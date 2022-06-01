Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

We like Akamai's (NASDAQ:AKAM) business model and think the company is doing well to move away from its delivery business. As Akamai transitions towards a cloud platform, we believe the company will become very valuable. Our sum of the parts analysis of the company's business gives us a value of $30 billion or a 70%+ upside from the current levels.

1Q 2022 Earnings

On the surface, 1Q results were not good for Akamai, and the stock fell over 10%. While Security and Compute grew 23% and 32%, CDN saw a 6% decline in revenues.

However, we don't think the results were as bad as they have been made out to be.

Delivery

Delivery is not only Akamai's largest business but also its biggest cash flow generator.

the income generated by our delivery business helps to fund our investments in the fast growing areas of security and compute, including our game changing acquisitions of Guardicore and Linode.

While the Delivery business had grown a lot in 2020 due to higher consumption of online media and games during the pandemic induced stay-at-homes. Notably, 90% of Delivery revenues come from media, where OTT and gaming have been down due to less screen time.

On the brighter side, since Akamai has not lost out on market share, the volume growth issues seen in Q1 are expected to normalise by the second half of the year and by the holiday season, there might be a modest surprise.

Although from a longer-term perspective, the company does expect to reduce its dependence on Delivery. During its analyst day, the management has predicted a 0-4% decline in Delivery revenues over the next 3-5 years.

Security

Akamai's security offerings are a natural extension of its Delivery offerings providing solutions to protect online businesses.

In 2021, the company acquired Guardicore for $610 million for its micro-segmentation capabilities. Micro-segmentation allows for access restrictions between users and applications, thus ensuring integrity in enterprise data flow across the network.

Given the growing demand, Akamai expects segment revenues to grow around 20% over the next 3-5 years.

Compute

Compute was earlier part of the edge computing group and has now been split out into a separate unit with the acquisition of Linode for $900 million in 2022. Linode is an infrastructure-as-a-service platform provider that is quite popular with the developer community. Akamai acquired Linode with the intent of enhancing its cloud offerings.

Akamai expects Linode to help it become a lower-cost alternative for on-prem prospective customers wanting to migrate to the cloud.

The company expects significantly greater geographical reach and feature enhancements over the next few quarters to drive a sustained 30%+ growth over the next three to five years.

Overall, Akamai's vision is to become a platform that extends from the cloud to the edge, where apps can be built, run, delivered, secured, and accelerated all in one place.

In the same breath, the company also acknowledges that there is still some ground to cover:

The hyperscalers have a lot of managed services and added functionality on their platform, which Linode doesn't. Now, if you're the kind of company that likes to do those things yourself well, that's easy to do on Linode. If you're the kind of company that wants that done by your cloud provider, well, Linode doesn't do that today. Now, over time, we will be adding more and more capabilities there. So it really, so today I wouldn't say that that every customer would be in a position to move everything over to Linode.

Akamai's valuation

All three of Akamai's business lines are cash positive, with Security and Compute as the growth vectors and Delivery as the slower but bigger cashflow machine.

We thus value Akamai as a sum of parts of its constituent verticals.

Using Akamai management's directional sense of growth, margins, and investment, we find that Security revenue and free cash flows will overtake the Delivery business in a couple of years.

Since Akamai is a mature company, we use a DCF method (WACC of 5.6% and terminal growth rate of 2%) to arrive at a $30 billion equity value for Akamai as the sum of its segments. To put it into perspective, $30 billion is 7x of 2023e revenues, which does not sound unreasonable for a company growing at 10-11% with solid FCFs.

Compared to the current market cap of $17 billion, our price expectation is almost 75% more than where the current price is. The downside risk to valuation is management not executing on its promised numbers, which is an improbable scenario given the pedigree.

However, to account for unforeseen risks, we apply a 20% discount, which still brings the company's fair value to $24 billion or 40% upside from current levels in the worst case.

Risks to our thesis

The significant risks to our thesis are:

If the integration of Linode and Guardicore does not go as planned, it might be a challenge to achieve the management's goals. However, the initial traction appears to be promising, and we expect in a couple of quarters that the market will then start pricing in the growth from Compute and Security segments. Macro challenges arising from Russia – Ukraine and adverse forex movement continue to pose uncertainty. Lastly, the risk of a recession from imminent Fed hikes could muddy the waters for growth. We, however, draw comfort from Akamai's volume-driven business (Delivery), which is becoming a minor component of the overall business.

Conclusion

Akamai is a well-run company with three distinct businesses with mutually symbiotic relationships. However, the overhang of the delivery business and the recent Fed hikes have pushed the stock down. As a result, we think a re-rating in Akamai's stock is due.

The security and compute verticals grow much faster than what is laid out, in which case the dependence on CDN will go down – we think beating 25-30% growth rates is difficult, and thus it is an unlikely scenario

We think the stock's upside has many levers, and Akamai could potentially be a strong performer.