic returns. In this article, we discuss the broad-based forced deleveraging across the taxable suite that we saw in April and what it means for distributions in the suite going forward.

In our previous PIMCO update, we discussed the fact that some of the taxable funds breached levels of 50% leverage despite leverage caps of 50%. And so armed with 1) Stein's Law (if something cannot go on forever, it will stop), 2) the fact that PIMCO taxable NAVs continued to slide in April (hence, mechanically raising leverage levels even further, all else equal) and 3) 2nd grade algebra, our conclusion was that a deleveraging was inevitable.

So here we are with leverage numbers as of April which clearly show a sizable deleveraging across all taxable funds, two by double-digit amounts.

Systematic Income

This is how the taxable funds stack up with respect to their March and April-end leverage levels.

Systematic Income

What's interesting in this chart is that PIMCO could have deleveraged just enough to keep leverage levels steady, but what they did instead in all funds save for PDO is to deleverage even harder. This could be because prior to the deleveraging, they were hoping for asset prices to come back and cause leverage levels to fall organically (when the fund's asset prices rise, leverage decreases mechanically). Or it could be because they now think markets will keep falling so they deleveraged more now to avoid doing so at even lower prices next month.

The key question for investors is what does this mean for prospective distributions.

There are multiple factors that are likely to drive a distribution cut. These include the size of the deleveraging, expectations of future income levels and NAV path, current distribution coverage and UNII levels, the timing of the previous cut, and other factors.

On this front, a number of key factors don't look too bad. First, distribution coverage has continued to rise across taxable funds and is well above 100% for the majority of funds. The recent deleveraging we have seen so far will likely push coverage lower but not anywhere critical levels.

Systematic Income CEF Tool

Two, as far as timing of distribution cuts, as the following table from our previous article shows, PIMCO often wait about a year or more to make cuts. This suggests that investors may have 4-5 months of calm before any changes are made, if indeed PIMCO feels the need to make cuts. Red cells in the table below show when distribution cuts have been made in the suite.

Systematic Income

Three, the size of the deleveraging is relatively small by comparison to what we saw in 2020 when three funds made distribution cuts shortly after their deleveraging. In an article shortly following the cuts, we highlighted that the size of the deleveraging was a good guide for the funds that went on to cut their distribution (marked in red below). The sizes of these cuts were on the order of 35-50% versus 5-15% what we have seen so far.

Systematic Income

In terms of prospective income, the recent spike in short-term rates has been the biggest driver of CEF income levels this year, primarily through increasing leverage costs, causing net income to move lower for most fixed-income funds. In our framework on this topic where we discussed how the incomes of various funds would respond to changes in interest rates, we highlighted that most PIMCO taxable funds are broadly neutral with respect to changes in short-term rates as the higher cost of repo would be largely offset by floating-rate assets such as loans, non-agency RMBS and ABS securities.

Systematic Income

Our framework did not include a discussion of interest rate swaps which, on first blush, would be a detractor to income in a period of rising rates for the somewhat technical reason that an interest rate steepener profile (which PIMCO funds tend to hold as a way to shorten up duration) has a smaller Libor receiver notional than a Libor payer notional. However, to our knowledge, swap income doesn't make it into GAAP income figures and even if it did, PIMCO could easily transform a cash-settled swap into a forward-starting swap which would turn off cash flows but keep the same risk profile - a strategy it has in place in most of the taxable funds. Overall, we don't expect changes in short-term rates to be a decisive factor in making distribution cuts for PIMCO funds.

In terms of asset reinvestments, the news is clearly good. Yields on credit investments have moved much higher and can generate a higher level of income than securities issued and acquired in a period of lower yields. This dynamic gets a lot of play in the commentariat; however, there is, unfortunately, much less here than meets the eye. This is because PIMCO funds, and credit CEFs, more broadly don't actually tend to carry a lot of very short-dated securities which can be flipped into higher-yielding assets when they mature. This is primarily because short-dated securities tend to trade at much lower yields than longer-dated securities of similar quality (outside of truly distressed assets) and, hence, carry a high opportunity cost of waiting for yields to move higher.

For instance, if we look at PTY, we see that it has $231m of 2022 assets that mature in 2022 - a decent 13% of its total assets. However, if we look closely, we see that 2/3 of that amount is basically money-market instruments (asset-side repo and Treasury Bills) which means that if the fund moved these assets into higher-yielding securities, it would be simply increasing its economic exposure, if not its leverage per se.

An important factor that is not as positive for these funds is the simple fact that NAVs have continued to slide in April. The chart below shows the change in leverage through May that is due to the drop in NAVs. What it shows is that the drop in NAVs so far in May has added about 1% to most fund leverage levels.

Systematic Income

If we take PTY as an example, it ended March with a leverage level of 50.5%, then it pushed this leverage down by 2% to 48.5% by cutting its borrowings by over 10% (i.e. selling about $160m of fund assets to repay the same amount of borrowings). However, the NAV drop so far in May just pushed its leverage back up by 1.2% to 49.7%.

In other words, for PTY to just get back to the 48.5% leverage level which it achieved in April, it will need to sell more than $80m of income-generating assets this month (on top of the $160 it already dumped). The fund may not need to do this and the market could save the day by rallying from here on, but unless May marked the trough in fixed-income asset prices, it will simply be forced to deleverage further just like it was forced to do in April.

This deleveraging has three knock-on effects - one obvious and another two less obvious. The obvious impact is that the fund now has fewer income-generating assets. We estimate that the May deleveraging left it with about 3% less income on net assets or a net income yield on NAV that is lower by 0.3%. This is not massive by any stretch but it is a clear drop.

The second impact of the deleveraging is in terms of total NAV returns going forward. The chart below is one we have used a number of times showing two very similar PIMCO funds during and after the COVID crash. PCI was forced to deleverage significantly more than PDI because it entered the drawdown period with much higher leverage. The outcome was that PCI ended up underperforming PDI in the post-drawdown period. This happened for two reasons. First, PCI had greater losses through the drawdown than PDI because its leverage was higher. And two, because it deleveraged more than PDI (a direct outcome of carrying higher leverage to begin with), it was unable to capture as much upside as PDI during the recovery phase.

Systematic Income

The final outcome of the deleveraging is on the valuation. Funds that trade at relatively high valuations such as PCM or PTY are at more risk of valuation compression in case of a distribution cut. PTY has already seen its premium cut from north of 50% to 16%, largely due to its distribution cut last year - a loss that is worth years of distributions and one that is extremely unlikely to be ever made up. Funds that trade at cheaper valuations not only boost their NAV returns for investors because of the discount but also feature a larger margin of safety, all else equal.

Takeaways

The key risk for the PIMCO taxable suite remains further deleveraging in May. Recall that PIMCO continued to deleverage in April of 2020 after an initial deleveraging in March despite the fact that fund leverage levels were already sub-50% and asset prices had already bounced back significantly.

This time around, May of 2022 has proven to be worse than April of 2020, suggesting that PIMCO could continue to shed assets. If this continues, then the distribution cuts that we saw in 2020 and 2021 could easily be repeated, though not necessarily across the same funds.

Our distribution cut vulnerability metrics we discussed earlier are not very sophisticated and based simply on NAV distribution rates. In this approach, funds with the highest NAV distribution rates (those marked with the lowest numbers, i.e. "1" is the most vulnerable) are more at risk than funds with the highest scores. The thing is - this approach, though very simple, has worked pretty well, if not perfectly. In each round of cuts, the most vulnerable fund (i.e. the fund with a metric of "1") was cut and the least vulnerable funds (those with high numbers e.g. 6-11) were not cut as the following table shows.

Systematic Income

This time around, the most vulnerable fund according to this metric is PDI with RCS and PCM not far behind. This approach does not give the timing of the cuts and it is not a forecast but it's worth keeping in mind, particularly for the funds that continue to trade at high valuations as they are the most vulnerable to premium compression as PTY so clearly demonstrated. Our broader approach to PIMCO CEF distribution cut vulnerability is multi-factor and more nuanced and remains a decent guide in our view.