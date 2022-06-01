foto_abstract/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In July 2020, Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) piqued my interest as the bank provided additional clarity on one of the larger loans that suddenly became non-performing. And almost exactly one year ago, I argued it made sense to move to the sidelines as the shares returned in excess of 70%. We are now one year and three days later and Preferred Bank is trading at almost exactly the same share price as in May 2021. Sure, the share price has reached a high of almost $82, but the recent share price decrease makes this bank more appealing thanks to is strong loan book and very strong and conservative underwriting policy.

Data by YCharts

The net interest income continues to increase

During the first quarter, PFBC saw an additional deposit inflow of almost $100M and the incoming cash was immediately deployed by expanding the loan book. Preferred Bank didn’t just invest the new deposits, it also slightly reduced its cash position (-6%) and the amount of securities for sale (-4.5%) resulting in an increase of almost $175M in the loan book.

This helped to boost the interest income and the net interest income. The total interest income increased by just over 5% to $55M while the total interest expenses actually decreased from $6.8M to $5M despite having a higher amount of deposits as a source of funding.

PFBC Investor Relations

The net interest income increased by more than 10% from $45.3M to $50M. Meanwhile, the total net non-interest expenses decreased from $14.3M to just under $14M and this helped to fuel the pre-tax income to just over $36M (before taking changes in the loan loss provisions into account). That’s an important and impressive improvement compared to the $31M in the first quarter of 2021.

While the bank recorded a loan loss provision in Q1 2021, it was able to report a $0.25M reversal in the first quarter of the current financial year. That’s interesting as it is a testament to the improving loan book despite the recent expansion.

The bottom line shows a net income of just over $26M and divided over the average share count of 14.77M shares, the Q1 EPS was approximately $1.76 per share. This means the quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share is very well covered as the payout ratio is just under 25%. The remainder of the attributable profit is retained on the balance sheet to keep the capital ratio sufficiently strong: the equity portion of the balance sheet is growing in line with the expansion of the balance sheet. Of the $95M in additional assets on the balance sheet, about $8.5M was backed by an increase in the equity side.

I appreciate PFBC running a cash-rich balance sheet. Despite diverting more cash towards the ‘riskier’ loan book, the bank still had almost $1B in cash on the balance sheet with an additional $444M in securities. This means just over $1.4B of the $6.14B asset base was invested in assets that are liquid and should be relatively safe. Keeping 23% of the assets in these liquid positions is quite encouraging.

PFBC Investor Relations

As you can see above, the almost $4.6B in loans predominantly consists of real estate related loans. About $351M was spent on issuing real estate construction loans while the real estate mortgage portfolio increased to just over $2.9B. Of that amount, approximately $540M is classified as residential mortgages which means the balance sheet contains almost $2.4B in commercial real estate.

PFBC Investor Relations

Preferred Bank does an absolutely amazing job in keeping tabs on its loan portfolio. As you can see in the image above, only $2.15M of loans are in the non-accrual column while the total amount of loans past due is just $8.5M. That’s less than 0.2% of the entire loan book. And most of the loans past due are just barely past due.

The focus on credit quality was also mentioned on the quarterly conference call. CEO Li Yu mentioned (the emphasis is mine):

Looking ahead, we are very encouraged by the applications for new loans that is received so far. Although these applications will be subject to higher standards of underwriting, we do believe that second quarter results could be quite positive. […] the underwriting standard is higher because of various stress tests and value situation in light of the inflation and rate increases, and also we have always embedded at the back of our mind that, after inflation, there'll be a recession. So, we have always tried to alert ourselves at Preferred Bank that good loans and bad loans are made at a good time. So, we'll have to be extremely careful now.

Meanwhile, the bank clearly wants to continue to grow, and it is looking for new locations to put new branches in, but it sounds like there will be absolutely no compromise on loan quality.

Investment thesis

And this means I should perhaps try to initiate a long position in Preferred Bank. Back in 2020 I tried to go long by writing put options and perhaps that remains a very valid strategy in the current market. Unfortunately the options on this bank are quite illiquid and there generally is a wide spread between bid and ask, so in order to try to write some (out of the money) put options, I may have to put in some limit orders hoping they will get hit.

At a multiple of 9.5 times earnings, Preferred Bank doesn’t appear to be expensive. And the premium of about 70% on its tangible book value is likely caused by the bank’s strong earnings profile and robust loan portfolio with very few loans classified as past due or non-accrual.

I’m in no rush, but PFBC’s performance is a very pleasant surprise.