U.K.-based medical devices manufacturer Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) has seen its business recovering and it is expected to grow in the next several years.

The shares are not cheap but I think offer fair value for a company with long-term growth prospects in an attractive industry.

Business Performance has Improved Sharply

Full year results were issued in February. Revenue, profits and profit margins all improved markedly from the prior year. That largely reflects the company moving on from pandemic-era challenges (revenues were just 1% above 2019 levels, while earnings per share were 13% lower) but that is still a significant and welcome achievement.

However, there are also signs that business at the company is in growth mode not just recovering ground lost during the pandemic. In its first quarter trading statement last month, the company said that underlying revenues grew 5.9% compared to the prior year period, although currency translation reduced the reported figure to 3.3%. All three business divisions reported underlying revenue growth. Similarly, both emerging and developed markets reported underlying revenue growth. It said it was on track to deliver its guidance for the year (although personally I think if a company can say that based on one quarter, then maybe its targets are not demanding enough).

So the business is growing and reiterated its expectations of further growth. I previously explained why I am underwhelmed by the company’s growth strategy. Whether or not my scepticism turns out to be merited, for now the company’s revenue growth looks set to continue. The growth catalysts I see are the broad demand growth in the company’s end markets and its attractive product portfolio.

The company’s sports medicine and ENT division, for example, has been a growth driver in recent years with the exception of pandemic-affected 2020. The overall trendline, however, is clearly upwards as this chart shows.

I also think the company’s increased R&D spending ought to help growth. Indeed, in its full year results, the company noted that, “We are beginning to see our step up in R&D investment bear fruit”. So while I have doubts about whether the growth strategy as it stands can deliver at the level management has guided, I do see some drivers for growth that ought to push revenue upwards in coming years.

The Dividend Will Probably Start Rising Modestly Again

Currently the dividend yield is 2.4%, which is decent but there are a lot more attractive dividends available right now in the U.K. market.

However, Smith & Nephew maintained its dividend throughout the pandemic and I expect it to revert to its pre-pandemic trend of annual increases, likely this year in view of the business recovery.

Risks

I think one risk the share price faces is the company’s ability to execute its strategy successfully, particularly when it comes to growth.

I previously outlined my concerns about the growth strategy, which I regard as somewhat poorly conceived and lacking sufficient substance. The company’s history of growth has been inconsistent and its end markets continue to be buffeted by demand dislocations related to the pandemic. As the company notes, its target of “4% to 6% underlying revenue growth by 2024” is “structurally ahead of historical levels” but I do not yet see a compelling strategy that would help the company improve its historical track record. One way to do it would be to sacrifice profitability, which I do not think is attractive.

I see this as a risk because the current valuation in my opinion presupposes a long-term growth story, even if modest. Having set what I think is quite an ambitious target for the firm, with limited reasons at this point to believe confidently that it will be delivered, I would not be surprised if in the next 24 months we get at least one profit warning of some sort, or lowering of expectations. That could hurt investor sentiment towards the stock.

Valuation Remains an Attractive Entry Point

In my last piece on the firm, in January, I moved to a buy rating. Since then, the shares have moved up 3%.

The shares currently trade on a price to earnings ratio of around 27. The company is targeting underlying revenue growth of 4-5% this year but has not provided detailed earnings guidance. But if the company at least gets back to its pre-pandemic earnings per share (which had in fact been declining for several years in a row) then the prospective price to earnings ratio is still in the low 20s.

That compares favourably to the current P/E ratio at a range of rivals as this chart shows.

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) 117 Integer Holdings (ITGR) 31 Stryker (SYK) 45 Sonova (OTCPK:SONVF) 34 Smith & Nephew 27

Chart compiled by author using data from Google Finance

I do not think that is cheap but I regard it as fair value. Smith & Nephew is well-established in a profitable sector, it has started to put the pandemic firmly behind it (though China could yet turn out to be a sting in the tail for 2022) and has plans for growth in coming years. That could push earnings up and the prospective P/E for several years, hence, may be in the mid to high teens. I see value here from a long-term perspective.