NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Chart created from C Trader by writer.

The golden chart lines will be for the monthly

The blue chart lines will be for the weekly

Tesla monthly

I have said that if Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) macro wave three on the monthly chart numerically replicates its wave one, the share price will land at $176. Personally, I would prefer to be charting the bright lights of a bullish structure rather than this adventurous southern target, but at the end of the day, I am just a technical mercenary. This target is set out, because once a wave three breaks above or below waves one and two, the only numerical bearing we have as to where it exactly may be headed is that set out by the low/high - high/low of wave one. In essence, we are trying to predict the future exactly using technical merit. A wave three may continue past its target of copying the wave one bearings but we have no evidence of this.

Here we can see a clear wave one, two, and commencement of wave three by the break of support at $708 potentially starting a technical journey to $176 if wave three were to replicate wave one. In the past week, a bullish candle has formed to break back above that support level, so let's go back in time and open up the bonnet of this macro Tesla structure by working backwards by one timeframe to the weekly chart to see if there are any three wave patterns that have contributed to propelling this macrostructure to where it is today where a wave three copied wave one and what numerical significance they played in painting this macro three wave picture. Here we have a macro view of the weekly cogs turning the monthly timeframe picture.

Tesla weekly macro view

Now, we can move to the first three wave pattern:

Wave one : $1242-$978

Wave two : $978-$1201

Wave three : $ 1201-716

Tesla weekly three wave

We can see Tesla topped at $1242 before tracing downwards to form a wave one at $978. One of the principles of The Three Wave Theory is that it is only when a price extends outside the start point of wave one before touching its third wave numerical target copy of wave one that the third wave is rendered a fail. And we can see in this case, the price extended beyond its wave two high but staying within its wave one high before dropping.

Bouncing off $978 to make the wave two between $978 and $1201 before dropping to $886 to commence the third wave. Suddenly, there is a turnaround that drives price higher above its wave two high to $1207 before finally giving up the ghost and falling south to $708, replicating its wave one target by a mere few dollars. This is the first three wave pattern within this macrostructure and it creates the macro wave one with $1242-708 on the monthly chart.

We can now look at the second three-wave pattern.

Wave one : $708-$889

Wave two : $889$756

Wave three : $756-$1068

Tesla weekly three wave pattern

Immediately turning around at $708 to $889 to form the next wave one upwards. Then we can see the retrace from $889 to $756 to form the next wave two. A break above $889 then starts the third wave with a target of $1068 if it is to copy its wave one. That it does and in uncomplicated fashion and continues to $1152 before topping out to form the macro wave two high on the monthly.

Now we can move to the next three-wave pattern that contributes to technically starting the third wave in the monthly.

Wave one : $1152-$972

Wave two : $972-$1089

Wave three $1089-$792

Tesla weekly three wave pattern

Immediately again from $1152, a wave one downwards is printed halting at $972. From this price region, we can see a wave two being formed between $972 and $1089 before dropping with intent through the support region of $972 to commence the third wave which continues downwards to again numerically replicate its wave one and land at $792. This third wave from the weekly then continues to break macro support at $708 before halting at $620 to form this latest bullish candle that now sits back above the macro support region. The coming weeks will tell us if Tesla wants to make a weekly wave three-wave pattern which will look to challenge for the macro wave two high of $1152, lowering the probability of it completing its macro third wave to $176. Alternatively, dropping below the $620 region to immediately continue its journey south potentially for its macro wave three to mirror its wave one and land at $176.