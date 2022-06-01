3 Reasons Why High Yield Will Likely Keep Pummeling ARKK

Marco Bello/Getty Images News

Back in December of 2020 - while the investor mania surrounding Cathie Wood and her flagship disruptive innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) had hit an all-time high - we predicted that high yield would pummel high growth. Our reasons were pretty simple:

Any sector can outperform or underperform over a short time period, but over the past two decades, tech has actually underperformed the market. There was a historic valuation disconnect between high growth stocks and high yielding stocks, with high growth stocks at historically high valuations and high growth stocks at relatively cheap valuations Tech growth will slow down The COVID-19 shot benefits REITs, Utilities, MLPs, and Consumer Staples but hurts tech Yield-starved investors will push high yield securities to record highs

Since then, our views have been vindicated as high yielding ETFs (DIV) have left ARKK in the dust:

Meanwhile, our portfolio at High Yield Investor has crushed ARKK by an even greater margin.

In addition to our aforementioned reasons, another big reason why our performance has pummeled ARKK's is because the stock market is in full-blown panic mode over rising interest rates. Rising interest rates hurt companies like those held in ARKK's portfolio much more than those held in our high yield focused portfolio for two main reasons:

1. Given that they typically trade at sky-high multiples, much of the intrinsic value of high growth stocks stems from expected cash flows in years in the distant future. However, the net present (intrinsic) value of those cash flows are calculated using a discount rate. The discount rate is based off of the interest rate and then combined with a risk premium. Therefore, the higher the interest rate, the lower the net present value of future cash flows.

While this calculation impacts high yield stocks as well, the further out the cash flows are weighted, the greater the impact that the discount rate has on the net present value of the security. As a result, high growth stocks are getting pummeled much more severely than high yield stocks are at present.

2. Another reason why high growth stocks are getting hit so hard is that they are generally much more dependent on capital markets than high yield stocks are. The reason for this is that many of them are not yet profitable since they are investing so aggressively in growth and in some cases have a tremendously high cash burn rate. With the cost of capital at elevated levels (whether through debt at high interest rates or equity being issued at lower valuation multiples), it is increasingly challenging and costly for these companies to obtain sufficient capital to sustain their aggressive growth investments.

In contrast, high yield companies tend to be lower growth and highly profitable companies that have limited dependency on the capital markets for equity and often even debt. As a result, the implications on the cash flow statement of higher interest rates tend to be less pronounced in this corner of the market.

Moving forward, we expect high yield to continue pummeling high growth ARKK for the following three reasons.

#1. Interest Rates Are Likely Headed Higher

There is a growing consensus that we are headed for an economic downturn in the near future. In the past, this typically prompted the Federal Reserve to slash interest rates in an attempt to boost the economy. This in turn served as a strong tailwind for high growth stocks for the reasons we discussed earlier.

However, interest rates remain near historic lows and are notably significantly lower today than they were during both the 2008 and 2020 market downturns.

Meanwhile, inflation is considerably higher today than it was during either of those periods:

As a result, it is highly unlikely - if not impossible - that the Federal Reserve will undergo the same degree of steep interest rate cuts that they did in 2008 and 2020, and if anything, they are likely to raise interest rates in the near future.

As we mentioned earlier, this bodes very poorly for ARKK, or at the very least much more poorly for ARKK than it does for most high yield stocks.

#2. ARKK's Volatility And Fees Will Significantly Drag On Returns

Another reason why I am bearish on ARKK is that the inherent volatility of the sector - which leads to dramatic fund inflows and outflows as well as fairly high bid - ask spreads on many of its holdings - combines with the fund's very high fees (0.75% expense ratio) to provide a substantial drag on investor returns.

The drag from the volatility simply comes from the fact that the constant gyration between ARKK share redemptions and purchases means that ARKK is constantly having to buy and sell the shares of its underlying holdings. When combined with the fact that it is an actively managed fund (which also means a higher number of shares changing hands than in a passive fund), there is a high volume of exchanges taking place on behalf of shareholders where the fund is having to absorb the bid - ask spread.

On top of that, the bid - ask spreads are typically a bit wider in many of ARKK's top holdings, meaning that the frictional losses being absorbed by ARKK are even greater. While it may not seem like much over a small number of trades, when you are dealing in billions of dollars, these frictional losses really add up over time. If you don't believe me, just take a look at the massive profitability that high frequency traders like Virtu Financial (VIRT) enjoy by serving as a market maker:

VIRT ROIC (VIRT Q1 Earnings)

Last, but not least, the hefty management fees that ARKK charges to pay for its research and active management also eat heavily on returns. To illustrate, if you invest $10,000 into ARKK today and hold it for 30 years, assuming a 10% annualized return on investment, you will pay a total of $32,377.89 in fees (over $1,000 per year in fees on an original $10,000 investment). In contrast, if you invested that $10,000 in a low-cost index fund like SPY with an expense ratio of 0.09% and assuming the same rate of return, you would only pay $4,232.61 in fees over a 30 year period.

In contrast, picking your own portfolio of high yield stocks, subscribing to a newsletter service for a few hundred dollars per year, and/or investing in cheap high yield stock index funds will save you a lot of cash relative to investing in ARKK, especially when considering that the drag from volatility will combine with the lower fees to generate a lot of savings.

#3. ARKK's Highest Conviction Holdings Are Recession Sensitive

Finally, ARKK's highest conviction holdings like Tesla (TSLA), Roku (ROKU), Block (SQ), and Coinbase (COIN) (these four alone account for over 27% of ARKK's total portfolio and it has many other smaller holdings that are recession sensitive) are likely to suffer in a recession. TSLA will see demand for expensive new cars decline, ROKU will see sales of its luxury entertainment products and services decline, a decline in economic activity will certainly hit SQ given that it profits from transactions, and with retail investors having less disposable income, speculative dabbling in cryptocurrencies will also likely decline.

On top of that, ARKK holds many unprofitable/cash burning companies that will likely struggle to sustain growth investments given that access to low-cost capital will likely become much harder in an environment with higher interest rates and lower equity valuations.

ARKK's substantially higher Beta than the SPY and high yield sector also shows that it is very likely to underperform high yield moving forward, given the widely held bearish outlook on the economy and market.

In contrast, the high yield corner of the market is filled with recession-resistant and recession-proof stocks, ranging from triple net lease REITs (VNQ) like Realty Income (O), W.P. Carey (WPC), and STORE Capital (STOR), to investment grade midstream businesses (AMLP) like Enbridge (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), and of course utilities (XLU) including Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) and ATCO (OTCPK:ACLLF).

Investor Takeaway

ARKK had a tremendous run in the immediate aftermath of the global COVID-19 outbreak and Cathie Wood was being compared to Midas, as everything she seemed to touch turned into a massive winner. We realized, however, that it was largely a mania-driven bubble and - while we still believe some of her picks will emerge as long-term winners and sell at compelling valuations today - overall we remain bearish on ARKK as a whole for the reasons laid out in this article.

Since then, however, her funds have come crashing down to earth, largely validating our thesis. We believe that moving forward, investors will be best served following a strategy similar to what we are pursuing at High Yield Investor of investing in quality high yielding dividend stocks that are built to weather a stagflationary environment.