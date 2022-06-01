juankphoto/iStock via Getty Images

There are things we like about The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ:COCO), such as the fact they are a B Corporation (Public Benefit Corporation). The way they went public, however, is something we disapprove of. We believe they went public at an inflated valuation, and most of the shares were offered by selling shareholders and not to the benefit of the company itself. Shares are now trading significantly below the IPO price, and we do not see any catalysts or reasons for shares to recover in the short/medium term.

Busted IPO

The Vita Coco Company, Inc., priced its IPO on Oct. 20, 2021, at $15 – $3 below the bottom of its $18-to-$21 price range. As can be seen in the graph below, shares have averaged $11.16 since then, with only a very brief period of time trading above the IPO price. And sadly, most of the IPO proceeds went to selling shareholders, and not to strengthen the company's balance sheet.





Despite the discount, we do not believe there are any catalysts or good reasons for the shares to recover soon. The company is experiencing profitability issues due to transportation and supply chain costs, we believe growth is limited for the company given the size of the coconut water market, and its operating margins are quite slim.

Balance Sheet

Since most of the IPO funds went to selling shareholders, there isn't a significant amount of cash on the balance sheet. In the most recent quarter cash & equivalents were only $17.9 million, and after netting debt there was only a ~$5.9 million net cash position. While this might be enough to continue operating, it does not give the company much optionality to invest heavily into the business or do strategic acquisitions.





Q1 2022 Results

The company delivered a very mixed first quarter of 2022, with net sales increasing by 28% year over year, but gross profit margin was down a scary 12%, which drove adjusted EBITDA margin to negative 3%.

Vita Coco Investor Presentation

We have to remember that this is a beverage company, not a SaaS company operating with negative profit margins to expand as quickly as possible to then benefit from the recurring revenue once it decide to decelerate growth. There is no guaranteed recurring revenue here, and we wonder how forgiving investors will be to losses if this level of profitability continues, especially if growth decelerates.

Big Fish in a Small Pond

Focusing on growth, it was quite high at ~27.8% year over year the last quarter, but we worry that the company will find it difficult to maintain this level of growth for a long time.





The main concern we have is something the company actually presents like a positive. It boasts of having ~50% market share in the coconut water market. The problem we see is that the company can only "outrun" the market for so long before it hits a growth "wall". The most it can grow its market share is 100%, and that level is unlikely. So the company's growth will probably start decelerating to match the growth of the category. In this case the category is only growing at ~13.5%. This will make it difficult for the company to sustain a high growth rate and might force it to seek entering new categories where it is unproven.

Vita Coco Investor Presentation

Razor Thin Margins

We were surprised to see the company having such low profit margins despite being the category leader. Both gross profit margins and operating margins are very disappointing, and the transportation and supply chain issues were enough to drive the company into operating in the red.





We also found it surprising that even before there were global notable supply chain issues, transportation costs already accounted for ~25% of cost of goods sold, and that during these times of supply chain disruptions and high transportation costs, it can represent ~40% of COGS. This is a company that does not have the margins to absorb this type of input cost increases. While other companies might see a small hit to profitability, it looks like it was enough to drive Vita Coco into making losses.

Vita Coco Investor Presentation

FY2022 Guidance

We will be surprised if they manage to meet or exceed their guidance for adjusted EBITDA in the $27 million to $ 32 million given their low margins and the huge expected impact from transportation costs. While the company states that they believe that transportation cost headwinds are not structural, they can certainly continue for the entire year. It will be interesting to see if the company has enough pricing power (e.g., a strong enough brand) to raise prices to counter some of these headwinds.

Vita Coco Investor Presentation

Conclusion

So far Vita Coco has been a busted IPO, and one in which we would not invest any money, despite the lower share price. We see many headwinds for the company, from low margins and high transportation costs, to growth challenges ahead. We wonder if this is why so many original investors were eager to exit, and the IPO was mostly used to allow these existing shareholders to cash out instead of providing growth capital for the company. What the company has accomplished with its Vita Coco brand is impressive, but we don't see enough positives to invest, despite the lower share price.